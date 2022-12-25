ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

CBS Miami

Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH - The Broward Sheriff's Office said a toddler who ran onto the street in Deerfield Beach had to be hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver. It happened in the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard at around noon on Wednesday.Broward County Regional Communications said they received a call of a hit-and-run Wednesday at 12:11 p.m. According to the initial investigation, a toddler ran into oncoming traffic while playing in a parking lot. BSO said a passing car ran over the child and fled the scene. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Police are still searching for the driver. No other details were immediately released by police. 
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Man accused of running over North Palm Beach police officer had no valid license

A man accused of running over a police officer near North Palm Beach, who remains behind bars at the Palm Beach County Jail, was driving without a valid driver's license. John Marshall, 22, faces charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and fleeing and eluding police. On Tuesday, his bond was set at $33,000 under the condition that he'd be placed on house arrest and ordered not to drive.
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Police seek hit-and-run driver who seriously injured man in Boynton Beach

Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a 70-year-old man Monday during an evening of remembrance. The family of Bernard Wright said they are devastated by the incident. Wright was attending the vigil, organized by Bryce Graham, remembering 13-year-old Stanley Davis III one year after his death....
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Fires Gun On Turnpike, Ends Up In Crash In Boca Raton

Woman Knocked Unconscious In Crash That Pins Man Under Vehicle. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — DEVELOPING STORY — FACTS MAY CHANGE — A woman allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle on the Florida Turnpike ended up critically injured in a car crash on […]
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Police: Driver hits North Palm Beach officer during pursuit

An officer with the North Palm Beach Police Department was hit by a driver Christmas night during a pursuit in northern Palm Beach County. The officer attempted to stop a vehicle driven by John Marshall, 22, of Lake Worth Beach, for speeding, North Palm Beach police spokesman Sgt. Lou Pearson said Monday.
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Deputies find missing man, last seen in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Beckford has been safely located, according to PBSO. A man is missing from out of West Palm Beach. Carlos Beckford, 72, was last seen on Nov. 26 wearing a black jacket and gray pants. Anyone with information should call PBSO dispatch at...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Fatal crash in Jensen Beach, one dead, another injured

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 40-year-old man has died and a 22-year-old man is injured, as a result of a fatal crash in Jensen Beach. On Dec. 26 at 9:45 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the 40-year-old driver, from Port St. Lucie, was making a left turn onto NW Eugenia Street into the Exxon Gas Station.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Car crash in Greenacres leaves Lake Worth Beach man dead

GREENACRES — A 56-year-old Lake Worth Beach man was killed in a car crash in Greenacres on Christmas Eve night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Isidro Alfaro drove his 2017 Chevrolet Cruze into the path of a 2004 Dodge 1500 pickup truck driven by Kenneth Murray, 48, of Greenacres, at the intersection of Lake Worth Road and Swain Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
GREENACRES, FL
WSVN-TV

3 bicyclists struck on Miramar Parkway

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive in Miramar sent one bicyclist to the hospital and left two others injured. According to Miramar Police, a vehicle struck the victims along the 12600 block of Miramar Parkway, Wednesday morning. Rescue crews transported one of the victims to an area hospital with...
MIRAMAR, FL
wflx.com

Man severely hurt in hit-run after recording vigil on Facebook Live

A 70-year-old man was severely injured in a hit-and-run while wrapping up a Facebook Live of a vigil to remember a Boynton Beach teen killed riding a motor bike one year ago. Bryce Graham, the event organizer and a friend of the family of crash Stanley Davis III, identified the hit-run victim as Bishop Bernard Wright, who lost in a race for mayor this year. Graham told WPTV he witnessed Wright struck right after ending this Facebook Live post.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Toddler hospitalized after falling from second floor window at beach resort, deputies say

A toddler was hospitalized Tuesday after falling out of a second floor window at a Pompano Beach resort, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea deputies were called to the Surf Rider Resort at 1445 S. Ocean Blvd. shortly before noon and found the child, said Gerdy St. Louis, a Sheriff’s spokesperson. The boy was playing near a window and “pushed ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

3-year-old found dead in North Miami Beach apartment

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a three-year-old child. Authorities were gathered on the 100th block of 163rd Street, Tuesday morning. According to police, the young child was found dead and the child’s mother is now in custody.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Driver, 44, faces DUI manslaughter charge in crash that killed motorcyclist

A 44-year-old West Palm Beach-area woman is facing a DUI manslaughter charge in an October crash that killed a motorcyclist near Palm Beach International Airport. Amelfi Gonzalez's blood-alcohol level was more than three times above the state's threshold for intoxication when measured at a hospital about an hour after the wreck, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in arresting her.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

