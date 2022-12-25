ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA ABC-7

Sacred Heart Church help migrants in Segundo Barrio, seek volunteers

EL PASO, Texas -- Sacred Hearth Church is looking for volunteers to help with migrants in Segundo Barrio as the influx continues. Migrants have been seen on the streets of Segundo Barrio lately. They've been helped by members of the community who have provided food and blankets. The Church has been hosting and feeding migrants The post Sacred Heart Church help migrants in Segundo Barrio, seek volunteers appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

2022’s top news story: The fall of El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales

At the beginning of 2022, Yvonne Rosales was entering her second year as the first woman elected as district attorney for the 34th Judicial District, which includes El Paso, Hudspeth and Culberson counties. By the end of the year, she was a private citizen, forced from office by a series...
EL PASO, TX
Amarie M.

Mexican migrants stranded at U.S. border frustrated, El Paso Mayor making provisions for their shelter when they arrive

A news report confirms that a large group of migrants is frustrated at being stranded in Mexico at the U.S. border in Texas. They vow to stay and wait for the end of the Title 42 border health policy, which was extended past Dec. 21, 2022. This is so that they may be able to cross the border into the U.S. The Mayor of El Paso, Texas, Oscar Leeser, wants to prevent the migrants from having to sleep on the streets when they get here.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Machete attack in central El Paso leaves one person injured

EL PASO, Texas -- A person was attacked with a machete Tuesday, sending that person to the hospital with serious injuries. El Paso police say the call came in just before 9:30 p.m. They were called out to Noble Street and Myrtle Avenue. A separate scene related to the investigation...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

The Texas National Guard installs 2 miles of fencing

EL PASO, Texas-- The Texas National Guard installed more than 2 miles of fencing since the first feet of border fencing went up in the city last week. That’s according to a Texas National Guard Spokesperson, who said Monday that more fencing is expected to be installed. As of Monday, approximately 22,000 migrants were sleeping in The post The Texas National Guard installs 2 miles of fencing appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Hummingbirds, COVID, immigration: Here are our 5-most-viewed stories of 2022

From a mysterious hummingbird to information on getting free at-home COVID-19 tests, El Paso Matters stories repeatedly went viral in 2022, creating impact beyond the Borderland. Here are our five most-viewed stories of the year. A hummingbird mystery. Danielle Prokop, our environment and climate change reporter, told a story in...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Shooting in East El Paso leaves one person dead

EL PASO, Texas - Crimes Against Persons detectives are on the scene of a shooting that took place in East El Paso before 2 A.M. Wednesday morning. It happened 1400 block of N. Zaragoza Road. Police tell ABC-7 two people in a white vehicle shot a man leaving the 1111...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Sanitation crews, police move to toss Downtown migrant camp sites

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) and crews with city’s Environmental Services Department (ESD) moved into Downtown El Paso Monday and began cleaning the impromptu camp that sprung up around the nearby shelter. According to our KTSM crew the operation at Father Rahm, just south of Sacred Heart, […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

City of El Paso holiday closures

EL PASO, Texas -- Several public services within El Paso will be closed this week in observance of the holiday season. Below is a list of the City's closures. The Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations closed Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 1. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, December 27 with the start of the City's Christmas tree recycling, as well as Tuesday, January 3.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?

I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
EL PASO, TX

