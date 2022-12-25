Read full article on original website
Related
myklgr.com
Morton woman sentenced for DWI in stolen vehicle
A Morton woman has been sentenced in Redwood County Court for a DWI she got while driving a stolen vehicle. According to court records, on Sept. 28, 2020, the Redwood Falls Police Department received word that a SUV with a broken-out windshield was driving about near Morton. Law enforcement located in front of a residence, and noted it had no license plates, a broken windshield, and front end damage. The driver, Jessica Marie Neis, age 30, stated she had memory loss, could not remember her name, and had no knowledge of the vehicle. The owner of the residence stated it was the vehicle that Neis had arrived in.
myklgr.com
Clements man sentenced for theft after taking neighbor’s ATV for joyride
A Clements man, Mitchell Aaron Davis, age 22, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for felony theft after taking a neighbor’s four-wheeler out for a joyride. According to court documents, on Oct. 7, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of an ATV theft near Clements. While the deputy was enroute to the site, he got a second report that the ATV was now back at the property. At about 6:40 a.m., the deputy arrived to find Davis speaking to the victim. Davis stated he “had no reason at all” for taking the ATV, and that “I just wanted to take it for a joy ride.”
