Indiana man allegedly kills, dismembers father after believing him to be robot: 'Had to shoot at it'
A man from Lawrence County, Indiana, has been charged with 10 crimes after he allegedly shot, killed and dismembered his father, believing him to be a robot, police say.
NBC reporter who vanished after retracted Paul Pelosi report returns to air
NBC News reporter Miguel Almaguer, who disappeared from network airwaves after his Paul Pelosi report was retracted last month, finally returned on Monday.
Woman arrested in South Carolina airport after attacking husband over 'indecent' photos on his phone: police
A 55-year-old woman was arrested in South Carolina after police say she physically attacked her husband when she found indecent photos on his phone during vacation.
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Won’t Let Daughter True Sleep Over at Kourtney Kardashian’s House
Sorry, not sorry! Khloé Kardashian may love Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker — but that doesn’t mean she wants her daughter to stay the night at their place. “Are you ever gonna let True sleepover at my house?” Kourtney, 43, asked Khloé, 39, during the Thursday, December 15, episode of Vanity Fair’s lie detector series. […]
Mason Disick Looks Every Bit a Teenager in a Rare Photo Shared By Kim Kardashian For His 13th Birthday
It’s not every day that the world gets a glimpse of the eldest Disick-Kardashian kid, but in honor of his 13th birthday, aunt Kim Kardashian showed just how much of a teenager Mason really is with a candid Instagram Story. Posting a photo of herself and the 13-year-old standing...
Khloé Kardashian Posts Rare Pics with Her Baby Boy & Daughter True
Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a stunning family photo over the holidays featuring her baby boy and daughter True, 4. The Christmas pic shows the fam in front of giant Christmas tree as Khloé poses in a gorgeous red Nicolas Jebran gown with Gianvito Rossi heels and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds. True stands by her side in a matching red LA ROXX dress with a Judith Leiber Santa purse and white Converse shoes.
Ladies in Red! Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve Party: Sia Performance, Ball Pit and More
A Calabasas Christmas! The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for going all out during the holidays — and this Christmas was no different. “The woman who does it all,” Khloé Kardashian gushed over party planner Mindy Weiss in a Saturday, December 24, Instagram Story video, showing off the family’s red-themed Christmas Eve bash. “I mean, you […]
Kim Kardashian Invites Ex-Husband Kanye West To Family's Former Home For Saint's 7th Birthday After Affair Claim
Playing nice! Kim Kardashian put her differences aside with Kanye West for the sake of their children. RadarOnline.com is told The Kardashians star "invited" her ex-husband to the Hidden Hills home that the once-happy couple used to share so he could celebrate Saint's 7th birthday with the family. Meaning that Ye didn't show up unannounced as he did for Chicago's party nearly one year ago. Sources revealed to RadarOnline.com that Kim extended the invite to her ex-husband, confirming they were under the same roof for several hours — a sign their co-parenting is headed in the right direction despite his...
Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson's Son Theo Turns 1: See Photos from 'Winter ONEderland' Party
Maralee Nichols celebrated her and Tristan Thompson's son Theo's first birthday with a beautiful blue and white "Winter ONEderland" themed bash Maralee Nichols pulled out all the stops for her baby boy's first birthday. The model's son with Tristan Thompson, Theo, celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 1 and had a special birthday party with loved ones over the weekend to celebrate the milestone. The "Winter ONEderland" themed bash was complete with baby blue and white decor, with a few shiny silver accents. "Theo's Winter ONEderland," she captioned photos shared on her...
Heidi Klum Looks Ethereal in Sheer White Dress at ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ U.S. Premiere
Heidi Klum made an ethereal arrival at the “Avatar: The Way of Water” U.S. movie premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. Klum wore a sheer white gown by Lever Couture for the soirée. Her one-shoulder gown was adorned with a wispy fabric, creating an airy illusion with...
Pelosi mocked for wishing Americans a 'Happy Shwanza' during final speech as House Speaker: 'Shawarma?'
Conservatives on Twitter ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for accidentally saying, "Happy Shwanza" during remarks to Congress on Friday.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Pregnant Hilary Swank Says Twins on the Way Are 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime' in Cute Christmas Post
The Oscar-winning actress announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October, sharing that she and husband Philip Schneider would be on double duty Hilary Swank is expressing double the gratitude this season as she celebrates Christmas while pregnant with twins. The expectant first-time mother shared a festive photo via Instagram on Monday, showing off her playful holiday spirit. "We couldn't wish for a more incredible miracle ✨ So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!! 🎁🎁," Swank, 48, captioned a picture of herself bare-faced and beaming in front of a Christmas...
See How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing for the Holidays With Her 4 Kids
Watch: See How Kim Kardashian & Her 4 Kids Decorate for the Holidays. Kim Kardashian's household did not skimp on the holiday spirit. The SKKN founder gave a glimpse into the decorations inside her home for the upcoming Christmas holiday, sharing that her eldest daughter North, 9, was behind decorating the Elf on the Shelf set-ups for her younger siblings, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
Mike Pence seen as ‘p----’ for not supporting indictment of Trump: MSNBC guest
MSNBC regular Kurt Andersen slammed former Vice President Mike Pence as a 'p----" and a "wimp" for not supporting the indictment of former President Donald Trump.
Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)
Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”
Tristan and True Thompson Show Off Their Dancing Skills in Father-Daughter Video
Watch: See Tristan Thompson Dance With Daughter True on Instagram. When it comes to breaking out their best moves, there's nothing holding Tristan Thompson and True Thompson back. As the NBA star noted in a Dec. 27 Instagram video, he and his 4-year-old daughter—whose mom is his ex Khloe Kardashian—are...
Afghanistan's Taliban displays pallets of cash received for 'humanitarian aid'
The Taliban-controlled back of Afghanistan said last week it had received $40 million in cash.
Pam Grier has a warning for cheating partners: 'Don't worry about my guns. Worry about my chainsaw'
Pam Grier talked about her present day dating life, as well as being self-sufficient. The "Foxy Brown" actress talked about how she has no tolerance for cheaters and knows how to handle them.
Scott Peterson ex-girlfriend Amber Frey speaks out after new trial decision: 'Truth doesn't change over time'
Scott Peterson waited for months to learn a judge’s decision over whether he would be granted a new trial in connection with the murders of his wife, Laci, and unborn son.
