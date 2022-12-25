BOSTON (MARE) - Jayvon is a boy of Caucasian and Hispanic descent who loves to be outdoors doing anything physical. He enjoys riding his bike, playing basketball, and swimming. Jayvon also likes board games and playing games on his tablet or other gaming systems. Jayvon is interested in fake money and Pokémon cards. When he grows up, Jayvon once said he would like to be a police officer or a fireman; although as he matures and has more exposure to the community around him this may change.Legally freed for adoption, Jayvon will do well in a family of any constellation,...

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO