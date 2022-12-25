Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
Cause of Death of Famed Rapper RevealedNews Breaking LIVEMemphis, TN
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
Big Bad Breakfast making major changes after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said they’re still looking for the person or people responsiblefor shooting 2 customers outside an East Memphis restaurant. Tonight, owner John Currence told WREG he hopes to find the two people and make major changes. Award-winning chef John Currence is used to being in the kitchen, but today we met him […]
Bottled water hard to find at Memphis area stores
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the hottest commodities in the Mid-South right now is bottled water while the area remains under the boil water advisory. If you have been to the store lately, it’s a little tough to find water on store shelves with empty shelves and signs limiting the purchase of bottled water. These […]
Memphians line up for water, but it’s not for drinking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City leaders took steps to help Memphians meet their most basic needs Wednesday, as thousands of homes and businesses suffered with little to no running water. Drinking water wasn’t the only thing many Memphians were on the hunt for. In Hickory Hill, dozens of people lined up looking for water so they can […]
Oak Court Mall sale delayed for now
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The future of the Oak Court Mall remains up in the air after Wednesday’s public foreclosure auction was postponed until next year. The Oak Court Mall has been a fixture in East Memphis since 1988 and it has struggled with declining sales and rising crime in recent years. WREG spoke with a […]
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?
Jacqulin "Jackie" Vail is a 33-year-old mom of two 10-year-old twin girls who lives in Memphis, Tennessee. On November 12, 2022, Jackie's sister, Towanda Williams, watched the twins while Jackie ran errands. When Towanda arrived at Jackie's home later that evening to drop off the children as planned, no one was home. Towanda called her sister several times but there was no answer.
‘This is my life right now’: Whitehaven residents struggling with no water, broken pipes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 30,000 people in Shelby County were still without running water Tuesday night. And with temperatures rising, some people were facing another problem – pipes bursting. Since Friday, FOX13 received countless emails, phone calls and Facebook messages about flooding water, broken pipes and other...
Apartments badly damaged after pipes burst
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People living at a Memphis apartment complex say they need help after multiple units were badly damaged by pipes bursting following the arctic blast that hit the Mid-South. Residents at the Lakeville Townhome Community near Raines and Airways say they’re without water, and some people also claim they’ve been without heat, since […]
actionnews5.com
Supects wanted in Christmas drive-by shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting in South Memphis. MPD arrived at a home on Kerr Avenue Christmas day at 3:10 a.m., but they did not find any victims. However, officers say they found a house with a bullet hole. Officers spoke with the...
Free water at Memphis, Shelby County sites at 2 p.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local officials and companies are providing free cases of water while they last beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The city of Memphis made its announcement on social media around noon. There will be seven sites around the city, one in each single-member City Council district, to pick up water. Those locations are: […]
City of Memphis distributes 5-gallon containers of water for flushing toilets
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis handed out 5-gallon containers of water to help residents flush toilets, the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) said. The 5-gallon containers of water, to be used for flushing toilets only, was distributed at the Hickory Hill Community Center. The giveaway lasted until 3 p.m.
Two shot outside Big Bad Breakfast in East Memphis, suspects on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a shooting outside of an East Memphis restaurant Tuesday afternoon. It was a chilling moment for those inside Big Bad Breakfast as an employee holiday party turned into the center of a crime scene. Victoria Franklin works inside the restaurant. She was in the kitchen when Memphis […]
tri-statedefender.com
Kwanzaa in Memphis celebration begins with a snowy backdrop
The 2022 celebration of Kwanzaa in Memphis began Monday morning amid blowing snow and the temperature a couple of degrees above freezing. Determined to kick off the annual observance, a band of faithful pushed forward and assembled downtown at the Auction Block at Main and A.W. Willis. Organized by Mid-South...
ediblememphis.com
Summer Avenue Challenge
Calling all foodies, challenge seekers, and Summer Avenue lovers! It’s time to try new foods and experience the world without ever leaving Memphis. It’s the Summer Avenue Challenge!. With classics like Bryant’s Breakfast and Central BBQ, Summer Avenue restaurants have been a staple in Memphians’ diets for many...
tri-statedefender.com
About this water situation: sights and sounds
Described as a water-pressure issue, the effect is a crisis that some in Memphis are feeling more acutely than others. The starting point was last week’s storm, the first of the winter and one that brought the coldest temperatures many can recall in recent memory. Public safety moves were...
How long will it take for Memphis to have water again?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s President says “we’re moving in the right direction” when it comes to making repairs and getting water pressure back or even water back for people in the city. As of Tuesday afternoon, Memphis’ mayor said an estimated 15% of MLGW’s customers are without water due to a lack of water pressure. […]
A Facebook friendly Christmas miracle in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season for kind neighbors and the power of Facebook. Caitlyn Gillilan and Clayton Smith just bought their first home together, but under somber circumstances, because Gillilan’s grandmother is sick. “Well, she has bells palsy and that really affects her health,” Gillilan said....
Kait 8
8 puppies alone in the cold rescued
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A community came together to help a group of puppies left in the cold. At about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 Blytheville Police Department posted on Facebook that a box of 8 puppies was left out in the cold. The social media post informed the...
Crash injures four in southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people, three adults and a child, were injured in an auto accident Wednesday night in southeast Memphis. Memphis Police responded to a crash around 5:20 p.m. and found a two-vehicle crash near Goodlett and Winchester. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. One child and two other […]
Covington community grieves after store owner killed on Christmas Day
COVINGTON, Tenn. — Police in Covington, Tennessee, are anxious to find the person or persons responsible for killing the owner of a convenience store on Christmas Day. Investigators said Adel Elrafei, the owner of Bull Market, was last seen alive Sunday morning around 10 when he opened his store. It’s believed he was shot sometime […]
Low water pressure causes new Sunrise Memphis location to temporarily close
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been an ongoing struggle for Memphians, as many continue to grapple with the limited access to running water. Many businesses have been facing this issue head on. While some have remained open throughout the ordeal, others have had to close their doors during some of the biggest money making days of the year.
Comments / 0