The old, "Suspect pulled a gun while being chased", is my favorite excuse used by out of shape, overweight, lazy cops who simply don't feel like chasing suspects. They just pull out their gun, shoot the suspect then claim he reached for a gun that was never there. Same playbook different cop.

Dead man found in apartment on Paradise Road

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered in an apartment Tuesday morning. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, there was a call just before 10 a.m. to report an unresponsive man in an apartment in the 3500 block of Paradise Road near Sierra Vista Drive.
Woman found dead in car parked at Albertsons

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews were dispatched to the parking lot of Albertsons for what was reported to be a dead person inside of a vehicle on Friday afternoon Dec. 23. Pahrump residents Pat and Curtis Watson made the grim discovery while going shopping at Albertsons at approximately...
Man dies after Christmas Day house fire in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man died after a house fire on Christmas Day in Henderson, authorities say. A spokesperson for the city of Henderson says that the Henderson Fire Department responded to a residential house fire at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Cattail Circle.
Man dead after Henderson house fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A man is dead after a house fire in Henderson, Sunday. The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) received a call around 10:30 a.m. regarding a fire at 404 Cattail Cir, just west of Pacific Drive Avenue. Arriving fire crews found an unconscious man inside the home, and...
