SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding Miguel Veracruz. On Monday, deputies were dispatched to a home in Southwest Bexar County for an assault. When they arrived, they spoke with a victim who reported that Veracruz had shown up to the home where he used to be a tenant - and got upset with the 67-year-old victim.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO