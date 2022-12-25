ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, FL

EhTampaDeb
3d ago

Omg, someone pushed her out of a moving car. I hope she has a full recovery and let's the authorities know who did this to her... Animals No human being would do this..

fox13news.com

FHP: Two children hospitalized after serious crash in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Two children were injured in a serious crash on SR 54 and Lakepointe Parkway Thursday afternoon in Odessa, first responders said. According to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old were both rushed to the hospital after the multi-vehicle crash. No adults were transported, according to troopers.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Deputies locate missing 71-year-old Dunedin man

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies have located a missing elderly man after he was last seen early Thursday morning. According to officials, Antonio Emiris, 71, was last seen leaving his residence in Dunedin around 5 a.m. Police said he is believed to be driving a 2006 silver Ford Freestar van. Emiris is […]
DUNEDIN, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Manatee deputies search for missing 26-year-old woman

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County deputies are asking for help finding a 26-year-old woman they say is missing and endangered. Arizona McGrath was last seen around midnight on Friday, driving in the Upper Manatee River Road area. According to the sheriff's office, she made several comments about wanting to harm herself before she disappeared.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Two killed in head-on crash east of Parrish

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed Monday in a head-on collision on State Road 62, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan driven by a 35-year-old man from Bowling Green was heading east on State Road 62, east of Saffold Road, at about 4:45 p.m. when an oncoming car attempted to pass another vehicle.
PARRISH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bullets fly at Sarasota apartment complex; suspects sought

‘SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are trying to find out who was involved in an apparent gunfight near Fruitville Road Wednesday night. Police say shots were fired about 9:30 p.m. at the Greenway Apartments, near the intersection of Greenway Drive and Midwest Parkway. Investigators believe people in two vehicles...
SARASOTA, FL
WFLA

Man sought in strong arm robbery of Clearwater Circle K

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department is searching for a man suspected of robbing a Circle K store on Belcher Road last week. The strong arm robbery occurred Dec. 20 at the Circle K on 1499 South Belcher. Surveillance images released by the agency show the man enter the store. Police said he […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Pasco deputies shoot, wound man suspected of stealing vehicle

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a man was wounded in a shootout with deputies in New Port Richey early Wednesday morning. According to a news release from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle and found the vehicle and the suspect in the area of Rowan Road and […]
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tampa man killed in Georgia vehicle crash

FORSYTH, Ga. (WWSB) - A Tampa man was killed in an overnight crash in Monroe County, Georgia. Forsyth Police report that the crash occurred just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 28. Crews were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on I-75 South at mile marker 186. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased male and called for investigators to come to the scene.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
fox13news.com

Road ranger finds woman seriously injured on shoulder of I-275 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Troopers are investigating after a woman was found seriously injured on the side of Interstate 275 in Tampa on Christmas morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said an FDOT Road Ranger found the woman just after 7 a.m. Sunday on the outside shoulder of the northbound lanes of I-275 just west of Dale Mabry Highway.
TAMPA, FL
