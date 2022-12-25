ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, UT

Clinton police investigate overnight shooting

By Stephen Romney
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
Clinton Police are investigating after an altercation escalated to a shooting just after midnight on Sunday.

According to a press release posted to the department's Facebook page, officers were called to the area of 1850 North 750 West, there they found signs of a fight involving multiple people, as well as one man with injuries. He was transported to an area hospital and was subsequently released after treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, but the press release noted that officers encountered a lack of cooperation on scene. They're asking anyone with information, including any video or audio of the incident, to contact them at 801-451-4150.

