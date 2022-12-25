ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Bloom Tattoo brings 'Indigenous vibe'

By ICT
Indian Country Today
Indian Country Today
 3 days ago

Watch: ICT intern Pacey Smith-Garcia has the story

Phoenix is host to Desert Bloom, an Indigenous-owned and -operated tattoo shop.

The establishment was founded by Missy Mahan, Tohono O’odham, Yuchi and Muscogee. It features a ‘50s aesthetic that is filled with Indigenous art on the walls.

Desert Bloom features a full team of Indigenous tattoo artists.

Mahan says the idea started for her after she noticed Indigenous representation in the area was lacking.

“It came about, just an idea that I had. I was tattooing out of the studio by myself and it kind of just came to me, to bring more of an Indigenous vibe to the shop because you don't see any of those around Phoenix,” Mahan said.

Tattoos have historically been a practice used by many Indigenous people — and in today’s day and age, that has evolved.

"Everything we do is custom, so if people do more of the traditional-style tattoos, we do that as well," Mahan said. "And as far as traditional tribal tattoos, now that people know that we are an Indigenous-owned shop, we get a lot of the tribal, facial tattoos from southern Arizona."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11EMBb_0juFjTHP00

Indian Country Today is a daily digital news platform that covers the Indigenous world, including American Indians and Alaska Natives.

