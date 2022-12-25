Ja Morant Unveils First Signature Sneaker With Nike

The Memphis guard becomes the brand’s first Gen Z NBA signature athlete.

Ja Morant and Nike officially unveiled his first signature sneaker, the Ja 1 on Christmas Day. The All-Star is Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete and the 23rd NBA player with his own shoe with the brand.

“It’s a shoe for underdogs who have the dawg in them,” said Morant in a release about his first signature sneaker. “Kicks for anyone who has ever been underrated or overlooked, who’s been told they’re too small, or their dreams too big.”

Morant worked with the brand for two years on the design to make sure it fits his game and looks good.

First look at the Nike Ja 1 signature sneaker. Courtesy of Nike

“Nike is honored to partner with Ja Morant to serve the future of athletes and sport," said Scott Munson, Nike VP, Global Men's Basketball. “Morant, Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete, is a revolutionary player who quickly became a global star with his unmatched athleticism and exciting style of play. His authentic personality, deep love for his community and family and joy for the game make him very special—on and off the court. We are thrilled to add Morant to our signature roster and can’t wait for everyone to learn more about his first shoe, the Nike Ja 1.“

Morant joins LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paul George on the roster of Nike’s current NBA signature athletes.

The sneaker will release globally in April 2023.