US Army Veteran Searching For Missing Son After Child's Mother Shot Him And Took OffThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina Preview and Prediction for the Birmingham BowlFlurrySportsConway, SC
Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for ChristmasZack LoveGardendale, AL
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
alabamawx.com
The Wednesday Afternoon Weather Report — One More Full Day of Nice Weather
As we’re crossing over to the 4 pm hour on this fine Wednesday afternoon, skies were sunny across the northern half of the area, while some clouds have move in from the south over the southern half of Central Alabama. The 3 pm roundup showed temperatures were in the upper 50s to the mid 60s across the area. Alexander City was the cool spot at 58 degrees. Demopolis was the warm spot at 66 degrees. Birmingham was at 61 degrees.
wvtm13.com
Another nice day Thursday ahead of some Friday downpours
Two rounds of rain for Alabama in the next seven days: heavy downpours likely and a few strong storms possible. Check the video forecast for the latest. A total weather pattern change for the next 7-10 days keeps temperatures above average for the foreseeable future. That frigid setup that left Birmingham 16 degrees below average for the past six days already ended, so it's time to embrace the warmth.
‘Critical’ water levels continue across Alabama
As Alabama emerges from the Christmas weekend’s record low temperatures, water systems around the state are continuing to grapple with the affects of leaks and usage issues. Cities throughout the state and the South have reported water usage issues this week, as well as damaged pipes and their effects. That’s as the mercury nudged into the 50s this afternoon in parts of the state.
WSFA
We will see plenty of rain over the next 10 days
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If wet weather is something you desire then the next 10 days will be right up your alley. Beginning this Friday there will be plenty of rain across the state of Alabama. It won’t rain every moment of each day as some dry breaks will certainly...
Bham Now
If we want to restore our rivers in Alabama, we need to save the skinny water – creeks and streams
The following story is part of Friends of Shades Creek lore as shared by Jim Brown, a former History professor at Samford University. A few years ago, members of the group were observing Shades Creek after a litter cleanup at the now nearly-closed Brookwood Village on the Homewood/Mountain Brook city line.
wbrc.com
Alabama Power, Spire doing good as temperatures rise back up
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An update tonight, Spire energy said Alabama is in a great place right now as the weather trends upward back to normal levels from a natural gas perspective. The recent request from Spire to conserve energy is over and they want to thank their customers for...
opelikaobserver.com
Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class
BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
WAFF
North Alabama closings and delays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Slippery travel across north Alabama through Tuesday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winter Weather Advisory has now expired for Cullman, Etowah, and Cherokee Counties this evening. Snow showers on the tail end of a clipper system moving from west to east across north Alabama earlier this evening managed to produce accumulating snow around 0.5-1″ north of I-20. However, First Alert AccuTrack shows precipitation is beginning to dry out, so only a few brief flurries and periods of drizzle will be possible over the next few hours. The main concern going into the overnight and morning hours will be slippery travel. We have a First Alert for slick roads across Cherokee, Cullman, and Etowah Counties, especially on bridges and overpasses. So, please be careful if you have to be out and about!
North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions
Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
apr.org
Arctic cold burst water pipes and threatens Alabama water supply
The city of Selma and the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery are among those communities waking up with burst pipes and water issues. Days of freezing temperatures in Deep South areas that usually freeze for only hours are threatening dozens of water systems as burst pipes leak millions of gallons of water. Dozens of water systems had either boil advisories in place because of low pressure or warned of bigger catastrophes if leaks from broken pipes weren't found and water shut off. In Jackson, Mississippi, residents were required over Christmas to boil water. Charleston, South Carolina, normally puts out 50 million gallons of water on a winter day, but over the holiday weekend the output was about 100 million gallons as thousands of homes and business had undetected broken pipes.
‘Widespread’ black ice possible on north Alabama roads overnight, weather service warns
A “clipper” weather system has brought a little snow and a lot of slick roads for parts of Alabama, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service allowed a winter weather advisory to expire for north Alabama at 9 p.m. but warned of “widespread” black ice on roadways -- including major highways -- across north Alabama tonight and into Tuesday morning.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County Schools cleaning up damage from leaking pipes
TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Burst pipes from last week’s freezing weather has caused damage to some schools in the Tuscaloosa-area. The Tuscaloosa County School System has crews working to make sure repairs are made in time for students return to class in January. WBRC contacted five West Alabama...
alabamawx.com
Patchy Dense Freezing Fog Possible for the Tennessee Valley Region Tonight
…Patchy Dense Freezing Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley through 8 AM…. Patchy freezing fog is expected to develop across portions of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. Some isolated areas could experience visibilities dropping to 1/2 of a mile or less, especially in locations west of the I-65 corridor and in sheltered valley locations of northeastern Alabama. This fog will be capable of depositing a thin layer of ice on exposed surfaces. Bridges, overpasses, and elevated highways are most at risk.
alabamawx.com
The Early Evening Weather Report – Afternoon Highs Continuing the Upward Climb
As of 5:29 pm, skies across Central Alabama were mostly clear with only a few clouds over the east and southeastern parts of the area. Temperatures as of the 5 pm roundup were in the upper 30s to the lower 50s. The cold spot was Gadsden at 39 degrees, while the warm spots were Selma and Troy at 50 degrees. Birmingham was at 47 degrees.
WHNT-TV
Multiple North Alabama Roads Deemed Impassable
Numerous roads in North Alabama were deemed impassable after flurries turned to ice on Monday. Numerous roads in North Alabama were deemed impassable after flurries turned to ice on Monday. Icy Conditions Shut Down Roads Across North Alabama. With snow falling in the Tennessee Valley, local law enforcement agencies are...
alabamawx.com
Light Snow Across Northern Mississippi Moving into Northwest Alabama: No Major Impacts Expected
An upper-level disturbance passing to our north today bas brought clouds to much of North Alabama and light snow is falling across the northern quarter of Mississippi at this hour. One-half inch of snow was reported near Tunica earlier and there have been reports of a dusting in spots across...
Is this waterfront restaurant Guy Fieri’s best find in Alabama?
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has visited well more than a thousand restaurants in his show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” which raises the question: What’s the best one he found in every state?. Anyway, it raised that question for the foodies at mashed.com, and they settled on a...
thebamabuzz.com
6 Sears Hometown stores closing across Alabama—liquidation sales under way
Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing and offering liquidation sales on approximately $40 million inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more. Keep reading for more details and where the stores are located in Alabama. These Alabama locations are closing. Liquidation sales...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police hosting winter coat giveaway
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department’s Community Outreach and Public Education Division is hosting a winter coat giveaway this week, Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30. BPD and several other community members are contributing to the giveaway. Coats can be picked up at 7001 Crestwood Blvd....
