Tractor-Trailer Fire Temporarily Blocks Interstate 24
A tractor-trailer fire in Trigg County on Interstate 24 led to the road being temporarily blocked Wednesday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say firefighters from Montgomery Fire Department were called to the 59-mile marker eastbound for a tractor-trailer with a tire on fire. The driver of the truck was able...
Victim Identified In December 20 Trigg County Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Cadiz woman injured in a wreck on US 68 at Canton Road in Trigg County on December 20th. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer driven by 43-year-old Michael Oakley, of Hazel, was westbound when a car driven by 44-year-old Crissi Whitson pulled into his path from Canton Road. The crash sent the tractor-trailer off the road and caused the car to overturn.
Update: Fire destroys home near Sturgis
STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - We have new information on that intense house fire we told you about in Union County. Fire officials say it broke out at a home shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday on Pythian Ridge Road near Sturgis. They say heavy smoke and flames were coming from the...
City of Hopkinsville completes 20 miles of street paving
The City of Hopkinsville is celebrating the completion of over 20 miles of street paving. According to a news release, the City allocated approximately $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to pave 20 miles of city streets all across the city limits—another 1.6 miles was resurfaced using municipal road aid funds as part of the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget.
Crews called to fire in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a home in Robards Monday morning after it caught fire. Dispatchers say it’s in the 15000 block of Upper Delaware Road. They say crews reported a working fire shortly before 8:30 a.m. We’re told nobody was in the house.
Water pipes burst in Madisonville
Water leaks from burst residential water pipes in Madisonville leaves around 200 residents without water and even more needing to conserve water. While water pipes thawed after the winter weather, some pipes burst causing water leaks at residential and commercial business properties.
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Criminal Abuse
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with criminal abuse after a check the welfare on Woodmont Drive in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 32-year-old Tamesha Harris got into an argument with her son over a phone and would not let him into the house causing him to have to stay in the garage for an hour.
Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Rollover Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent an Illinois woman to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Pearl Scott was northbound when she lost control of her SUV causing it to run off the road and hit a brick wall then overturn. She was taken...
Clarksville police looking for man accused of stabbing person during fight
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that sent one person to a hospital.
Woman And Child Injured In Christian County Rollover Crash
A wreck on Madisonville Road at Old Madisonville Road in Christian County sent a woman and child to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 8 am the driver of a northbound truck lost control on an icy bridge causing the truck to run off the road and overturn.
Christmas 'Gang attack' sends Eddyville correctional officer to hospital, KSP investigates
EDDYVILLE, KY — Kentucky State Police are investigating after they say a five inmates assaulted a corrections officer in the state penitentiary, sending the officer to a local hospital with multiple injuries. According to a release from the KSP, the "gang attack" happened around 8:45 a.m. on Christmas morning.
Children Report House Fire
Fire crews in Bowling Green responded to a Christmas-day house fire shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Ironwood Drive. Two children inside the home told officials the house was on fire and evacuated the home. The fire department did not list a possible cause of the fire. There were no injuries...
Ruptured Water Pipe Leaves Todd County Courthouse With Water Damage
A ruptured sprinkler pipe in the Todd County Courthouse resulted in significant damage with cleanup efforts underway. Daniel Smith, the emergency manager for Todd County, said the Todd County Courthouse will be open for business Tuesday. He says clean-up efforts will continue to take place as the damage is assessed.
Madisonville officials dispel rumors, tell people to instead watch for leaks
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials have acknowledged there has been some confusion in regard to rumors of water shutoffs. We spoke with the water department about a rumor about how the city was going to shut off water to everyone. However, we have confirmed this is not true. Water department officials tell us if a […]
Multiple crashes cleared from road near Lyon-Caldwell County Line
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency crews spent about an hour clearing a mess of crashed vehicles on U.S. 641 North of Eddyville in Lyon County on Monday, December 26. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported there were multiple crashes in close proximity along U.S. 641 near the Beck Road intersection between Eddyville and Fredonia.
Marshall County teen charged after stealing vehicle, causing four-vehicle crash
A 16-year-old male juvenile faces numerous charges after stealing a vehicle and causing a four-vehicle collision in Benton Wednesday, Dec. 22. Authorities responded to a vehicle collision at the intersection of West 5th and Ash streets. Witnesses said the driver of the vehicle who caused the collision had fled the scene on foot.
Cadiz Police Ask For Help In Stolen Wallet Investigation
Law enforcement officials are asking for help identifying a woman from a surveillance video where a wallet was stolen November 22nd. Cadiz Police say they need the community’s help identifying a woman in connection to a stolen wallet investigation after a card from the wallet was used at HamTown Stop and Go.
Arson Charges Upgraded Against Lyon County Juvenile
Arson charges against a Lyon County juvenile have been upgraded following new information obtained by investigators. Lyon County Sheriff Brent White said the 16-year-old juvenile originally charged with third-degree arson will now face an amended charge of second-degree arson, which is a Class B felony. According to language in the law, the second-degree charge indicates the intent of setting the fire instead of a wanton act that resulted in the destruction of property.
Tennessee Man Charged After High-Speed Pursuit
A Memphis, Tennessee man was charged after he allegedly led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit in Christian County Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Dylan Casey after a city camera notified them that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Georgia.
KSP investigating assault of corrections officer in Lyon County
Kentucky State Police are investigating the assault of a corrections officer at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Lyon County. According to a news release, the incident occurred around 8:45 a.m. on Christmas Day and preliminary investigation revealed that five inmates orchestrated a gang attack on a correction officer, utilizing a weapon in a common area of the facility.
