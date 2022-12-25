Cher, 76, Reveals Stunning Diamond Ring From BF Alexander Edwards, 36, & Fans Wonder If They’re Engaged

Image Credit: BACKGRID

Could Cher be engaged? The 76-year-old legend took to Twitter on Christmas Day to show off her sparkling gift from her boyfriend, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 36, and it appears the rapper got her a diamond ring. She shared a photo of the pear-shaped sparkler, writing, “THERE R NO WORDS, Alexander AE.” Fans were quick to wonder whether the gift was a ring with a diamond or a diamond engagement ring. “Wait wait wait hold uppp!! Is that a diamond ring or a ring with diamonds???? What does it meeeaaaan?????????” one follower wrote. Another commented, “OH MY GOD IS THIS AN ENGAGEMENT RING?!” HollywoodLife has reached out to representatives for both Cher and AE for clarification, but have yet to hear a response.

Just days ago, sources told RadarOnline that the “Believe” singer was smitten with her younger boyfriend and wanted to marry him. “Cher is head over heels in love,” the insider told the outlet. “She knows she doesn’t have much time left anymore to find ‘the one’ and after two failed marriages and countless disastrous boyfriends, this could be her LAST chance and she isn’t going to let it pass her by.”

They continued, “Of course, her friends are worried. Whenever there is a 40-year-old and $400 million gap between two people, you have concerns.” Additionally, an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the rapper has given Cher a “great boost” of confidence. Cher and AE met at Paris Fashion Week in September and have reportedly been inseparable since. “She totally rocked Paris Fashion Week and then she came home with this fun new romance,” the source said at the time.

Cher and AE. (Backgrid)

The pair certainly seem to be hot and heavy, as the songstress gushed over her younger man on the Kelly Clarkson Show a few weeks ago! Although she admitted that “On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous,” she said, “in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve.”

Cher continued, “He’s very kind, very smart, he’s very talented, and he’s really funny,” she said. “And I think he’s quite handsome.” The music icon has been married twice before. She was married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975, and then Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979. AE was previously linked to Amber Rose, but the two split in August 2021 after he admittedly cheated on her with 12 different women.