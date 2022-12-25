ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 15

Ferris Cannon
3d ago

It is a shame we can spend money on senseless stuff learn about restaurants tearing down buildings that we should be trying to turn into shelter for our homeless people now look we have people dying from the cold we are worried about the wrong things The mayor the govener the county commissioners it is ridiculous RIP 🙏

Reply
14
Shunya Harris
3d ago

We have hundreds of abandoned buildings and schools all over Bibb county that have been closed for years! Why is it so many underserved people? I don’t just talk about what should be done, I am only one person and my coat drives once a year is not enough, it is funds for this so where is the money going? The past few days have been extremely Cold

Reply
13
Green Eggs and Greens
3d ago

Outrageous Bibb County, Stop depending on private shelters. Shuttles and buses should have been free starting Thursday and some of these closed institutions should have been converted into emergency shelters with food, water and warm blankets with mats.🙄

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

Man dead after crash in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a single car crash in Forsyth on Wednesday. Around 3:24 a.m. officers with the Forsyth Police Department were sent to a crash on I-75 south near mile marker 186 according to a press release in the Monroe County Sheriff's Office app.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

71-year-old man killed after being hit by truck on Emery Highway in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man was killed in a car accident on Emery Highway just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. 71-year-old Larry Blash of Macon stepped into the roadway in front of a Chevy pickup truck driven by a 44-year-old man traveling west in the right lane on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place and hit Blash.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Investigation: Laurens County inmate found dead

UPDATE (12-28-2022 10:13 A.M.) -- Laurens County Coroner Richard Stanley has confirmed that the inmate was 32-year-old Joseph Beacham of Rockridge, Ga. Dublin, Ga. (WGXA) -- Sheriff Larry Dean is seeking help from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations regarding an inmate's death. On Tuesday, the Laurens County Sheriff's office reported...
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Two men found dead

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are dead after being exposed to the cold over the weekend. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC 43 year old John Ragin was found in a parking deck behind Truist bank Saturday afternoon around 3:45. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The second man identified as 48 year old James Leon Birch was found by a tool shed in the 3900 block of PioNono Circle.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

53-year-old man in critical condition after being hit by car on Napier Avenue

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Napier Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. 53-year-old Roosevelt King Jr. of Macon was walking near Del Park when he fell into traffic. He was hit by a Ford Focus traveling east on Napier Avenue. King was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.
MACON, GA
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Tampa man dies in Georgia after I-75 crash

FORSYTH, Ga. — A Tampa man died early Wednesday morning in Georgia after driving his car off the interstate, police said in a statement. According to a news release, officers with the Forsyth Police Department responded to a single-car crash at 3:24 a.m. on southbound Interstate 75. Once on the scene, police say they found a dead man and called for deputies with the county to investigate the crash.
TAMPA, FL
13WMAZ

Person dead after wreck on I-75 North identified

MACON, Ga. — One person has died after a wreck on I-75 North and Rocky Creek Road. According to coroner Leon Jones, a pick up truck caught on fire after a wreck on I-75 North. Chief Edwards of the Bibb County Fire Department said they got the call around...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon man killed in Christmas Eve collision

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Bibb County deputies say a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Macon man Saturday afternoon. Deputies say shortly before 4 p.m. Christmas Eve, Jerome Jarrell, 41, of Macon, hit a center barrier along Interstate 75 northbound near the Rocky Creek Rd. on-ramp. The force of the...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy