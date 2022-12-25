ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbangor.com

Slice of paradise at Orland Oasis

ORLAND– If the winter weather in Maine has you yearning for the tropics – look no further than the Orland Oasis. This indoor pool rental is a great day time get away for families or a group of friends just looking to float their cares away. The mom...
ORLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Realty of Maine is now women- and veteran-owned

Realty of Maine in Bangor marked its second generation of ownership late last month with a gathering of staff and partners in the real estate industry. Beth Sleeper Roybal and Julie Sleeper started the transition of ownership from the company’s founder, Dave Sleeper, in January 2020. But the pandemic...
BANGOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

Vermont courier to open second Maine location in Bangor

A courier service based in Williston, Vt., expanded to Maine in 2021 with the acquisition of a similar firm in South Portland, then moved into a larger facility in Scarborough. Now Vital Delivery Solutions has leased 6,000 square feet of industrial space at 1173 Hammond St. in Bangor from New...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Store Plaza Sinkhole

SKOWHEGAN — Last weekends storm has left many Mainers without power, and a few local businesses lost a section of their parking lot. The Skowhegan Plaza parking lot is in shambles after the Christmas weekend storm caused flooding that inevitably turned the area into a massive sink hole. Karla...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Q106.5

UPDATE: Silver Alert Canceled for Vassalboro Man

Waterville Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old Vassalboro man with cognitive issues. UPDATE: Maine State Police say William Whitley has been safely located. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says William Whitley of Vassalboro was last seen on Tuesday, December 27th at 6:12 pm at the Shaw's Supermarket on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville. Officials say Whitley suffers from cognitive issues.
VASSALBORO, ME
foxbangor.com

Great Cranberry Island’s general store destroyed in fire

GREAT CRANBERRY ISLAND– It’s a terrible loss for residents of Great Cranberry Island. The Great Cranberry Island General Store & Seawich Cafe was destroyed by fire overnight despite a big effort to save it. The flames broke out early this morning and left little behind. Volunteers from Cranberry...
CRANBERRY ISLES, ME
mainepublic.org

More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning

More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Central Maine Man Killed In Christmas Eve Crash

According to an article on the KJ website, a 24 year old man from Cornville was killed in a Christmas Eve night rollover crash. At around 10 o'clock on Saturday evening, 24 year old Israel Parsons was Parsons was driving north on Molunkus Road in Cornville when the crash occurred. It appears that his 2006 Toyota Matrix went off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole before rolling down an embankment. Parsons was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
CORNVILLE, ME
foxbangor.com

Portion of Broadway in Bangor down to one lane Thursday

BANGOR– Bangor Public Works has announced that Broadway will be down to one lane from Grandview Ave. to Hobart St. for tree removal on Thursday, December 29th. Please seek alternate routes if possible as there will be delays.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Body found near Airport Mall in Bangor

BANGOR– A body was discovered in Bangor on Thursday. According to Bangor police department, at 11:15 am authorities were called to 1129 Union Street to investigate a body in the field near the airport. The police were able to find the deceased male in the field on the east...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Brewer man facing charges after assaulting gas station clerk

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a clerk at a gas station Monday night. Joel Williams, 24, was arrested for assault, violation of release conditions, and an active arrest warrant. Brewer Police say they were called to the Circle K on...
BREWER, ME
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy