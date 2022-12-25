It is a shame we can spend money on senseless stuff learn about restaurants tearing down buildings that we should be trying to turn into shelter for our homeless people now look we have people dying from the cold we are worried about the wrong things The mayor the govener the county commissioners it is ridiculous RIP 🙏
We have hundreds of abandoned buildings and schools all over Bibb county that have been closed for years! Why is it so many underserved people? I don’t just talk about what should be done, I am only one person and my coat drives once a year is not enough, it is funds for this so where is the money going? The past few days have been extremely Cold
Outrageous Bibb County, Stop depending on private shelters. Shuttles and buses should have been free starting Thursday and some of these closed institutions should have been converted into emergency shelters with food, water and warm blankets with mats.🙄
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
