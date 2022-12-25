Read full article on original website
Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall shooter had previously threatened wife
THORNTON, Colo. — The man who killed his wife and then himself at the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Thornton on Christmas morning had threatened to shoot his wife and former co-workers about a year before the violence unfolded. That new information comes from court filings obtained by 9NEWS.
Few answers in apparent murder-suicide at Jehovah's Witness church
A Jehovah's Witness church in Thornton was the scene of a Christmas morning tragedy, when a former congregation member threw three pipe bomb-like devices through a window, then shot his wife and himself in the parking lot. Around 9 a.m. Sunday, Thornton Police say the window to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, was broken when the explosive devices were thrown inside. Luckily, the bombs did not detonate but caused a small fire which police responded to. Only one person was inside the building, preparing for services, and they were not harmed. The man who threw the explosives then shot and killed the...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing man near Berkeley Lake Park
A 22-year-old turned himself in after he allegedly shot and killed a man near Berkeley Lake Park on Monday.
Suspect arrested after 55-year-old man was hit, killed by semi-truck
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators arrested a semi-truck driver Wednesday on suspicion of hitting a man who was standing next to a passenger van and then leaving the scene to make a delivery to a nearby business, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said. Erick Mejia, 31, was being held...
Father of 3 murdered 8 years ago this weekend
DENVER — This Saturday will mark eight years since a Denver father of three was found shot to death and his family is still waiting for answers about who is responsible for his death. "It's hard all year long," said Desi Mills. "There is not a day that goes...
Police investigating 2 deaths at Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Thornton
Thornton police say a man shot his wife and then killed himself Sunday morning at a Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Thornton. There is no active threat to the public, police say.
Man killed in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Colo. — No arrests have been made after a man was killed in a shooting in Aurora Thursday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Alton Street. Officers found the victim inside an apartment, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released.
Suspect arrested after man fatally shot in Aurora early Wednesday
AURORA, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested after a man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in Aurora. Around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of South Salem Street, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said in a release. That's near East Alameda Avenue and South Peoria Street.
Two dead in shooting at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Thornton
A Thornton neighborhood awoke Christmas morning to gunfire at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Milky Way. Thornton Police first responded to a call about a structure fire at the building around 9 a.m. Sunday. It was then reported that an adult male shot and killed an adult female then shot and killed himself, police said. Authorities later said that the man had killed his wife before turning the...
1 killed in shooting close to Empower Field at Mile High
One person was killed Tuesday night in a shooting a couple blocks west of Empower Field at Mile High. The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Grove Street, the Denver Police Department tweeted around 7:40 p.m., Tuesday. Police said one person was injured in the shooting, but died two...
Greeley officer involved in fatal shooting after responding to medical call
GREELEY, Colo — An armed man who refused to comply with commands from officers was fatally shot in Greeley early Tuesday morning, according to a release from the 19th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT). Around 12:30 a.m. Greeley Police officers responded to the 100 block of East...
Video captures theft suspects crashing through garage door after resident confronts them
DENVER — When he came across two people apparently stealing packages in his condo garage, Mike Blake had an idea what they were up to. He had no idea what they would do next. He said package thieves have targeted his building before, so when he was awoken by...
8-year-old boy's death highlights flaws in Colorado's mandatory reporting laws
DENVER — An 8-year-old boy who was beaten to death in June missed 60 days of school in the year before he died, according to attendance records reviewed by 9NEWS. On June 3, Denver Police responded to an apartment for a call about a child who was unresponsive. That child 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson died from his injuries, and since his death, 9NEWS has been looking into the circumstances.
Denver police seeking public's help identifying robbery suspect
Authorities in Denver are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.Police say the incident occurred on Dec. 23 at approximately 8:51 p.m. on the 4800 block of North Chambers Road. Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male between the age of 30-49, standing 5 foot 9 inches tall and possibly weighing 180 pounds. Authorities encourage anyone with additional information on the suspect or the investigation to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Denver police say tippers remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
Couple who lost home in Marshall Fire eager to rebuild -- and see investigation into cause done
SUPERIOR, Colo. — It was, in the words of Eric Levinson, a “normal Thursday morning.” He and his wife, Leslie, went hiking on Shanahan Ridge south of Boulder, grabbed some food, and headed back to their home on the edge of Superior. “It was really windy,” Eric...
70-year-old man beaten to death after backing into car in parking lot
THORNTON, Colo. — A 70-year-old man died Monday after he was brutally attacked in a Thornton parking lot on Christmas Day, police said on Tuesday. Shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, Thornton Police officers were called to Thirsty's Pub at 1294 E. 104th Ave. When they arrived, they found the victim and learned that he had been punched and kicked after backing into another person's car.
The Sherpa family remains hopeful one year after the Marshall Fire
SUPERIOR, Colo. — Even without his house, Karma Sherpa still wants to be a good host. He serves tea in front of where his home burned during the Marshall Fire one year ago. "We just have a good time and a good moment and then share something," Karma Sherpa said.
1 dead in shooting near Montbello Central Park
The case is now being investigated as a homicide.
Girl’s family wants answers about her death
The mother and two sisters of Tayanna Manuel spoke about who she was and the frustration surrounding the initial stages of the investigation.
1 dead in shooting on Crowne Boulevard in Denver
One person is dead after a shooting in the 4800 block of N Crowne Boulevard in Denver on Sunday night. According to DPD tweets, officers responded to the report of the shooting and found one person with a gunshot injury. They were taken to the hospital for treatment but later died. There death is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
