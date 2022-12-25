Man arrested following crash and burglary in Fresno County

A man is in custody following a crash and burglary in Fresno County.

A crash was reported after 1:30 Sunday morning on Interstate 5 near Highway 198 in Coalinga.

The California Highway Patrol says a 30-year-old man in a small sedan was stopped on the right shoulder of the interstate and suddenly merged onto I-5.

A big rig swerved to avoid hitting the sedan, but the two collided and the big rig overturned.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries.

Fresno County Sheriff's deputies were called in to assist after the 30-year-old man ran from the scene.

Deputies say he broke into the I-5 food mart next to the 76 gas station along Highway 198.

He allegedly attempted to set the store on fire, but deputies were able to stop him and take him into custody.

Drugs are a suspected factor in the crash.