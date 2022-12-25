Read full article on original website
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, December 28, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph. High temperatures are forecast to remain in the 60s, with...
Cappy’s Café Celebrates 40 Years of Serving Fun Food and Fond Memories
Restaurants come and go. Food trends transform. You might say the only thing permanent in the restaurant industry is change. Surviving more than 20 years is impressive. Few local restaurants can match Five Crowns’ record of 55+ years, but we do have several that have been around for many decades.
The Garden Grove Police Dept. will conduct a DUI checkpoint on Dec. 30
On December 30, the Garden Grove Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) checkpoint from 9:00 p.m. until 3:00 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the City of Garden Grove. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose...
AAUW Long Beach Branch announces January program
The first meeting of 2023 for AAUW Long Beach Branch will be Saturday, January 7 at the Long Beach City College Planetarium. The program starts at 11a.m. with Assistant Professor, Jorge Ramirez giving an astronomy presentation using the College’s state of the art projector. His talk will include viewing stars and constellations.
Friends of CASA Net $620K During Holiday Luncheon at VEA Newport Beach
Friends of CASA, a membership auxiliary of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Orange County, hosted its annual Holiday Luncheon & Fashion Show on Thursday, December 8, at VEA Newport Beach. The Luncheon that began as a Holiday Tea 27 years ago has brought in over $6 million dollars since...
Cypress police blotter, December 19 to December 25, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. December 19, 2022. Grand Theft –...
Jurassic Quest, the nation’s biggest dinosaur experience, migrates to Orange County
North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Orange County-area families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at the Orange County Fair & Event Center for a limited run, Jan. 14-16. Jurassic Quest...
Anaheim man arrested for vehicle burglaries in Fountain Valley
On December 17, 2022, Fountain Valley Police Department officers responded to two different parking lots in the north end of the city and took four separate vehicle burglary reports. Officers canvassed the area and located video surveillance. Detectives began investigating the case and discovered the same suspect, identified as Gus...
Jim Mayfield, International Trade Specialist with the Department of Commerce, will present at the January Cypress Chamber Networking Breakfast
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will welcome International Trade Expert Jim Mayfield as our first guest speaker for the year at the January Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, January 10th at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Jim is a Director at the U.S. Export Assistance Center – Orange County, part of the U.S. Department of Commerce. Jim leads a team of specialists who advise and assist Orange County-area companies with all aspects of their global export strategies.
The O.C. Auditor-Controller releases his annual Citizens’ Report for FY 2021-22
The Orange County Auditor-Controller’s Office has released this year’s Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR), also known as the Citizens’ Report, a summarized guide to the in-depth County Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR). Both reports reflect information from the 2021-22 Fiscal Year which began on July 1, 2021 and ended on June 30, 2022.
Santa Ana approves $2.2M in new funding to build more affordable homes
SANTA ANA, Calif. – On November 15, 2022, the Santa Ana City Council unanimously approved $2.2 million in new funding for Habitat for Humanity of Orange County to build six affordable, ownership housing units located at 1921 W. Washington Ave. The “farmhouse-style” architecture will consist of three duplex buildings...
MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach sends newborn babies home in the ultimate stocking stuffer
Christmas cheer is here along with newborn babies in stockings at the Cherese Mari Laulhere BirthCare Center at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach. This year marks the 60-year tradition – for newborn babies being sent home in commemorative stockings. The stockings are given to babies born between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 – and serve as a special keepsake for the family.
PHOTOS: Segerstrom opens Estancia Coast Classic with victory over Rubidoux
Chris Negrete of Segerstrom goes for a shot in Monday’s game. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s boys basketball team opened the Estancia Coast Classic with a 61-43 victory over Rubidoux Monday night at Estancia. To see the slide show, click on the...
Tesoro, Tustin, Northwood, Crean Lutheran, La Habra and Foothill win tourney games
Tesoro 74, Westmont 47: The Titans (13-2) opened the Tustin Classic with a victory Tuesday. Carson Brown had 21 points, Jake Bennett 15 points and two blocks and Nathan Draper 13 points and nine rebounds. Tustin 46, Laguna Beach 44: The Tillers won their opener Tuesday morning at the Tustin...
Long Beach Republican Women Federated to hear from guest speaker Dan Jans at January meeting
The nationally acclaimed speaker and author Dan Jans will be the featured speaker at the Long Beach Republican Women Federated’s Saturday, January 14, 2023, breakfast meeting. The first meeting of 2023 is conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street). Registration starts at 9 a.m. with a ringing-in-the-New Year scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.
Register now for the Lakewood Run
The 32nd annual Lakewood Run is set for Saturday, March 4, 2023. You can register online now at the Lakewood Run website. To inquire about group rate entries or to get more event information, email [email protected]. Participants will gather at the starting line in front of the Lakewood Sheriff’s...
Midterm Election Shows County’s Shifting Political Landscape
Orange County’s political parties are in a period of change, explains Jodi Balma, political science department co-coordinator and professor at Fullerton College. The 2022 Midterm Election demonstrated just how purple the county is, Balma says, noting that Republicans lost majority control of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for the first time in decades.
Seal Beach Police Department promotes four officers
The Seal Beach Police Department is ringing in the new year by promoting four officers to the rank of police corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. In late November of 2022, Michael Henderson was selected to be the Seal Beach Chief of Police. As a result of this internal promotion, several vacancies were created within the ranks of the Seal Beach Police Department. After an extensive testing and evaluation process, the following individuals have been promoted:
OCSD seeking armed and dangerous person responsible for murder in City of Stanton
On Friday, June 4, 2010 at about 2216 hours, Deputies responded to a call of a shooting at the corner of Santa Paula Street and Santa Catalina Avenue, in the City of Stanton. At the scene, one male subject was discovered suffering from a gunshot wound. The male victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
A robber targeted a woman in Westminster on Christmas day but got pepper sprayed instead
An armed robber on a bicycle targeted a woman who was out walking on Christmas morning, in Westminster, but she turned the tables on him by pepper spraying the suspect, according to the Westminster Police Department. The attempted armed robbery happened at the area of Bushard Street and England Avenue...
