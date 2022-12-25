Read full article on original website
The old, "Suspect pulled a gun while being chased", is my favorite excuse used by out of shape, overweight, lazy cops who simply don't feel like chasing suspects. They just pull out their gun, shoot the suspect then claim he reached for a gun that was never there. Same playbook different cop.
Police: Man found dead from gunshot wound in apartment
At approximately 9:55 a.m., LVMPD Officers responded to the 3500 block of Paradise Road for a report of an unresponsive male inside an apartment.
Woman attempts to flee from hit-and-run crash that kills 2 pedestrians in downtown Las Vegas, police say
Two people were killed after attempting to cross a street in Downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday night, according to Las Vegas police. It happened at Fremont and 4th Streets just after 7:30 p.m.
Las Vegas police: Suspect robs victim while armed with semi-automatic rifle
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are looking for a suspect accused of using a semi-automatic rifle to rob a victim, according to a Wednesday news release. The unknown male suspect approached a victim and demanded money while armed with the rifle on Dec. 22 at 9:15 a.m. near the 800 block of […]
Family searches for answers 1 month after Las Vegas father of 4 is killed in stabbing
A Las Vegas family is asking for help in getting any information that could lead to the arrest of a person who killed their loved one.
8newsnow.com
Dead man found in apartment on Paradise Road
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered in an apartment Tuesday morning. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, there was a call just before 10 a.m. to report an unresponsive man in an apartment in the 3500 block of Paradise Road near Sierra Vista Drive.
Parents find daughter stabbed to death in Las Vegas apartment, police say
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide on the 7400 block of Charleston Boulevard Wednesday night at an apartment.
2 suspects accused of battery, numerous robberies, Las Vegas police say
UPDATE: Metro police say thanks to the public they have been able to identify the individuals in these photos. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two suspects are accused of stealing from a business “on multiple occasions,” according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police. Both a male and female suspects were observed stealing items from the business near […]
Nevada man, woman accused of mail theft face dozens of new felony charges after further investigation
A man and woman who were arrested earlier this month on charges related to mail theft are now facing new felony charges after further investigation.
Woman killed in crash along Las Vegas Boulevard, police say
North Las Vegas police have closed off an intersection along Las Vegas Boulevard following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.
2 men, teenager arrested for catalytic converter thefts: Henderson police
LAS VEAGS (KLAS) — Henderson police arrested two men and a teenage boy who allegedly stole catalytic converters from cars in a parking lot, according to a Tuesday news release. Officers arrived to the 1000 block of West Galleria Drive on Dec. 26 after reports of a possible theft, where they found the vehicle connected […]
Another casino cage robbed; suspect sought
Las Vegas Metro Police are looking for a suspect in the latest robbery of a cage at a valley casino. The latest on, the 5th in recent weeks, took place at the JW Marriott at Rampart and Alta on Saturday
Las Vegas police search for stolen vehicle believed to be involved in armed casino robbery, sources say
Las Vegas police are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved with a robbery at the Rampart Casino, according to 8 News Now Investigators sources.
pvtimes.com
Woman found dead in car parked at Albertsons
Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews were dispatched to the parking lot of Albertsons for what was reported to be a dead person inside of a vehicle on Friday afternoon Dec. 23. Pahrump residents Pat and Curtis Watson made the grim discovery while going shopping at Albertsons at approximately...
Fox5 KVVU
Man dies after Christmas Day house fire in Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man died after a house fire on Christmas Day in Henderson, authorities say. A spokesperson for the city of Henderson says that the Henderson Fire Department responded to a residential house fire at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Cattail Circle.
City of Las Vegas quashes 35K traffic warrants ahead of new law
The City of Las Vegas has announced that the municipal court has quashed nearly 35,000 active warrants, as well as eliminated fees associated with those active warrants.
Las Vegas mother charged after toddlers die in suspected DUI crash threatened person with knife, cut up shoes weeks earlier
Police arrested the mother facing child abuse charges in connection with the death of her two young daughters killed in a suspected DUI crash in a domestic disturbance weeks earlier after she allegedly threatened a person with a knife and cut up their shoes, records the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
8newsnow.com
Man dead after Henderson house fire
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A man is dead after a house fire in Henderson, Sunday. The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) received a call around 10:30 a.m. regarding a fire at 404 Cattail Cir, just west of Pacific Drive Avenue. Arriving fire crews found an unconscious man inside the home, and...
Woman who admitted to ‘revenge’ stabbing in Las Vegas-area hotel over death of Iranian leader pleads not guilty
A woman accused of stabbing her online date in retaliation for a U.S. military drone strike that killed an Iranian leader, who told police she wanted to get revenge, pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.
Nye County officials seek person responsible for leaving dog causing death
The Nye County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for the person responsible, or the owner of the dog who seemed like they were left to die at a dump in Pahrump.
Las Vegas pastor accused of molesting young girl during boat trip to Lake Mohave
A Las Vegas pastor has been accused of molesting a girl under the age of 14 during a boat trip to Lake Mohave last summer, according to the arrest report.
