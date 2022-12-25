Al Roker Celebrates Christmas with His Family After Return from Hospital: 'From Our Family to Yours'

Read full article on original website
Constance Houston
3d ago
Amen!! Merry Christmas!!🎄🎁. God’s Blessings Too Your Health, Everyone’s Health!!🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
Reply
4
Related
Al Roker's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
For Al Roker, family is everything. The Today weather anchor first became a father in 1987 when his daughter Courtney, 35 – whom he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell — was born. Following his divorce from Bell in 1994, Roker wed Deborah Roberts in 1995 and the couple went on to have two children together: daughter Leila, 24, and son Nick, 20.
Diddy Shares First Look at His Newborn Daughter Love in Christmas Family Photo
Diddy announced the arrival of his daughter, Love Sean Combs, via Twitter on Dec. 10 Sean "Diddy" Combs' youngest daughter completed their Christmas family photo shoot. The hip-hop mogul, 53, shared photos with his children, minus his son Justin Dior, posing in matching pajama onesies on Sunday. The proud dad sweetly held his newborn, daughter Love, in his arm while surrounded by kids, Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, both 16. "Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️" he...
Today’s Al Roker breaks down in tears as weatherman’s co-hosts surprise him at home in emotional new video
TODAY show meteorologist Al Roker has broken down in tears as his co-hosts surprise him at his house. He has been at home recovering from a hospital stay to treat blood clots in his legs and lungs. On Wednesday's show, the Today hosts sat around the couch and talked about...
I told my boyfriend not to bring his kids to my family’s Christmas dinner
A woman has posted about how she asked her boyfriend to kindly not bring his kids to Christmas dinner, and yes, it’s as awkward and cringe-worthy as you imagine. Her justification? Well, she says that she actually has his “best interests” at heart. But you decide for yourselves. The woman titled her Reddit post, ‘AITA for suggesting that my boyfriend lets his kids spend Christmas with their mum?’ She explains how the couple has been dating for 11 months and while he has met her family before, this will be the first Christmas he actually spends with the family. She adds, “He has two kids (11 and seven)...
Pregnant Meghan McCain Shares Sweet Family Photos with Santa Ahead of Christmas
Meghan McCain and husband Ben Domenech are expecting their second daughter together Meghan McCain is celebrating her last Christmas before becoming a girl mom of two! The pregnant former View co-host, 38, shared a series of festive family photos from the holiday on Instagram, featuring daughter Liberty, 2, and Santa Claus. In the cute shots, McCain, who is expecting her second baby girl with husband Ben Domenech this winter, is pictured with Domenech, 40, as they pose with Santa with Liberty on his lap. In a sweet second candid shot, Mom McCain and...
Pregnant Meghan McCain Admits 'Nothing Fits' While Waiting For Second 'Little Lady' To Join Brood
The bun is almost out of the oven! Pregnant Meghan McCain is getting ready to welcome her second child with husband Ben Domenech — and it seems they may be expanding their brood any day now.The View alum offered a glimpse of her baby bump on Monday, December 12, sharing a mirror selfie to her Instagram Story in loungewear consisting of a black long-sleeve top and grey sweatpants.Alongside the photo with her hand on her back and her blonde locks tucked behind her ear as she smiled, McCain wrote, "Nothing fits!!"'SHE WOULD HAVE LEAKED THE INFORMATION': MEGHAN MCCAIN BLINDSIDED BY...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies: Wife Reveals New Information About His Death
As fans mourn the death of Stephen Boss, known to all as “tWitch,” more details are coming in as to what happened in the hours before he took his own life. It appears tWitch, the dynamic dancer and long-time DJ for the Ellen DeGeneres Show, died sometime Monday night or Tuesday. News of his passing didn’t break until Wednesday.
Popculture
'Today': Savannah Guthrie Reveals Illness, Missing Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center
Savannah Guthrie is at home sick and will not be co-hosting the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting as previously planned. NBC is broadcasting the lighting of the iconic tree on Wednesday, Nov. 30, but its roster of talent has been sadly diminished this year. Guthrie announced on Instagram that she would not be able to attend.
Kim Kardashian Poses with Her Kids and Nieces in Matching Christmas Pajamas: 'Full House'
Kim Kardashian enjoyed a quick photoshoot with nieces True, 4, and Dream, 5, as well as daughter Chicago, 4, and son Saint, 7 Kim Kardashian is pulling double duty as a mom and an aunt while making precious holiday memories. The SKIMs founder shared photos on Instagram Thursday where she poses on a white chair in her home, dressed in matching red snowflake-printed Christmas pajamas with daughter Chicago, 4 and son Saint, 7 — who ditches his shirt and sticks his tongue out in the silly shot. The three are...
Young mother dies 6 weeks after stage 4 cancer diagnosis, leaving behind 2 kids
A young mother has died just six weeks after being diagnosed with cancer, leaving her husband and two children to face Christmas without their mom. Ella Troup, from Melbourne, was given a stage 4 cancer diagnosis and died during an operation to fight the disease, leaving husband Ben and their children Ollie, 1, and Leo, 3, devastated. Her friends, family and colleagues at furniture and homewares firm GlobeWest — where she was a product manager — have come together to raise funds for the grieving family. So far more than $120,000 in donations have flooded in. “Very few people knew that Ella had been...
Corydon Times-Republican
Hilaria Baldwin hopes she and husband Alec are ‘done’ having kids
Hilaria Baldwin hopes she and husband Alec are ‘done’ having kids. Hilaria Baldwin hopes she and her husband Alec Baldwin are “done” having children.
Tia Mowry and Kids to Spend Holidays with Ex Cory Hardrict Following Divorce: 'Family Is Family'
The former couple will set aside their differences to celebrate together with their kids Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4 Tia Mowry and her kids will be joining Cory Hardrict to celebrate the holidays as a family. "Yes, we are going to be spending the holidays with him, which we're really excited about," the Sister, Sister alum, 44, told TMZ. "With the whole family." The former couple, who wed in 2008 and announced their separation in October 2022, are parents to son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4. Asked if she thinks...
Photos: Family members mourn during the funeral service for Leilani Dream Burley
Funeral services were held for 1-year-old Leilani Dream Burley, whose body was found in the Los Angeles River in Long Beach this month.
Toby Keith Gives 1st Health Update After Being Diagnosed With Stomach Cancer: ‘It’s Pretty Debilitating’
Staying strong. Toby Keith opened up about his battle with stomach cancer — and how he’s optimistic about the future. “I’m thinking about getting back in fighting shape,” Keith, 60, said in a Thursday, December 1, clip of an upcoming CMT Hot 20 Countdown interview. “I need a little time to just rest up and […]
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Family Photos of Sister Barbara Bush and Their Children
The twin sisters, 41, posed with their little ones for a heartwarming Christmas shoot on Instagram Christmastime is the time for family — and that's especially true when it comes to the Bush crew! Jenna Bush Hager, 41, posted photos from a heartwarming Christmas-themed photoshoot to her Instagram Story on Saturday, featuring her twin sister Barbara and their little ones posing with Santa and Mrs. Clause. RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her Family's Holiday Card: 'The Hagers Are Home for the Holidays!' The Today with Hoda...
Joanna Gaines Shares Photo From Hospital Bed After Suffering a Back Injury: ‘Truly Grateful for the Forced Rest’
On the mend. Joanna Gaines revealed she had surgery following a past injury. "I hurt my back in high school from cheerleading — basically a basket toss turned back injury and I've been dealing with it ever since," Gaines, 44, captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, December 21. In the social media upload, the TV […]
TODAY.com
Jenna Bush Hager debuts her family's 2022 holiday card — and her kids steal the show
Jenna Bush Hager let her kids steal the show in her family's adorable 2022 holiday card. On Dec. 14, the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host debuted the image of her card on the air. It features a photo of her three little ones — Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3 — posing together in cozy sweaters and coats outside in nature. In the photo, Mila and Poppy lean in to give their little brother a kiss on each cheek.
Hoda Kotb Says Former ‘Today’ Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Dropped “Huge Grenade” About Her Divorce Live On Air
Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were a dynamic duo on daytime TV for years, but even the closest of co-hosts have their hiccups. Kotb revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that Gifford betrayed her trust live on The Today Show when she mentioned her divorce unprompted. When asked by a WWHL fan if any of her Today co-hosts have shared stories about her on air she “really wished” they had not, Kotb spilled all of the details about Gifford’s slip-up. “Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once,” Kotb said, as host Andy Cohen raptly listened. “I was telling her that I...
wmagazine.com
Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo of Her Twins in Honor of Their 18th Birthday
America’s sweetheart is now the mother two kids who can legally register to vote. Julia Roberts posted a rare photo of her twins, Phinnaeus (aka Finn) and Hazel, in honor of their 18th birthday on Monday. The actress shared her love for her kids with a shot which looks to be from an old photoshoot. In the picture, Roberts is seen in a kitchen, wearing a sleeveless dress with one of the straps hanging off her shoulder. She’s holding one of her babies—who’s wearing a cute pair of shorts with a ruffled butt—while the other one is seated in the foreground of the image.
Little boy dies just months after his family found 'pea-sized' lump on his leg
An eight-year-old boy has tragically died just a few months after his parents discovered a small lump on his leg. Writing in a GoFundMe, the Tran family explained that on 15 April they were getting ready to settle down for the Easter break when they noticed that their young son Chandler was limping a bit.
People
372K+
Followers
63K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 10