Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Related
Graphic Police Brutality Photos Show Cop Smiling After Beating Black Veteran Bloody In Colorado
Dalvin Gadson claims he was racially profiled and the victim of police brutality in Colorado Springs, and he has graphic photos to prove it. The post Graphic Police Brutality Photos Show Cop Smiling After Beating Black Veteran Bloody In Colorado appeared first on NewsOne.
Mother shaken after learning teen son was threatened by alleged NYC killer: ‘He would have hurt him’
A Brooklyn mother was left shaken after learning her teen son was threatened by an accused double-murderer minutes before the 28-year-old ex-con’s alleged shooting spree on Monday. The frightened mom shared her horror in a Wednesday interview with The Post where she said her 14-year-old boy was walking to school just before 9 a.m. Monday when Sundance Oliver confronted the teen in Crown Heights and allegedly demanded his money. The mother said her son was so scared that his hand shook as he reached into his pocket and took out the only three dollars he had on him. Oliver then allegedly demanded...
‘Monster’ With Sharpened Teeth Held 20-Year-Old Captive for Weeks, Cops Say
A 36-year-old Michigan man kidnapped a woman, held her captive, sexually assaulted her for weeks—and threatened to “rip out her throat” with teeth he’d filed down into sharp points, cops say.Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson identified the suspect as Michael Barajas, who he said approached the 20-year-old victim around Thanksgiving and offered her a place to stay after she’d been kicked out of her house.The victim, who has not been identified, was pregnant and was especially vulnerable as Barajas spotted her on the street, Swanson said in a video shared Wednesday on Facebook.Hoping to get out of the cold, the...
Cops Make Grisly Discovery After 2-Year-Old Answers FaceTime Instead of Mom
Concerned co-workers FaceTimed Javonni Jenkins when she didn’t show for work on Wednesday morning, but it was Jenkins’ 2-year-old son who picked up, and he appeared to be alone. This sent Jenkins’ colleagues scrambling to her Chicago apartment, where they met with police to bust in and conduct a welfare check. Responding officers were met with a grisly scene, however, as both Jenkins, 27, and her father, 79-year-old Curtis Hardman, had been shot dead. “We came a little too late,” Nicole Worth, a co-worker, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We saved the baby. That’s all we could do.” Cops said Jenkins’ son was uninjured and oblivious to the horror—playing with toys while his mom's co-workers were on FaceTime with him. Cops have not made an arrest in connection to the two deaths. Jenkins, a beloved medical assistant at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago, “loved being a mother,” her sister, Angela Brooks, told the Sun-Times. “She was a beautiful individual.”Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
Daejhanae Jackson Arrested for the Beating Death of Shanquella Robinson, Awaits Extradition to Mexico
The person who is allegedly responsible for the beating death of an American in Mexico has been apprehended and is awaiting extradition back to the country the crime occurred in. According to Metropoli, law enforcement officials have arrested Daejhanae Jackson, a “friend” of the murder victim, Shanquella Robinson, who died...
Man on Death Row for 25 Years Shot Dead at Funeral After Being Freed: Cops
Christopher Williams, 62, who had been wrongfully convicted of four murders, was released in February 2021 and had been working to reconnect with his family.
Man Planning Mass Shooting Arrested After Ex-Girlfriend Alerts Cops: Police
Officers in Las Vegas found explosives and a grenade launcher at the home of former Marine Jeremy Schumacher.
Customer Charged with Murder for Allegedly Shooting Shoplifter Who Was Fighting Family Dollar Employees
A Family Dollar customer is accused of murdering a man who allegedly stole from the store and fought female employees. Defendant Kevin Jackson Sr., 47, was locked up at the Lew Sterrett Jail last week on a $100,000 bond. Phillip Betts, 26, died at the scene, according to the Dallas Police Department.
Aspiring Model Living in NYC Homeless Shelter Stabbed to Death by Roommate
A model living in a Manhattan shelter was allegedly stabbed to death by her roommate after they got in a fight over her playing loud music. Victoria Goode was 27 years old and was an aspiring runway model, her older brother told the New York Daily News. She was planning to go home to Oklahoma for Christmas, her brother said. Goode had appeared in a photo shoot for Vogue Mexico in September, but had been struggling for work, leading her to stay in shelters in hopes the city would help her find permanent housing, her brother said. She had been fearful of her roommate, Charmaine Crossman, for some time, her brother added. Crossman ran away after the alleged stabbing, but ultimately surrendered to police Tuesday. She’s been charged with murder.Read it at New York Daily News
Police fatally shoot woman who had taken a hostage inside Walmart store
Police fatally shot a woman who had taken a hostage inside a Mississippi Walmart store and was demanding to speak to a TV news anchor.Authorities say that Corlunda McGinister, 21, of West Helena, Arkansas, was killed in the incident in Richland, Mississippi, per CBS News.Video posted on social media showed a woman holding a gun in one hand and another holding onto an individual in a Walmart employee vest.The woman with the gun shouted that she needed help and wanted to speak to the news anchor, reported CBS News.Another video showed officers asking the woman to put her hands...
N.J. Woman Accused of Murdering Husband on Christmas; Victim Was Active in Local Politics
A New Jersey woman accused of killing her husband on Christmas Day was arrested in connection with his death, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, allegedly killed David B. Wigglesworth, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside their Mays Landing home around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NBC Philadelphia
Ex-Trooper Bought Home, Blacked Out Windows, Weeks Before Allegedly Killing Family of Teen He Catfished, Seller Says
Weeks before a former Virginia state trooper allegedly killed three members of a California family in a “catfishing” scheme, he bought a home sight unseen and blacked out the windows, the man who sold him the house said Friday. Jacob Gordon, 28, said in an interview that Austin...
Man kills his fiancée’s father and shoots her mother and sister after demanding they move out
A Massachusetts man fatally shot his fiancée's father and wounded her mother and sister, then turned the gun on himself, after he expressed he was “unhappy” that they were living with him, prosecutors said. Police got a 911 call just after 3 a.m. Wednesday in Fall River...
‘Angels caught him’: Mom recalls moment son was thrown off Mall of America balcony
The mom of the boy who was viciously tossed off a balcony at the Mall of America emotionally recalled the horrific attack for the first time on Wednesday — crediting his miraculous survival to “angels.” Kari Hoffman described witnessing the shocking incident, in which a random attacker, Emmanuel Aranda, 24, threw her son Landon from a third-floor balcony at the famed mall in Bloomington, Minnesota, in April 2019. She said she had taken her then-5-year-old son and one of his friends to the mall as treat following a parent-teacher conference when she noticed a stranger speaking to the boys. “We were just looking...
4-Year-Old Pa. Girl Is Allegedly Shot to Death While Grocery Shopping with Her Mom
Authorities are searching for the perpetrators responsible for the fatal shooting of a little girl at a Pennsylvania grocery store. Police in Pittsburgh confirmed that the victim, who was identified by loved ones as 4-year-old Kaari Thompson, according to WTAE-TV, died as a result of the gunfire. Kaari's mom was...
AOL Corp
Police arrest California man who allegedly punched fast food worker, causing her to lose an eye
Police in Antioch, California, arrested a man on Monday who allegedly punched a fast food restaurant employee in the face, causing her to lose an eye, authorities said. The Antioch Police Department had received calls on Nov. 12 at around 5:25 p.m. local time (8:25 p.m. ET) reporting an assault at The Habit Burger, located in the San Francisco Bay Area, police said in a statement posted to Facebook.
Family Seeks Justice Weeks After Missing Va. Teen Was Found Dismembered, Buried in Shallow Grave
Cion Carroll's brutal murder remains unsolved The family of a 17-year-old boy whose dismembered body was found 10 days after his mother reported him missing last month is pleading for answers. After Cion Carroll's remains were found in a shallow grave in Lunenburg County on Nov. 12, investigators still haven't announced a suspect or made an arrest. "I just can't figure out why they've had no suspects, and they haven't reached out to give us an update," Cion's grandfather Junius Carter told TV station WWBT on Friday. "We...
2-Year-Old Triplets Found Safe the Day After Father Kills Mother in Murder-Suicide
The triplets went missing after their mom, Maisah Larkin, was shot to death inside her Philadelphia home After a frantic overnight search, a set of 2-year-old triplets were found safe on Dec. 19 after their mother was murdered in her living room the night before, according to a statement from the Philadelphia police. On Sunday, Dec. 18, around 8 pm, officers responded to the Philadelphia home of Maisah Larkin, 39, on reports of a "person screaming," per a police incident update. Inside, Larkin was found dead from multiple gunshot...
Husband Shoots Wife, Self at Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall
A husband and wife are dead at a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Thorton, Colorado, in what local police are investigating as a homicide.The Thornton Police Department posted a news release to Twitter stating that an adult male shot and killed his wife before dying by suicide. "On a day that's historically associated with joy, family and fun, we're saddened to inform you of the following," the news release read. According to the post, the couple were former members of the Kingdom Hall congregation—no services were taking place at the time of the shooting.pic.twitter.com/566rXk3Q4E— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) December 25,...
A Detroit father was fatally shot by a man for letting a group of women enter an elevator first. His mother wants his assailant caught: 'My son was just being a gentleman'
"Turn yourself in. Turn yourself in, because you have hurt so many people," Rosalind Hearst said as the suspect remains at large.
People
372K+
Followers
63K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 1