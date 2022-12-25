Camellia Bowl Prediction: Georgia Southern and Buffalo Look to End Season With a Winning Record

Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Buffalo Bulls Camellia Bowl game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.

The Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama, will host two 6-6 teams seeking to end the 2022 college football season on a winning note, as the Georgia Southern Eagles and Buffalo Bulls will meet for the first time ever on Dec. 27. It's the first of four bowl games that day as the postseason schedule picks back up post-Christmas.

Georgia Southern is limping into this game after losing three of its final four games to wrap up the regular season. In fact, three straight losses to Sun Belt foes South Alabama (38-31), Louisiana (36-17), and Marshall (23-10), put the Eagles in a must-win situation for their Nov. 26 finale vs. Appalachian State. In what was a back-and-forth score-fest, Georgia Southern answered the Mountaineers' field goal in the second overtime period with a touchdown for a thrilling 51-48 victory to secure bowl eligibility in head coach Clay Helton's first season leading the Eagles.

Buffalo had a similar path, as the Bulls also were 5-3 before losing three in a row (to Ohio, Central Michigan, and Kent State in MAC play). But Buffalo had to wait a little longer than Georgia Southern to punch its postseason ticket. A snowstorm forced the postponement of the Bulls' Nov. 19 home game against Kent State to Dec. 2. The wait proved to be worth it, however, as Buffalo rallied from a 16-0 deficit to score the game-winning touchdown with 1:15 left in the game. The 23-22 victory over the Zips secured the program's fourth bowl appearance in the last five seasons and the first under head coach Maurice Linguist.

Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern (6-6) vs Buffalo (6-6)

Kickoff: Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)

TV: ESPN

Spread : Georgia Southern -3.5

When Georgia Southern Has the Ball

The Eagles' offense is led by quarterback Kyle Vantrease. A Buffalo transfer, Vantrease will be facing his former team for whom he made 25 starts from 2019-21. In his first season with the Eagles, Vantrease has thrown for 3,901 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He enters this game third in the nation in both passing yards per game (325.1) and completions (343). The 25 touchdown passes are the same number he threw as a Bull in his five seasons combined (35 games).

Vantrease can rely upon a solid group of wide receivers. Khaleb Hood leads the team with 80 receptions for 896 yards and also has three touchdowns. Teammate Derwin Burgess Jr. is tops with seven touchdowns, second in yards (717), and third in receptions (58). Jeremy Singleton (66 rec., 714 yds., 2 TDs) rounds out a productive trio of wideouts, and Amare Jones (6 TD catches) also has had an impact. Buffalo's defense has its work cut out as it will try and slow down the nation's fourth-ranked passing attack (327.8 ypg). Vantrease has thrown his share of interceptions, and the Bulls are second in the MAC with 12 picks, so that is something to keep an eye on in this game.

Georgia Southern also doesn't completely abandon the run, as Jalen White leads the way with 914 yards and 10 touchdowns on 162 carries. Considering Buffalo's issues stopping the run (175.3 ypg, 23 TDs) don't be surprised if Eagles head coach Clay Helton stays a little more grounded with his game plan, especially if it's effective early on.

When Buffalo Has the Ball

The Bulls' passing attack isn't as explosive as Georgia Southern's but quarterback Cole Snyder has been solid this season. He finished the regular season ranked among the top five MAC signal-callers in passing yards (2,765), touchdowns (17), and completions (250). He also tossed eight interceptions. Snyder's top targets this season have been Quian Williams (56 rec., 643 yds., 5 TDs) and Justin Marshall (53, 710, 8). Williams caught the game-winning touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter that beat Akron and put Buffalo into a bowl game.

The Bulls are balanced on offense with running backs Mike Washington (143 att., 606 yds., 7 TDs) and Ron Cook Jr. (139, 600, 4) sharing most of the carries. Cook didn't play in the regular-season finale, but the hope is he will be available for the bowl. Georgia Southern has been very generous on defense, giving up plenty of yards both on the ground (240 per game) and through the air (256.2). So Buffalo should have little trouble moving the ball. The Eagles' D also doesn't produce many negative plays, finishing the regular season ranked last in the Sun Belt in both tackles for a loss (47) and sacks (18).

Final Analysis

Neither team is coming into this bowl game with a lot of momentum, although both did what was needed their last time out. Neither defense is known for shutting teams down either, so this one could down to who has the ball last. If the offenses are the key, then a slight edge should go to Georgia Southern because of its passing attack, which also just so happens to be led by someone who used to play for Buffalo.

Prediction: Georgia Southern 31, Buffalo 28

