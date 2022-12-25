ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Man arrested following crash and burglary in Fresno County

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cHb4Z_0juFiMSB00

A man is in custody following a crash and burglary in Fresno County.

A crash was reported after 1:30 Sunday morning on Interstate 5 near Highway 198 in Coalinga.

The California Highway Patrol says a 30-year-old man in a small sedan was stopped on the right shoulder of the interstate and suddenly merged onto I-5.

A big rig swerved to avoid hitting the sedan, but the two collided and the big rig overturned.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries.

Fresno County Sheriff's deputies were called in to assist after the 30-year-old man ran from the scene.

Deputies say he broke into the I-5 food mart next to the 76 gas station along Highway 198.

He allegedly attempted to set the store on fire, but deputies were able to stop him and take him into custody.

Drugs are a suspected factor in the crash.

Comments / 1

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD: 13 arrested for DUI in weekend checkpoint

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 13 drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at a DUI operation conducted by the Fresno Police Department just before the Christmas weekend. The checkpoint took place at Clovis Avenue and Lamona Avenue from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. starting on Friday, Dec. 23. Authorities say, in addition […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Person surrenders days after being charged with murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Questions have been left unanswered in the case of Lisa Spoors, the person charged with an October 4 DUI and the murder of 15-year-old Hoover High School student Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. Spoors turned themself in Tuesday afternoon, five days after they were charged. They now reside in the Fresno County Jail. […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera PD in search of individuals for check fraud

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying two subjects in connection with fraud cases. According to the Madera Police Department, they are looking to identify these two individuals shown in the photos provided by Madera PD for allegedly being involved in various check fraud cases. If […]
MADERA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Two Killed in Head-On Collision on Avenue 9 in Madera County

On the morning of Thursday, December 22, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported that two parties were killed, and two others were injured in a head-on crash on Avenue 9 in Madera County. The incident involved two vehicles and occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Avenue 9 in the vicinity of Children’s Boulevard, officials said.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in canal crash in Mendota

MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old man killed following a single-vehicle crash in Mendota was identified Tuesday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Authorities say on Saturday before 9:00 p.m. dispatchers received a call reporting a vehicle crash north of Bass Avenue in Mendota. According to officials from the California Highway Patrol Los Banos, when […]
MENDOTA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fresno Traffic Collision Causes Pedestrian Fatality

Pedestrian Fatality Occurs at Ashlan Avenue Intersection. A traffic collision in Fresno on December 19 resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The accident occurred at the Ashlan Avenue intersection with Blythe Avenue around 6:00 p.m., according to the report issued by the Fresno Police Department. No additional information was provided. Motorist...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

MCSO in search of Coarsegold missing mother and son

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in locating a woman and her juvenile son. According to deputies, 35-year-old Ashley Rose Teuton and her 6-year-old son Dylan Lucas Teuton left their Coarsegold residence on Seminole Drive on December 24 at around 4:00 p.m. to drive to the […]
COARSEGOLD, CA
GV Wire

Rollover Accident Claims Lives of Two Lemoore Men

Two young men from Lemoore died in a single-car rollover accident on Monday morning. The crash occurred on westbound Highway 198 near Highway 41 shortly after 7 a.m., the Hanford CHP office said. The driver, 23, and the passenger, 20, were in a 2004 Subaru WRX that left the road....
LEMOORE, CA
abc10.com

Rancho Cordova man dies after SUV crashes into Fresno County canal

MENDOTA, Calif. — A 29-year-old man from Rancho Cordova was killed in a single-vehicle accident on Christmas Eve. According to the California Highway Patrol, it happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday on SR-33 north of Bass Avenue in Fresno County. CHP says the unidentified 29-year-old was driving a Jeep...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
61K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy