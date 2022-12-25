Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Teen employee injured when suburban crashes into corner of 2 South Side business stores, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage employee of a cleaning supply store suffered minor injuries when a vehicle crashed into the corner of two retail businesses on the city’s South Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested after crashing, shooting into vehicle in Live Oak, police say
LIVE OAK, Texas – A suspect has been detained after allegedly crashing into a vehicle in Live Oak and firing rounds into the car. Adam Daniel Shepherd, 40, was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Live Oak Police said a victim called police around 2:30 a.m. on...
KSAT 12
Man shot while trying to sell shoes outside far West Bexar County home
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot outside a far West Bexar County home early Wednesday morning. Deputies were called just before 1 a.m. to the home in the 15400 block of Bobwhite Quail, not far from both Highway 211 and Potranco Road, outside Loop 1604.
KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital after being found stabbed at QuikTrip gas station, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man showed up to a north downtown convenience store stabbed multiple times. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at a QuikTrip in the 300 block of San Pedro Avenue, not far from both Interstate 35 and Brooklyn Avenue. According...
KSAT 12
Suspect still at large after shooting man in the back, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man was shot in the back Monday evening and police are still searching for the suspect. San Antonio police said the victim was shot just before 7 p.m. in the 2400 block of Cibolo Street, not far from Highway 90 and Frio City Road.
Man charged in the hit-and-run deaths of two teens on Rigsby Avenue
SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested and is facing charges in the hit-and-run deaths of two teenagers earlier this month. Lee Roy Morales, 23, is charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid-Death, according to an arrest affidavit from San Antonio police. On the night of Dec. 16,...
KSAT 12
Man arrested, charged in West Side murder case, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested for shooting and killing a man in September, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to a shooting on Sept. 9 in the 2600 block of Westward Drive. Upon police arrival, officers found a body. Detectives were able to locate...
KTSA
Man shot outside home in far West Bexar County, shooter still on the run
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man in his 20’s is recovering after he was shot while trying to sell some shoes. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAT-12 that they were called to the 15400 Bobwhite Quail at around 1 A.M. Wednesday. The victim had arranged...
KSAT 12
Officer in patrol car taken to hospital after rollover crash
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was hospitalized following a rollover crash with another vehicle that happened while he was responding to a traffic call on Tuesday evening. San Antonio police say the officer was heading to a reported vehicle crash involving a pedestrian around 5:20 p.m....
news4sanantonio.com
ON THE RUN: Miguel Veracruz is wanted for punching a 67-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding Miguel Veracruz. On Monday, deputies were dispatched to a home in Southwest Bexar County for an assault. When they arrived, they spoke with a victim who reported that Veracruz had shown up to the home where he used to be a tenant - and got upset with the 67-year-old victim.
news4sanantonio.com
$5K reward offered for information leading to arrest of shoe thieves
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads them to the suspects involved in the robbery of a Rack Room Shoes store. The crime happened on August 6, at 6:20 p.m. at the Rack Room Shoe store at 5347 West Loop 1604 North.
KSAT 12
19-year-old passenger shot after someone opened fire on vehicle east of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital Monday evening after he was shot while sitting in his vehicle. The shooting happened at 6:20 p.m. at Hays and Hackberry streets, just east of downtown. According to a preliminary report from SAPD, the shooting victim told officers...
news4sanantonio.com
'100% Preventable': 8-year-old child dies in suspected drunk-driving crash
SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio family is warning others ahead of the holiday weekend to not drink and drive - as it could cost you. Marae Vidales' family said they are living in a nightmare. The eight-year-old was killed in a suspected drunk-driving crash just before Christmas. Her family said Marae’s mother, 34-year-old Nicole Ovalle, was driving. Ovalle now faces an intoxication manslaughter charge.
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who fatally shot man on the Southwest side
SAN ANTONIO – The latest on a fatal shooting that happened last Thursday on the Southwest side. The victim who was killed has been identified as 32-year-old Ruben Martinez. Police say Martinez and a woman were found shot in a parking lot off of Southwest Loop 410. Surveillance video...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man shot in the head while sitting in car; police looking for suspects
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for the suspects responsible for shooting a passenger in the back of the head Sunday night. Officers were called at around 11 p.m. to the 300 block of Henry Street for a shooting in progress. Police said the 20-year-old victim was a passenger...
CBS Austin
Woman arrested after pointing handgun at daughter on Christmas Day
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A woman was taken into custody after she pointed a handgun at her daughter on Christmas Day. The Comal County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 5000 block of Old Highway 81 on December 25th for a threat call. Deputies say that Rosalba Perez De...
KSAT 12
Man shot in back of head while sitting in SUV on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the people who opened fire on an SUV on Sunday night, shooting a passenger in the back of the head. The 25-year-old man was shot at 11 p.m. while sitting in a gray SUV in the 300 block of Henry Street, near Culebra Road. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
KSAT 12
Officer struck, injured by car while responding to crash, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An officer responding to a crash was struck and injured by a car that did not stop for sirens and flashing lights, according to SAPD. The crash happened around 5:52 p.m. on Babcock Road and Northwest Loop 410. SAPD said the officer was responding to call...
KENS 5
Clayton Perry officially charged with DWI after Nov. 6 crash, briefly jailed this week
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry was arrested and booked into the Bexar County jail on DWI charges stemming from a Nov. 6 crash that resulted in him being issued a vote of no confidence by his colleagues. Court documents confirm the Wednesday arrest is related...
Caught on Camera: Thief breaks into Tesla in broad daylight
SAN ANTONIO — Jason Straughan walked into a Schertz bank Thursday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. He then walked out, got into his Tesla, and realized that his passenger side window was gone. At first he thought it could have been an accident. "I thought maybe somebody backed into the...
