Sanford, Maine, Apartment House Fire Displaces Three Families
Firefighters battled a fire at a three-story home in Sanford early Wednesday morning that displaced three families. Heavy smoke and flames were coming out of the multi-family home on Elm Street as the first firefighters arrived around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the Wells Fire Department, which responded to the fire. Temperatures were around 20 degrees at the time.
Rockslide Closes Merrimack, New Hampshire, Premium Outlet
The Merrimack Premium Outlets shopping area was closed Wednesday morning after a rockslide behind the shopping area also affected the gas line into the building. The Merrimack Fire Department said they responded to the rockslide behind the shopping area's building 4 just after 7 a.m. The area was evacuated and the gas shut off as Liberty Utilities and Eversource worked to make repairs.
Almost 500,000 Are Without Power Across Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire
New England has been experiencing an influx of extreme weather this holiday season, after torrential rain and strong gusts of wind slammed the Boston area, as well as parts of Maine and New Hampshire just before Christmas. Since the holiday, almost 500,000 in New England have been experiencing power outages....
Homeward Bound: Salem Shelter Brings Out-Of-State Pets To Massachusetts
Dozens of pets suffering from animal shelter overcrowding were brought to Massachusetts from other states this week, animal shelter officials said. MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter transported the pets who arrived in Massachusetts on December 27 from shelters in Tenness…
Power Restored for Most on NH Seacoast, Maine Efforts Continue
As temperatures begin to moderate a few thousand New Hampshire and York County utility customers are left to be restored. 3,261 Eversource, Unitil and NH Electric Co-op customers were without power statewide as of 6:45 a.m. Monday morning. 4,814 Central Maine Power customers in York County were still awaiting restoration that may be completed until Wednesday.
This Slippin’ Slidin’ Maine Dog Reminds Us Winter Can Be Awesome
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you ever get a little down in winter, dogs can always change that!. The Brown Dog Inn in Freeport shared on their Instagram a dog...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming...
In Boston, last week's wrapping paper cannot be recycled
The holiday presents are unwrapped. So what do you do with all the shredded and wadded-up wrapping paper?. If you live in Boston, the answer is: Throw it away. "You can recycle cardboard and gift bags, but not wrapping paper and bows," City Councior At Large Erin Murphy told GBH News Monday. "So now your option is to just put it in the trash — you are not supposed to recycle it."
Chick-fil-A is Coming to Newington, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Chick-fil-A is the largest fast food chain specializing in chicken sandwiches in the country. It originated in Hapeville, Georgia, in 1946, and now has nearly 3,000 locations all over the U.S.
When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?
The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
The 9 Best New England Road Trip Destinations
Taking a road trip through New England offers a look at beautiful landscapes and a chance to learn about American history. What are the best New England road trips?. New England has numerous drives and places to visit, including Boston, Salem, Gloucester, Rockport, and many other cities that are worth both a long or short drive and a day or two stays. The northeast has plenty of history and sightseeing to be done – you’ll have a hard time picking where to spend your time.
Rye, New Hampshire, Water District Flushes Some Water Mains Tuesday
After several reports of discolored water in several neighborhoods, the Rye Water District will flush water mains Tuesday to remove sediment buildup. The district said that water mains in the areas of Grove Road, Garland Road, Fern Ave, and Marjorie Way will be flushed between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The procedure could leave some customers with low water pressure or discolored water.
Portsmouth 400 Hosts Kickoff Party to Start Anniversary Celebration
Portsmouth will kick off its 400th anniversary celebration with a party on January 6 at several sites around the city. The party starts in the public forum area of Prescott Park with the lighting of Memorial Bridge at 4 p.m. in "PNH400 blue." A procession called “History Lights Our Way”, with walkers holding light sticks, will makes its way to South Church where the Portsmouth committee will reveal what is planned for the year. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served after the presentation.
Daughter of Dennis Eckersley Delivers Baby in Manchester, New Hampshire, Woods
A woman who gave birth to a child in the woods near Manchester's West Side Arena is the adoptive daughter of Red Sox announcer Dennis Eckersley. Manchester Police said they were called to the area around 12:40 a.m. and met Alexandra Eckersley, 26, who gave a false location for the child's whereabouts. After an hour, she gave police the infant's true location. The baby was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Wednesday's Child: 11-year-old Jayvon
BOSTON (MARE) - Jayvon is a boy of Caucasian and Hispanic descent who loves to be outdoors doing anything physical. He enjoys riding his bike, playing basketball, and swimming. Jayvon also likes board games and playing games on his tablet or other gaming systems. Jayvon is interested in fake money and Pokémon cards. When he grows up, Jayvon once said he would like to be a police officer or a fireman; although as he matures and has more exposure to the community around him this may change.Legally freed for adoption, Jayvon will do well in a family of any constellation,...
Officials: Daughter of ex-Red Sox pitcher gave birth to baby in NH woods, left newborn in tent
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The daughter of a former Boston Red Sox pitcher is facing charges after her newborn baby was found unclothed, freezing, and alone in the darkness in a wooded area in New Hampshire early Monday morning, officials said. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday...
7 Lesser-Known Boston-Area Museums Worth The Trip
Boston is known for many things: history, higher education, and devoted, possibly rabid, sports fans. But the city is also home to world-class museums, including the Museum of Fine Arts, the Institute of Contemporary Art, and the delightful Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. But, if you prefer your museum excursions to...
Holiday Hijinks: The Grinch Taken Into Custody in Londonderry, New Hampshire
We wouldn't touch him with a thirty-nine-and-a-half foot pole. 'Tis the season for all sorts of holiday hijinks, and you know what that means: time for the mischievous Grinch to do his dirty work by stealing presents from children and families everywhere. The grouchy green creature has also been trending...
NHLC: Driver Served at Portsmouth Bar Before Thanksgiving Crash
A Portsmouth restaurant temporarily lost its liquor license after serving a driver whose vehicle would overturn early Thanksgiving morning, killing one of the passengers. Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood, was driving a Porsche Macan when it flipped several times as it came south from the Route 1 Bypass around 1:15 a.m. Six people were ejected including Drew Ceppetelli of Barrington, who died several hours after the crash.
What to Wear in Boston, According to a Fashion Expert
Boston is a city that's full of surprises. History lovers can enjoy traversing the cobblestone streets of North End and touring the modern masterpieces at the Institute of Contemporary Art. Meanwhile, fashion enthusiasts will find plenty of shopping options at Seaport, where brands like Everlane and Grace Loves Lace meet local favorites at The Current, home to an always-evolving lineup of lifestyle brands.
