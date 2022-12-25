MI Lottery
DETROIT (AP) _ These Michigan lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Fantasy 5 Double Play
04-05-09-21-36
(four, five, nine, twenty-one, thirty-six)
Lucky For Life
09-25-34-41-48, Lucky Ball: 18
(nine, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen)
Poker Lotto
KH-AH-8D-7H-8H
(KH, AH, 8D, 7H, 8H)
Midday Daily 3
6-6-7
(six, six, seven)
Midday Daily 4
7-8-0-0
(seven, eight, zero, zero)
Daily 3
1-1-0
(one, one, zero)
Daily 4
9-9-5-8
(nine, nine, five, eight)
Fantasy 5
03-05-08-19-36
(three, five, eight, nineteen, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000
Keno
04-06-10-15-18-21-26-29-32-36-37-38-44-49-53-55-57-58-59-71-75-77
(four, six, ten, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 565,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 201,000,000
