San Antonio, TX

MySanAntonio

San Antonio's Elsewhere to add new 20-foot slide to downtown hang

Popular San Antonio bar Elsewhere Garden Bar & Eatery recently announced that it plans on bringing a new feature to its downtown hang. For children and the big kids at heart (also known as adults), the favorite River Walk spot will have a cool new slide next spring. Terrin Fuhrmann,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of December 30, 2022 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, and more!

Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend of December 30 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration at SeaWorld, NYE Fireworks at The Good Kind, and more!. Also, remember to also...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Pizza in San Antonio

When you think of San Antonio, Texas you often think of the Alamo, the Riverwalk, and Six Flags. However, San Antonio also has some delicious pizzerias. To help you navigate these pizzerias we have created a list of the best pizza in San Antonio. Each of these ten pizzerias are guaranteed to serve up a delicious pizza pie.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

New NE Side Location for this Popular Food Truck is Now Open

New NE Side Location for “What the Waffle” Food Truck is Now Open in San Antonio. What The Waffle Food Truck has a new NE side location in San Antonio and is open to the public. They are also available for delivery on Grubhub!. What The Waffle (WTW)...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Some of GMSA’s most shocking videos of 2022

SAN ANTONIO – You’ve heard the phrase a picture is worth a thousand words. This past year, there’ve been plenty of pictures in our newscasts that have said a whole lot. At the same time, some of those images momentarily left me speechless, particularly those that I saw while covering news for Good Morning San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, December 27, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, if your New Year’s resolution is to start working out, then you will need to make sure your body is ready to keep going! Alexandra Simpson with Squeezers Juice Bar is going to show us the healthy foods you should be feeding your body.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
US105

Check out The Four Horseman Burger Challenge in San Antonio

It does not look like much. However, this burger has been dubbed 'the hottest burger on the planet by 'Man versus Food.' Chunky's Burgers in San Antonio offers the four horsemen challenge.This burger consists of fresh Jalapeno and Serrano peppers, a Habanero sauce, and the ghost pepper on a half pound of hamburger meat. You must sign a waiver before taking on this burger: Over 30,000 people have tried this challenge from around the world and less than 10% have completed it. You must be 18 years old or have your parent/guardian sign for you. If you succeed, you will get your picture on the Wall of Fame and bragging rights. See the video of Adam from Man versus Food take on the Four Horsemen below.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

San Antonio restaurants opening in 2023 to celebrate the new year

The year was full of new restaurants opening, both in terms of local independent openings and big chains moving into the Alamo City. Some restaurants temporarily closing to re-brand — like with Southerleigh at the Pearl — and, others who unfortunately had to close their doors completely — like Mr. & Mrs. G's on the Eastside of San Antonio. Overall, 2022 was a year for foodies in San Antonio and that doesn't appear to be changing in the new year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Greater Milwaukee Today

The party never ends in spirited, radiant San Antonio

San Antonio may be America’s most vibrant city. It’s a city where cultures collide and the best of each is absorbed into its fabric. It’s a city of mariachis and margaritas, fiestas and fajitas, beer and brisket. A city with a history that few other American cities can equal.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Texan Tea opens in New Braunfels

Texan Tea serves specialized iced teas to customers through a drive-through window. (Courtesy Texan Tea) Texan Tea held a soft opening in New Braunfels on Dec. 24 at 580 S. Business I-35. The locally-owned business sells lemonade and sweet and unsweet teas from a drive-through window with the flavors of mint, peach, and raspberry among the options for customers to choose from. Texan Tea plans to hold its grand opening in early January. 830-214-0373.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
flicksandfood.com

This Popular Hotel will be Rockin’ on the River for New Year’s Eve

This Popular Hotel in San Antonio will be Rockin’ with This New Year’s Eve Package. Ring in the New Year with this Popular hotel on the River Walk, San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter, at the Rockin’ on the River party! The hotel and it’s on-site restaurant, Tributary, are hosting New Year’s Eve hotel packages, buffet dinner and a VIP experience.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Plan ahead for parking if you're attending the Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO - More than 60,000 fans are expected to pack the Alamodome for the Valero Alamo Bowl this Thursday and the city of San Antonio wants to make sure you plan ahead before you head downtown. The city is strongly urging you to get downtown early to avoid any...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

