Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 20:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock, St. Tammany and Pearl River Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 10.0 feet Saturday, January 07. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.4 feet on 01/07/1942. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:45:00 Expires: 2022-12-30 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Guam BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CHST FRIDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents and Indo-Pacific Man-o-Wars. * WHERE...For the High Surf Advisory, north facing reefs. For the High Rip Current Risk, north and east facing reefs. For the Beach Hazard Statement, all beaches and surf zone. * WHEN...Until 6 AM ChST Monday. See additional details below for more information. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Contact with Indo- Pacific Man-o-Wars, alive or dead, can cause extreme pain and may be fatal in some cases. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hazardous surf and a high rip current risk will be along north facing reefs of the Marianas through tonight. A high rip current risk will be along east facing reefs of the Marianas through Sunday night, which could be extended further. Beach Hazard Statement out through Sunday. Man-o-Wars have been reported washed up on north facing beaches on Guam. Man-o-Wars may still be found on beaches and the waters of the Marianas.
Comments / 0