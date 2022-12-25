Read full article on original website
Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH - The Broward Sheriff's Office said a toddler who ran onto the street in Deerfield Beach had to be hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver. It happened in the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard at around noon on Wednesday.Broward County Regional Communications said they received a call of a hit-and-run Wednesday at 12:11 p.m. According to the initial investigation, a toddler ran into oncoming traffic while playing in a parking lot. BSO said a passing car ran over the child and fled the scene. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Police are still searching for the driver. No other details were immediately released by police.
Man accused of running over North Palm Beach police officer had no valid license
A man accused of running over a police officer near North Palm Beach, who remains behind bars at the Palm Beach County Jail, was driving without a valid driver's license. John Marshall, 22, faces charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and fleeing and eluding police. On Tuesday, his bond was set at $33,000 under the condition that he'd be placed on house arrest and ordered not to drive.
Police seek hit-and-run driver who seriously injured man in Boynton Beach
Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 70-year-old man Monday during an evening of remembrance. The family of Bernard Wright said they are devastated by the incident. Wright was attending the vigil, organized by Bryce Graham, remembering 13-year-old Stanley Davis III one year after his death....
Woman Fires Gun On Turnpike, Ends Up In Crash In Boca Raton
Woman Knocked Unconscious In Crash That Pins Man Under Vehicle. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — DEVELOPING STORY — FACTS MAY CHANGE — A woman allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle on the Florida Turnpike ended up critically injured in a car crash on […]
Lake Worth man arrested after fleeing officer, running him over
(WSVN) - A police officer is in recovery after a violent police pursuit in Palm Beach County. North Palm Beach police said one of their officers was hit by a driver during a traffic stop, Sunday night. After that officer was hit, John Perrault said the driver took out his...
Police: Driver hits North Palm Beach officer during pursuit
An officer with the North Palm Beach Police Department was hit by a driver Christmas night during a pursuit in northern Palm Beach County. The officer attempted to stop a vehicle driven by John Marshall, 22, of Lake Worth Beach, for speeding, North Palm Beach police spokesman Sgt. Lou Pearson said Monday.
Residents asking for more law enforcement presence after fatal Jensen Beach crash
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deadly accident on US-1 claimed a life in Jensen beach Monday morning and some residents say there needs to be more law enforcement on the road to prevent deadly crashes. This comes after two fatal accidents in three months in Martin County. A...
2 men sent to the hospital as trauma alerts following crash in Cooper City, 2 others hurt
COOPER CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Cooper City sent two men to the hospital as trauma alerts with two others sustaining minor injuries. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, dispatch received a call about a crash with injuries at the intersection of Pine Island Road and Sheridan Street.
Deputies find missing man, last seen in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Beckford has been safely located, according to PBSO. A man is missing from out of West Palm Beach. Carlos Beckford, 72, was last seen on Nov. 26 wearing a black jacket and gray pants. Anyone with information should call PBSO dispatch at...
Man accused of running over North Palm Beach officer remains in jail
A man accused of running over a police officer near North Palm Beach remains behind bars at the Palm Beach County jail. John Marshall, 22, appeared in bond court Tuesday in handcuffs and a blue prison uniform after being involved in a violent car crash that was caught on home surveillance cameras.
Minister Is Victim Of Hit & Run At Vigil For Boynton Beach Teen
Friends of the family of Stanley Davis III say 70-year old Minister Bernard Wright was the person who was hit by a car as he finished a Facebook Live broadcast at the site of the the vigil for Davis Monday night.
Fatal crash in Jensen Beach, one dead, another injured
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 40-year-old man has died and a 22-year-old man is injured, as a result of a fatal crash in Jensen Beach. On Dec. 26 at 9:45 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the 40-year-old driver, from Port St. Lucie, was making a left turn onto NW Eugenia Street into the Exxon Gas Station.
Car crash in Greenacres leaves Lake Worth Beach man dead
GREENACRES — A 56-year-old Lake Worth Beach man was killed in a car crash in Greenacres on Christmas Eve night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Isidro Alfaro drove his 2017 Chevrolet Cruze into the path of a 2004 Dodge 1500 pickup truck driven by Kenneth Murray, 48, of Greenacres, at the intersection of Lake Worth Road and Swain Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
Police: Mother tried strangling daughter, 3, before fatally stabbing her
A South Florida mother tried to strangle her 3-year-old daughter before fatally stabbing her instead, police said. Jellisa Baxter, 24, of North Miami Beach, was arrested Tuesday on charges first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. Police said Baxter confessed to the crime in a 911 call. According to a North...
3 bicyclists struck on Miramar Parkway
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive in Miramar sent one bicyclist to the hospital and left two others injured. According to Miramar Police, a vehicle struck the victims along the 12600 block of Miramar Parkway, Wednesday morning. Rescue crews transported one of the victims to an area hospital with...
Man severely hurt in hit-run after recording vigil on Facebook Live
A 70-year-old man was severely injured in a hit-and-run while wrapping up a Facebook Live of a vigil to remember a Boynton Beach teen killed riding a motor bike one year ago. Bryce Graham, the event organizer and a friend of the family of crash Stanley Davis III, identified the hit-run victim as Bishop Bernard Wright, who lost in a race for mayor this year. Graham told WPTV he witnessed Wright struck right after ending this Facebook Live post.
Toddler hospitalized after falling from second floor window at beach resort, deputies say
A toddler was hospitalized Tuesday after falling out of a second floor window at a Pompano Beach resort, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea deputies were called to the Surf Rider Resort at 1445 S. Ocean Blvd. shortly before noon and found the child, said Gerdy St. Louis, a Sheriff’s spokesperson. The boy was playing near a window and “pushed ...
3-year-old found dead in North Miami Beach apartment
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a three-year-old child. Authorities were gathered on the 100th block of 163rd Street, Tuesday morning. According to police, the young child was found dead and the child’s mother is now in custody.
Driver, 44, faces DUI manslaughter charge in crash that killed motorcyclist
A 44-year-old West Palm Beach-area woman is facing a DUI manslaughter charge in an October crash that killed a motorcyclist near Palm Beach International Airport. Amelfi Gonzalez's blood-alcohol level was more than three times above the state's threshold for intoxication when measured at a hospital about an hour after the wreck, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in arresting her.
Video shows man randomly shooting gun while driving on South Florida highway, troopers say
MIAMI, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man after he allegedly fired a gun out of a moving car on the highway. Troopers said video shows Nelson Perez-Valdivia firing several shots on State Road 826. He was arrested by troopers with the assistance of the Miami Police...
