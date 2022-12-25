Read full article on original website
Illinois sees drop in population for 9th year in a row, according to Census data
CHICAGO — According to U.S. Census Bureau data Illinois’ population dropped for the ninth year in a row. Data from a recent U.S. Census Bureau report shows Illinois is the sixth most populous state in the country with 12,582,032 residents as of July 2022, but that 104,437 residents have moved out of the state in the same period. West […]
10 New Illinois Laws That Will Soon Impact Schools, Students and Education Across the State
At least 19 of Illinois' nearly 200 new laws set to go into effect in 2023 will directly impact schools, students, staffers and education as a whole throughout the state. The laws range from adding certain lessons or curricula to adding programs for certain grades to creating a confidential hotline for students and staff to strengthening penalties inside a school driving zone.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Gov. Pritzker Signs Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act Amendment
CHICAGO – Solidifying Illinois’ position as a leader in the emerging electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing industry, Governor JB Pritzker has signed an amendment to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act into law, further incentivizing EV production across the state. “Here in Illinois, we are leading the electric...
New law to give Illinois an official state snake was introduced by a 7th grader
Starting January 1st, 2023, the eastern milksnake will become the official state snake of Illinois. Eastern milksnakePhoto byOndreicka1010/Depositphotos.com. Every January, a batch of new laws goes into effect in Illinois. This year one of those laws gives Illinois an official state snake.
Mendota Reporter
Illinois loses more residents in '22 than any year on record
CHICAGO – Illinois experienced its largest population decline since the state started shrinking nine years ago. According to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, Illinois’ population declined by a record 104,437 residents from July 2021 to July 2022. The trend is driven by residents moving to other...
5 new laws taking effect in Illinois in 2023
Here’s a look at some of the laws taking effect in Illinois next year. With the start of the new year comes new laws going into effect in Illinois, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. More than 180 laws are taking effect Jan. 1. We’re taking a closer...
1 Illinois Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Town Names in US
Checking a map for a road trip and stumbling over a town name? That's ok, it apparently happens a lot...Even close to home. One Illinois town made a list of most mispronounced town names in the US. BL. What's funny is that these town names that we can't pronounce, comes...
How Madison County could help push the Illinois secession effort forward
More and more downstate Illinois residents have supported initiatives that would explore seceding from the state, citing frustrations with resources and politics focusing on Cook County, which contains Chicago.
MyStateline.com
Illinois group launches new ad to ban assault weapons
The Illinois Legislature is preparing to take up new gun control measures, and an anti-violence group has launched a new ad to help get those measures passed. Illinois group launches new ad to ban assault weapons. The Illinois Legislature is preparing to take up new gun control measures, and an...
wjbc.com
Potential candidates beginning to arise for open Senate Seat in 53rd District
BLOOMINGTON – Republican Party chairs for 13 area counties are releasing details how they will fill the Illinois State Senate seat vacated by Bloomington’s Jason Barickman, and some familiar names in Central Illinois politics are apparently interested in replacing him for a two-year term. Barickman officially resigned Wednesday...
Illinois Link Card Schedule for January 2023 Food Stamps Benefits
The Department of Human Services (DHS) administers SNAP in Illinois, which helps low-income households purchase the food they need for good health. Illinois SNAP recipients can expect their benefit...
Springfield business owners prepare to implement minimum wage increase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Some workers across the state could see an increase in their pay next month. Illinois’ minimum wage goes up to $13 an hour for most workers starting Jan. 1. “Minimum wage laws improve the standard of living for all workers of our state,” Jane Flanagan, the Director at the Illinois Department of Labor, […]
WTHI
Annual tractor event comes to an end
A rural Illinois tradition is coming to an end. The organizers of the "Amish Country Tractor Cruise" announced there are no plans for future events. The event started in 2010. The cruise traveled a different route each year through amish country. People from seven states took part. The event funded...
Illinois State Senator Melinda Bush resigns
Illinois State Senator Melinda Bush (D-IL 31) is resigning effective Saturday.
1470 WMBD
Illinois GED gets a name change on New Years Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The State of Illinois’ “GED” will be getting a name change as of Sunday. The GED certificate will instead be called the “State of Illinois High School Diploma.”. “This is important because, often, a high school equivalency can have a stigma that...
WAND TV
License plate fees to drop in 2023 for some Illinois residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department on Aging announced on Wednesday, eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year. According to the IDoA, under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect Jan. 1,...
New Illinois Laws That Could Impact Your Wallet in 2023
Nearly 200 new laws are going into effect beginning on New Year’s Day in Illinois, and several of those bills could have a direct impact on your pocketbook in 2023. Whether it’s the return of the state’s grocery tax, or the increase in the state’s minimum wage, a variety of laws will have an effect on your money in the new year, and we’re breaking down those new laws.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Illinois residents
Payments of $4,000 could come for millions of Illinois residents because residents are already facing so much financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
Report: Illinois crime linked to gun surge
(WTVO) — Illinois is one of 15 states in which the amount of traced guns found at crime scenes is on the rise, according to a report by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. According to the report, the ATF traced 19,086 firearms in Illinois. That’s up from 14,897 in 2020. The increase puts […]
Big increase in out out-of-state patients six months after overturning of Roe: IL Planned Parenthood
Its been more than 6 months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade and in Illinois, abortion clinics continue to be flooded with out of state patients looking for care.
QuadCities.com
