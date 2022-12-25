ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Camellia Bowl Prediction: Georgia Southern and Buffalo Look to End Season With a Winning Record

By Chip Minnich
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKeTU_0juFjs9S00

Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Buffalo Bulls Camellia Bowl game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.

The Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama, will host two 6-6 teams seeking to end the 2022 college football season on a winning note, as the Georgia Southern Eagles and Buffalo Bulls will meet for the first time ever on Dec. 27. It's the first of four bowl games that day as the postseason schedule picks back up post-Christmas.

Related: College Football Predictions for Every 2022-23 Bowl Game

Georgia Southern is limping into this game after losing three of its final four games to wrap up the regular season. In fact, three straight losses to Sun Belt foes South Alabama (38-31), Louisiana (36-17), and Marshall (23-10), put the Eagles in a must-win situation for their Nov. 26 finale vs. Appalachian State. In what was a back-and-forth score-fest, Georgia Southern answered the Mountaineers' field goal in the second overtime period with a touchdown for a thrilling 51-48 victory to secure bowl eligibility in head coach Clay Helton's first season leading the Eagles.

Buffalo had a similar path, as the Bulls also were 5-3 before losing three in a row (to Ohio, Central Michigan, and Kent State in MAC play). But Buffalo had to wait a little longer than Georgia Southern to punch its postseason ticket. A snowstorm forced the postponement of the Bulls' Nov. 19 home game against Kent State to Dec. 2. The wait proved to be worth it, however, as Buffalo rallied from a 16-0 deficit to score the game-winning touchdown with 1:15 left in the game. The 23-22 victory over the Zips secured the program's fourth bowl appearance in the last five seasons and the first under head coach Maurice Linguist.

Camellia Bowl: Georgia Southern (6-6) vs Buffalo (6-6)

Kickoff: Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 12 p.m. ET
Where: Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.)
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )
Spread : Georgia Southern -3.5
Tickets: As low as $37 on SITickets.com *

When Georgia Southern Has the Ball

The Eagles' offense is led by quarterback Kyle Vantrease. A Buffalo transfer, Vantrease will be facing his former team for whom he made 25 starts from 2019-21. In his first season with the Eagles, Vantrease has thrown for 3,901 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He enters this game third in the nation in both passing yards per game (325.1) and completions (343). The 25 touchdown passes are the same number he threw as a Bull in his five seasons combined (35 games).

Vantrease can rely upon a solid group of wide receivers. Khaleb Hood leads the team with 80 receptions for 896 yards and also has three touchdowns. Teammate Derwin Burgess Jr. is tops with seven touchdowns, second in yards (717), and third in receptions (58). Jeremy Singleton (66 rec., 714 yds., 2 TDs) rounds out a productive trio of wideouts, and Amare Jones (6 TD catches) also has had an impact. Buffalo's defense has its work cut out as it will try and slow down the nation's fourth-ranked passing attack (327.8 ypg). Vantrease has thrown his share of interceptions, and the Bulls are second in the MAC with 12 picks, so that is something to keep an eye on in this game.

Georgia Southern also doesn't completely abandon the run, as Jalen White leads the way with 914 yards and 10 touchdowns on 162 carries. Considering Buffalo's issues stopping the run (175.3 ypg, 23 TDs) don't be surprised if Eagles head coach Clay Helton stays a little more grounded with his game plan, especially if it's effective early on.

When Buffalo Has the Ball

The Bulls' passing attack isn't as explosive as Georgia Southern's but quarterback Cole Snyder has been solid this season. He finished the regular season ranked among the top five MAC signal-callers in passing yards (2,765), touchdowns (17), and completions (250). He also tossed eight interceptions. Snyder's top targets this season have been Quian Williams (56 rec., 643 yds., 5 TDs) and Justin Marshall (53, 710, 8). Williams caught the game-winning touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter that beat Akron and put Buffalo into a bowl game.

The Bulls are balanced on offense with running backs Mike Washington (143 att., 606 yds., 7 TDs) and Ron Cook Jr. (139, 600, 4) sharing most of the carries. Cook didn't play in the regular-season finale, but the hope is he will be available for the bowl. Georgia Southern has been very generous on defense, giving up plenty of yards both on the ground (240 per game) and through the air (256.2). So Buffalo should have little trouble moving the ball. The Eagles' D also doesn't produce many negative plays, finishing the regular season ranked last in the Sun Belt in both tackles for a loss (47) and sacks (18).

Final Analysis

Neither team is coming into this bowl game with a lot of momentum, although both did what was needed their last time out. Neither defense is known for shutting teams down either, so this one could down to who has the ball last. If the offenses are the key, then a slight edge should go to Georgia Southern because of its passing attack, which also just so happens to be led by someone who used to play for Buffalo.

Prediction: Georgia Southern 31, Buffalo 28

Podcast: Early National Signing Day Recap, Bowl Previews (Dec. 21-28), and the Future of College Football's Calendar in December

— Written by Chip Minnich, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. He also is podcasting for Land-Grant Holy Land . Follow him on Twitter @ChipMinnich .

*Price as of publication.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern fans pride themselves on showing up en mass wherever the Eagles play, whether its Paulson Stadium or on the road. But many say they’re disappointed in the Camellia Bowl’s game plan when it came to things like stadium concessions and the venues around Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Local Players on Prestigious Short List

OPELIKA — The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) last week announced three finalists in each classification for “Back of Year” and “Lineman of Year” in the Alabama Independent School Association (AISA). Locally, Lee-Scott’s (LSA) George Meyers (senior) was named a finalist for AISA “Back of...
OPELIKA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

6 Sears Hometown stores closing across Alabama—liquidation sales under way

Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing and offering liquidation sales on approximately $40 million inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more. Keep reading for more details and where the stores are located in Alabama. These Alabama locations are closing. Liquidation sales...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Ruptured pipes, leaks threaten water supplies across Alabama

The unprecedented cold front has left some Alabama cities overwhelmed with frozen pipes and leaks, causing water issues that could last until the middle of the week. Water supplies across much of central and west Alabama began to reach critical levels on Sunday and Monday, as warming temperatures caused some service lines to rupture.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Dothan man charged with raping woman at her home

Guthrie’s hosted a toy drive to benefit families of first responders to give thanks for all the hard work they do in community. A pair of Eufaula Tigers are headed to the next level. On the dotted line: Overton inks with Memphis. Updated: 19 hours ago. The four-star recruit...
TROY, AL
East Coast Traveler

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL

Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALPhoto byHank Williams Museum. When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama governor tells prison guards their jobs ‘may be toughest jobs in the country’

Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama teen dies in Christmas Eve car wreck

An Alabama teenager was killed Christmas Eve night when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:06 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of a Tallassee man. Jordan F. Brown, 19, was fatally injured when the 2007 Hyundai...
TALLASSEE, AL
AL.com

17-year-old killed in head-on crash in Elmore County

A teen was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening in Elmore County. The wreck happened at 5:25 p.m. on Alabama 229, about six miles south of Tallassee, said Alabama State Trooper Sgt. Jeremy Burkett. The 17-year-old, whose name ALEA has not been released, was driving a Honda Accord that...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Water issues impacting customers in multiple areas

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Freezing temperatures are causing water issues and impacting customers in multiple areas across west and central Alabama. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. has declared a local state of emergency for the city’s water system. He said the deep freeze is causing water pipes to burst throughout the city, prompting a “major loss of water.”
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Tallassee man killed in Christmas Eve crash

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a Christmas Eve crash that claimed the life of a Tallassee man. According to ALEA, Jordan F. Brown, 19, was killed when the 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Troopers said Brown was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
TALLASSEE, AL
WSFA

14-year-old dies after being shot in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm a teenager was fatally shot this week. Capt. Jarrett Williams said the victim was shot around 5 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Park Towne Way. The victim’s injuries were life-threatening. He was pronounced dead Wednesday. Police later identified him as...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
38K+
Followers
2K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy