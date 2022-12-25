ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Tops $850M WW, ‘Wakanda Forever’ Reaches $800M – International Box Office

By Nancy Tartaglione
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LM58V_0juFfuLQ00

Coming out of its second weekend, James Cameron ’s Avatar : The Way of Water has banked an estimated $855.4M globally through Sunday. The sophomore session added $168.6M at the international box office in 52 markets for a $601.7M running cume.

Also overseas, 20th Century Studios/Disney’s highly-anticipated sequel passed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Minions: The Rise of Gru to become the No. 3 biggest Hollywood grosser of 2022. It is also now the No. 5 studio title of the pandemic era and will soon top No Time to Die ’s $613M.

The offshore drop from opening weekend was 42% (-38% when excluding China), and that’s with Christmas Eve falling on a Saturday and today being Christmas Day. Business on the 24th is generally quiet with cinemas in many markets closing early while the UK is traditionally closed on the 25th.

Some markets increased from last session, or had just single-digit dips, notably Israel (+22%), Hong Kong (-4%), France (-7%), Korea (-7%), Indonesia (-8%) and Ukraine (-9%).

Midweeks last week were very strong, rolling up to 69% of the opening Friday/Saturday/Sunday session last weekend (excluding China). The sci-fi epic is expected to continue that trend this week with vacations in full swing and a lot of holiday distractions in the rear-view.

China , the top market to date, dropped by 55% this weekend to add $25.9M for a local cume of $100.5M. The film had strong Saturday/Sunday play compared to Friday and ticketing site Maoyan has hiked its lifetime projection to RMB 1.11B ($160M). Still below the original movie’s (unadjusted) run back in 2010, but better than what we’ve been seeing given Covid concerns in the market.

Korea , Avatar: The Way of Water ’s No. 2 market, also had strong Saturday/Sunday play and has grossed $53M so far. France ($52.3M), India ($37M) and Germany ($35.7M) round out the Top 5.

In IMAX, the Na’vi scored the format’s 3rd highest 2nd weekend ever with $27.6M globally. The offshore cume is $62.8M for $97M global. Individual market highlights include China where the IMAX total is $25.8M for 26.2% of the overall total. In France and Korea, IMAX sales were up on opening weekend; in France Way of Water is the biggest IMAX title ever while it’s No. 2 in such markets as India, Thailand and Vietnam. In 10-12 days of release, a total 40 markets have already seen Way of Water enter the Top 10 IMAX chart.

After debuting early overseas Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish added 28 markets for the holiday session, and grossed $16.5M in 53 total. The hold from last weekend was +6% and the cume through Sunday is $32.5M for $50.8M global, including Monday domestically, that’s an estimated $57.2M worldwide.

Excluding China , which had soft $358K start with heavy Covid impact, the opening markets are estimated to be in line with Sing 2 , above Ferdinand and just below the first Sing.

The top opener was Mexico with $3.1M including paid previews. The market has been soft overall the past few weeks, with a focus on Christmas celebrations after two pandemic years during which audiences faced restrictions around the holiday. School vacations run until January 9 and the family audience should pick up after this weekend.

Germany has grossed $1.45M including previews, while Spain (with many cinemas closed for Christmas) is at $1.17M. The Friday there was well above the opening Friday of Sing 2 and in line with Ferdinand , Encanto and Kung Fu Panda 3. Netherlands is opening with an estimated $760K, including previews.

France leads all play at $8.6M (+46% this session), followed by Mexico and Italy ($3M). Tomorrow, Australia opens with Korea, Brazil and Japan to come in 2023.

Meanwhile, Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has cozied right up to the $800M mark worldwide with an estimated $799.5M through Sunday. Included in that is $373.8M from the international box office and $425.7M domestic. The Top 5 markets are the UK ($38.5M), Mexico ($35.5M), France ($30.6M), Brazil ($20.8M) and Australia ($19.2M).

MISC UPDATED CUMES/NOTABLE

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (DIS): $2.2M intl weekend (50 markets); $373.8M intl cume/$799.5M global

Whitney Huston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (SNY): $2.6M intl weekend (31 markets); $2.6M intl cume/$7.9M global

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical (SNY): $1.4M intl weekend (UK only); $19.7M UK cume

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 14

Related
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Speeds Past $1B Global

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has officially topped the $1B global mark. As we wrote yesterday (see below), the 20th Century Studios/Disney sequel got to the milestone with Tuesday’s grosses. This benchmark has been met in just 14 days of worldwide release.  20th Century Studios/Disney’s Avatar: The Way of Water now has bragging rights to being the fastest to $1B since Spider-Man: No Way Home last December, and the quickest to the mark in 2022. It has also become only the 6th film ever to cross $1B in the first two weeks of release, and the 4th Disney release to...
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Swims Past $300M At Domestic Box Office

Any cynicism about a broken down Christmas box office, impacted by weather, was wiped away Tuesday as 20th Century Studios/Disney/Lightstorm’s Avatar: The Way of Water racked up $23.8M sending its domestic cume to $317.1M. In addition, the sequel flew past the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. Director James Cameron has told the media that the breakeven point for Avatar: The Way of Water stands at $2 billion global mark. Avatar 2 in its offshore Tuesday saw $50.8M, for a $74.6M worldwide day, a $712.7M offshore total and overall $1.03 billion running global total. That’s the fastest movie...
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss Cause Of Death Confirmed By L.A. Coroner

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed that Stephen Boss, better known as the DJ and dancer tWitch, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death was widely speculated upon Wednesday when news of Boss’ December 13 death was confirmed by his wife, the dancer and TV host Allison Holker Boss. The 40-year-old tWitch apparently had walked away from the family home to a Los Angeles hotel, where he took his life. He was 40. Related Story Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen "tWitch" Boss: "Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family" Related Story Stephen "tWitch" Boss Remembered:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vice

Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit

An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
FORT WORTH, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
HOLAUSA

Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. RELATED: Crown Prince supports mother’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea publicly executes 2 teenagers for distributing South Korean movies

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea has publicly executed three teenagers by firing squad – two for watching and distributing South Korean movies and one for murdering his stepmother – two sources who witnessed it told Radio Free Asia.
The Independent

‘Japan will learn with a shudder’ its military buildup was ‘wrong choice’, says North Korea

North Korea has threatened to take “bold and decisive military steps” against Japan and said the country will learn with “a shuddering shiver”, the consequences of gearing up to build up its defence forces.Last week, Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida announced the £263bn military buildup plan that will be its biggest since the Second World War.He said the move was “the answer to the various security challenges that we face” and described Japan’s people as being at a “turning point in history”.On Tuesday, North Korea’s foreign ministry issued a statement and accused Tokyo of attempting to acquire “pre-emptive capability...
americanmilitarynews.com

PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’

The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
OHIO STATE
World

US plotting to return to massive Philippines naval base

It’s a military base larger than the nation of Singapore, built long ago as a US super-bastion on the Pacific, but vacated by Washington in 1992. But now, the Pentagon wants back in to Subic Bay Naval Base — and the Philippines, its current owner, is keen to let the US return. A new deal would let the US military reoccupy parts of the base. Officials in Manila are hustling to finalize it before the year’s end. The World's Patrick Winn reports.
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

Deadline

151K+
Followers
41K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy