Fire dept. taking donations after Ohio family’s home, presents were destroyed on Christmas

UPDATE (2:46 p.m. on Dec. 25): The Pomeroy Fire Department is asking for donations for the Ohio family of six who lost their home and belongings to a fire on Christmas in Athens County.

PFD says that when the fire happened, the family was staying at a motel due to winter storm power outages. All the family’s Christmas gifts were inside the home, PFD says. They were anticipating the return home to celebrate and open presents once power was restored.

To help the family, PFD is asking for the following donations:

New or gently used clothing in the following sizes: XL women’s Medium women’s XL men’s Small men’s 18 boys’ 5/6 boys’ 18 girls’ 7 girls’

A cash, check or gift card donation

Hygiene items

To donate, comment on PFD’s Facebook post or send them a private message . PFD says they will accept and deliver any donations.

Checks can be made out to Pomeroy Firemen’s Association with “Lodi Township fire donation” in the memo line.

PFD says all donations will go to the family to help with expenses and living necessities.

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Pomeroy Fire Department says it responded to a mutual aid request for a fire in Athens County on Sunday.

PFD says the fire was at a home on Possum Hollow Road in Lodi Township.

PFD says its crews got on the scene around 2:50 a.m. They assisted with extinguishing hot spots and gave water to engines as they put out the flames.

Units were released after hot spots were put out, PFD says.

(Photo courtesy of York Township Volunteer Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy of York Township Volunteer Fire Department)

According to fire officials, no first responders were injured. Officials also say the homeowners and their children were not there during the fire due to winter storm power outages.

The home was a total loss, PFD says.

PFD says other responders included Richland Area Fire Department, Athens City FD, The Plains FD, York Township Volunteer FD Box5 Rehab Unit, and Athens County EMS.

