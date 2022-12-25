ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 details you may have missed in King Charles' Christmas broadcast, his first as monarch

By Talia Lakritz
 3 days ago

King Charles III delivers his first Christmas broadcast as monarch.

Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images

  • King Charles III recorded his first Christmas address as monarch, which aired on Sunday.
  • In it, he mentioned Prince William and Kate Middleton, but not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
  • The Christmas tree in the background was adorned with plastic-free and recyclable decorations.

King Charles' first Christmas address as monarch , which aired on Sunday, contained hidden details that some may have missed.

In his opening line, Charles briefly mentioned the significance of the location of his speech

The Quire of St. George's Chapel.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Charles delivered the address from the Quire of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle , "so close to where my beloved mother the late Queen is laid to rest with my dear father."

"I'm reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards and messages which so many of you have sent my wife and myself, and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family," he said.

He mentioned Prince William and Kate Middleton, but not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022.

Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Charles' speech focused on the theme of "the power of light overcoming darkness," expressing gratitute to members of the armed forces, healthcare workers, teachers, charity organizations, and all those in public service who "so readily respond to the plight of others."

"The Prince and Princess of Wales recently visited Wales, shining a light of practical examples of this community spirit," he said in his address.

He did not mention Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" explored the rift that formed between the couple and members of the royal family as the result of them stepping back from their roles as working royals in 2020.

The Christmas tree in the background was adorned with sustainable decorations

King Charles III recorded his first Christmas broadcast inside George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images

BBC News reported that the Christmas tree in the background of Charles' speech featured plastic-free, recyclable decorations.

As Prince of Wales, Charles championed environmental causes, having released an Amazon Prime documentary series about businesses working towards sustainability and writing that "the eyes of our children and grandchildren are judging us" on climate change in an essay for Newsweek .

Read the original article on Insider

Insider

Insider

