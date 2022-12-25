ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Man arrested, charged in West Side murder case, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested for shooting and killing a man in September, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to a shooting on Sept. 9 in the 2600 block of Westward Drive. Upon police arrival, officers found a body. Detectives were able to locate...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Officer in patrol car taken to hospital after rollover crash

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was hospitalized following a rollover crash with another vehicle that happened while he was responding to a traffic call on Tuesday evening. San Antonio police say the officer was heading to a reported vehicle crash involving a pedestrian around 5:20 p.m....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

ON THE RUN: Miguel Veracruz is wanted for punching a 67-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding Miguel Veracruz. On Monday, deputies were dispatched to a home in Southwest Bexar County for an assault. When they arrived, they spoke with a victim who reported that Veracruz had shown up to the home where he used to be a tenant - and got upset with the 67-year-old victim.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

'100% Preventable': 8-year-old child dies in suspected drunk-driving crash

SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio family is warning others ahead of the holiday weekend to not drink and drive - as it could cost you. Marae Vidales' family said they are living in a nightmare. The eight-year-old was killed in a suspected drunk-driving crash just before Christmas. Her family said Marae’s mother, 34-year-old Nicole Ovalle, was driving. Ovalle now faces an intoxication manslaughter charge.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police seek suspect who fatally shot man on the Southwest side

SAN ANTONIO – The latest on a fatal shooting that happened last Thursday on the Southwest side. The victim who was killed has been identified as 32-year-old Ruben Martinez. Police say Martinez and a woman were found shot in a parking lot off of Southwest Loop 410. Surveillance video...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot in back of head while sitting in SUV on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the people who opened fire on an SUV on Sunday night, shooting a passenger in the back of the head. The 25-year-old man was shot at 11 p.m. while sitting in a gray SUV in the 300 block of Henry Street, near Culebra Road. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

