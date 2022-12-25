ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

A young child dies on Christmas Eve after being shot in a Kansas City home

By Matti Gellman
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

A child under the age of 5 died on Christmas Eve after suffering from a gunshot wound in a Kansas City home, police said in a Sunday statement.

Detectives responded to calls of a shooting at 6:45 p.m. Saturday evening in the 7800 block of James A. Reed Road, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the department.

Police discovered a child had been shot and was in critical condition. Police interviewed witnesses inside the home as the victim was transported to the hospital.

The child died that night, according to Drake.

Officers are continuing to investigate, she said, but they believe the shooting was accidental and are not looking for suspects.

The medical examiner has yet to determine a ruling on the child’s death, she said.

Comments / 5

Don the king
3d ago

accidental if it was there should be charges on the adults. I'm pretty sure none will be filed SMH but if a person gets a dui with a kids in a car it's a charge.

Reply
6
Mary thompson
3d ago

it's not an accidental shooting bc if the adults in the house would do proper protocol on how you handle firearms. first and foremost putting safety devices on the firearm and keeping them out of children reach. so the adults in this household and any household this occurs in should be held responsible for neglect and failure to the victims, especially those that know no better

Reply
6
Mary thompson
3d ago

to add this makes me so upset and sick to my stomach. the adults in this story should be ashamed of themselves and held responsible for their laziness.

Reply
5
 

