wabi.tv
Previous owners of Waterville House of Pizza reclaim ownership less than a year after it was sold
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Nicholas Komodis and his father Stavros owned and operated the Waterville House of Pizza since 2008. Earlier this year, the pair decided the time was right to make a change and sold the pizza shop to another family. “I’m 71 years old, it is time to...
foxbangor.com
Slice of paradise at Orland Oasis
ORLAND– If the winter weather in Maine has you yearning for the tropics – look no further than the Orland Oasis. This indoor pool rental is a great day time get away for families or a group of friends just looking to float their cares away. The mom...
mainebiz.biz
Realty of Maine is now women- and veteran-owned
Realty of Maine in Bangor marked its second generation of ownership late last month with a gathering of staff and partners in the real estate industry. Beth Sleeper Roybal and Julie Sleeper started the transition of ownership from the company’s founder, Dave Sleeper, in January 2020. But the pandemic...
mainebiz.biz
Vermont courier to open second Maine location in Bangor
A courier service based in Williston, Vt., expanded to Maine in 2021 with the acquisition of a similar firm in South Portland, then moved into a larger facility in Scarborough. Now Vital Delivery Solutions has leased 6,000 square feet of industrial space at 1173 Hammond St. in Bangor from New...
observer-me.com
Bangor church offers a lifeline for homeless population on cold winter nights
On a cold December Thursday night, John Michaud of Milo walked up the steps of the Mansion Church in Bangor with his laptop bag slung over his shoulder, greeting people waiting outside by name. At 6 p.m. on the dot, Michaud, 38, welcomed people into the Center Street church one...
foxbangor.com
Store Plaza Sinkhole
SKOWHEGAN — Last weekends storm has left many Mainers without power, and a few local businesses lost a section of their parking lot. The Skowhegan Plaza parking lot is in shambles after the Christmas weekend storm caused flooding that inevitably turned the area into a massive sink hole. Karla...
UPDATE: Silver Alert Canceled for Vassalboro Man
Waterville Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old Vassalboro man with cognitive issues. UPDATE: Maine State Police say William Whitley has been safely located. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says William Whitley of Vassalboro was last seen on Tuesday, December 27th at 6:12 pm at the Shaw's Supermarket on Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville. Officials say Whitley suffers from cognitive issues.
Two Maine Towns Have Been Named The Most Beautiful In America
We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful state, in a beautiful part of the country. There is, after all, a reason why millions of people choose to vacation in Maine each year. We even see our share of celebrities. Because of this, it is not a big...
Latest Update: World’s Largest Flagpole Taller Than the Empire State Building to Open in Maine
By now you know about this gigantic undertaking that's underway in Maine. I'm not even sure the word 'gigantic' covers the enormity of the world's largest flagpole headed to the Pine Tree State. A memorial and park will boast this flagpole, which will be taller than the Empire State Building....
Brownville Maine’s Food Pantry for Deer Live Cams Are Back for the Winter
Richard McMahon has been feeding deer for over 20 years during the winter season starting out in Medford, Maine. When he moved to Brownville, he continued his efforts to help sustain the deer herd through the winter when it becomes more difficult for them to find food. That's when he created a non-profit organization called Brownville's Food Pantry For Deer.
foxbangor.com
Great Cranberry Island’s general store destroyed in fire
GREAT CRANBERRY ISLAND– It’s a terrible loss for residents of Great Cranberry Island. The Great Cranberry Island General Store & Seawich Cafe was destroyed by fire overnight despite a big effort to save it. The flames broke out early this morning and left little behind. Volunteers from Cranberry...
mainepublic.org
Trust for Public Land picks up 31,000 acres adjacent to tribal lands, national monument
The Trust for Public Land has purchased just over 31,000 acres adjacent to the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument. It's the nonprofit's largest acquisition in Maine, but the group's goal is to hold onto it temporarily. Using loans to complete the purchase of the property, the Trust for Public...
mainepublic.org
More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning
More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
Central Maine Man Killed In Christmas Eve Crash
According to an article on the KJ website, a 24 year old man from Cornville was killed in a Christmas Eve night rollover crash. At around 10 o'clock on Saturday evening, 24 year old Israel Parsons was Parsons was driving north on Molunkus Road in Cornville when the crash occurred. It appears that his 2006 Toyota Matrix went off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole before rolling down an embankment. Parsons was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
Someone Paid a Whopping $8.25 Million for This Gorgeous Maine Luxury Outdoor Oasis of a Home
One of Mane's most exquisite homes that has been on the market for a few years has finally sold for a big number. You might have even come across this place before when looking at dream homes on Zillow. Well, Legacy Properties Sotheby International Realty announced the sale of a...
Street List By Town Where Power Is Expected to Be Restored By Sunday Night December 25th
Here's the latest update from Versant, including a street list by Town where power is expected to be restored by Sunday night, December 25th!. As of Sunday, December 25th, Christmas Day, about 19,000 customers were still without power. All customers in northern Penobscot County, Island Falls, and the Fort Kent...
foxbangor.com
Portion of Broadway in Bangor down to one lane Thursday
BANGOR– Bangor Public Works has announced that Broadway will be down to one lane from Grandview Ave. to Hobart St. for tree removal on Thursday, December 29th. Please seek alternate routes if possible as there will be delays.
Structure Fire in Bar Harbor Early Monday Morning December 26th
On Monday, December 26 at approximately 1:50 a.m. , the Bar Harbor Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 488 Norway Drive. The single family home was not occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. As of 10 a.m on...
foxbangor.com
Body found near Airport Mall in Bangor
BANGOR– A body was discovered in Bangor on Thursday. According to Bangor police department, at 11:15 am authorities were called to 1129 Union Street to investigate a body in the field near the airport. The police were able to find the deceased male in the field on the east...
wabi.tv
Brewer man facing charges after assaulting gas station clerk
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A Brewer man is facing charges after police say he assaulted a clerk at a gas station Monday night. Joel Williams, 24, was arrested for assault, violation of release conditions, and an active arrest warrant. Brewer Police say they were called to the Circle K on...
