Biden Administration constructing immigration processing facility with capacity for 1,000 migrants in El Paso sectorEdy ZooEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Dem Rep. Pleads for Help, Tells MSNBC in El Paso Biden Should ‘Absolutely’ Be at the BorderApril McAbeeEl Paso, TX
Abbott boasts migrant crossings "plummet" thanks to border wall expansionAsh JurbergTexas State
Mexican migrants stranded at U.S. border frustrated, El Paso Mayor making provisions for their shelter when they arriveAmarie M.El Paso, TX
Sacred Hearth Church is looking for volunteers to help with migrants in Segundo Barrio as the influx continues. Migrants have been seen on the streets of Segundo Barrio lately. They've been helped by members of the community who have provided food and blankets. The Church has been hosting and feeding migrants
elpasomatters.org
2022’s top news story: The fall of El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales
At the beginning of 2022, Yvonne Rosales was entering her second year as the first woman elected as district attorney for the 34th Judicial District, which includes El Paso, Hudspeth and Culberson counties. By the end of the year, she was a private citizen, forced from office by a series...
WBUR
This holidays season in El Paso sees thousands of migrants searching for shelter
As twinkling Christmas lights cast a warm glow in downtown El Paso, thousands of migrants' search for shelter resonates deeply in the predominantly Catholic border city. Angela Kocherga with KTEP reports.
Mexican migrants stranded at U.S. border frustrated, El Paso Mayor making provisions for their shelter when they arrive
A news report confirms that a large group of migrants is frustrated at being stranded in Mexico at the U.S. border in Texas. They vow to stay and wait for the end of the Title 42 border health policy, which was extended past Dec. 21, 2022. This is so that they may be able to cross the border into the U.S. The Mayor of El Paso, Texas, Oscar Leeser, wants to prevent the migrants from having to sleep on the streets when they get here.
A National Chain, Delicious El Paso Mexican Food & The Connection
Carlos, Mickey and Pancho - sounds like a Willie Nelson song but it's actually a true story about 2 El Paso restaurants, one local and one that went national. There used to be a Mexican restaurant here in El Paso known as Pancho's Mexican Food Buffet. It was pretty popular,...
elpasomatters.org
Convention center, closed schools key to El Paso plans for end of Title 42
Three government-owned buildings – the city’s convention center and two closed schools – form the backbone of El Paso’s plans to respond to an even more significant influx of migrants crossing the border. During a special City Council meeting on Friday night, Deputy City Manager Mario...
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso
El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
KVIA
Machete attack in central El Paso leaves one person injured
EL PASO, Texas -- A person was attacked with a machete Tuesday, sending that person to the hospital with serious injuries. El Paso police say the call came in just before 9:30 p.m. They were called out to Noble Street and Myrtle Avenue. A separate scene related to the investigation...
KVIA
Texas Military Department deployed to El Paso Christmas Day to construct concertina barrier near U.S.-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Military Department service members deployed to El Paso Sunday morning and put up a triple-strand concertina barrier near the border in an attempt to deter illegal crossings, according to a Tweet from the department. Service members moved 400 people and over 40 vehicles to El...
The Texas National Guard installs 2 miles of fencing
EL PASO, Texas-- The Texas National Guard installed more than 2 miles of fencing since the first feet of border fencing went up in the city last week. That’s according to a Texas National Guard Spokesperson, who said Monday that more fencing is expected to be installed. As of Monday, approximately 22,000 migrants were sleeping in The post The Texas National Guard installs 2 miles of fencing appeared first on KVIA.
Local residents express concern over schools being used as migrant shelters
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is opening two more migrant shelters in West and Central El Paso. The former Basset and Morehead middle schools, in the El Paso Independent School District, are being transformed into temporary migrant shelters. However, some residents living within the area are expressing their concerns. Earlier this […]
elpasomatters.org
Hummingbirds, COVID, immigration: Here are our 5-most-viewed stories of 2022
From a mysterious hummingbird to information on getting free at-home COVID-19 tests, El Paso Matters stories repeatedly went viral in 2022, creating impact beyond the Borderland. Here are our five most-viewed stories of the year. A hummingbird mystery. Danielle Prokop, our environment and climate change reporter, told a story in...
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping Migrants
Recently Arizona Governor Doug Ducey lined up shipping containers to stop migrants from crossing the Arizona-Mexican border. This drew a lot of controversy from locals and the federal government who eventually sued the governor for placing the containers on federal land. Now, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is doing the same.
KVIA
Shooting in East El Paso leaves one person dead
EL PASO, Texas - Crimes Against Persons detectives are on the scene of a shooting that took place in East El Paso before 2 A.M. Wednesday morning. It happened 1400 block of N. Zaragoza Road. Police tell ABC-7 two people in a white vehicle shot a man leaving the 1111...
Man barricaded himself after reported domestic assault in Far East El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso Police Department, on Monday a man barricaded himself in a home in Far East El Paso and prompted the SWAT team to be called out after reportedly punching a woman and holding a knife to her throat while holding 1-year-old infant. Police arrested 36-year-old Hector […]
Sanitation crews, police move to toss Downtown migrant camp sites
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) and crews with city’s Environmental Services Department (ESD) moved into Downtown El Paso Monday and began cleaning the impromptu camp that sprung up around the nearby shelter. According to our KTSM crew the operation at Father Rahm, just south of Sacred Heart, […]
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
KVIA
City of El Paso holiday closures
EL PASO, Texas -- Several public services within El Paso will be closed this week in observance of the holiday season. Below is a list of the City's closures. The Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations closed Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 1. Regular hours will resume Tuesday, December 27 with the start of the City's Christmas tree recycling, as well as Tuesday, January 3.
What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?
I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
The Oldest Building In El Paso Now Houses A Very Strange Business
El Paso's oldest, commercial business building was almost lost back in 2012. The Montgomery Building at 216 S. El Paso Street also occupies the 218 S. El Paso Street address and is not only El Paso's oldest building, it's also the last "false front" building standing in El Paso. The...
