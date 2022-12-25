ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Stop the Steal' organizer claims to have dirt on Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters about her support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) following House Republican Conference leadership elections in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) "Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander threatened to expose some...
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
The Biden administration keeps shifting its stance on a controversial policy

President Joe Biden just made a point that's surprising to those of us who've been closely following his administration's approach to migration at the southern border. "I don't like Title 42," Biden told reporters following a speech at the White House Thursday afternoon. That comment was startling because it came...
McCarthy takes desperation for speakership to new level

Kevin McCarthy is so desperate to be speaker, he's ready to gut his own power just to get the job. The California Republican unveiled major concessions on Wednesday evening after he was stung by right-wing radicals who blocked his bid for power in six humiliating votes -- a farcical debut for the new GOP-led House.
