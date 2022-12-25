A Clements man, Mitchell Aaron Davis, age 22, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for felony theft after taking a neighbor’s four-wheeler out for a joyride. According to court documents, on Oct. 7, the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of an ATV theft near Clements. While the deputy was enroute to the site, he got a second report that the ATV was now back at the property. At about 6:40 a.m., the deputy arrived to find Davis speaking to the victim. Davis stated he “had no reason at all” for taking the ATV, and that “I just wanted to take it for a joy ride.”

CLEMENTS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO