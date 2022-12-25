ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
extratv

Khloé Kardashian Posts Rare Pics with Her Baby Boy & Daughter True

Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a stunning family photo over the holidays featuring her baby boy and daughter True, 4. The Christmas pic shows the fam in front of giant Christmas tree as Khloé poses in a gorgeous red Nicolas Jebran gown with Gianvito Rossi heels and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds. True stands by her side in a matching red LA ROXX dress with a Judith Leiber Santa purse and white Converse shoes.
RadarOnline

Kim Kardashian Invites Ex-Husband Kanye West To Family's Former Home For Saint's 7th Birthday After Affair Claim

Playing nice! Kim Kardashian put her differences aside with Kanye West for the sake of their children. RadarOnline.com is told The Kardashians star "invited" her ex-husband to the Hidden Hills home that the once-happy couple used to share so he could celebrate Saint's 7th birthday with the family. Meaning that Ye didn't show up unannounced as he did for Chicago's party nearly one year ago. Sources revealed to RadarOnline.com that Kim extended the invite to her ex-husband, confirming they were under the same roof for several hours — a sign their co-parenting is headed in the right direction despite his...
People

Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson's Son Theo Turns 1: See Photos from 'Winter ONEderland' Party

Maralee Nichols celebrated her and Tristan Thompson's son Theo's first birthday with a beautiful blue and white "Winter ONEderland" themed bash Maralee Nichols pulled out all the stops for her baby boy's first birthday. The model's son with Tristan Thompson, Theo, celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 1 and had a special birthday party with loved ones over the weekend to celebrate the milestone. The "Winter ONEderland" themed bash was complete with baby blue and white decor, with a few shiny silver accents. "Theo's Winter ONEderland," she captioned photos shared on her...
People

Pregnant Hilary Swank Says Twins on the Way Are 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime' in Cute Christmas Post

The Oscar-winning actress announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October, sharing that she and husband Philip Schneider would be on double duty Hilary Swank is expressing double the gratitude this season as she celebrates Christmas while pregnant with twins. The expectant first-time mother shared a festive photo via Instagram on Monday, showing off her playful holiday spirit. "We couldn't wish for a more incredible miracle ✨ So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!! 🎁🎁," Swank, 48, captioned a picture of herself bare-faced and beaming in front of a Christmas...
E! News

See How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing for the Holidays With Her 4 Kids

Watch: See How Kim Kardashian & Her 4 Kids Decorate for the Holidays. Kim Kardashian's household did not skimp on the holiday spirit. The SKKN founder gave a glimpse into the decorations inside her home for the upcoming Christmas holiday, sharing that her eldest daughter North, 9, was behind decorating the Elf on the Shelf set-ups for her younger siblings, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)

Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”
