CBS Denver

Few answers in apparent murder-suicide at Jehovah's Witness church

A Jehovah's Witness church in Thornton was the scene of a Christmas morning tragedy, when a former congregation member threw three pipe bomb-like devices through a window, then shot his wife and himself in the parking lot.  Around 9 a.m. Sunday, Thornton Police say the window to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, was broken when the explosive devices were thrown inside. Luckily, the bombs did not detonate but caused a small fire which police responded to. Only one person was inside the building, preparing for services, and they were not harmed. The man who threw the explosives then shot and killed the...
THORNTON, CO
9NEWS

Father of 3 murdered 8 years ago this weekend

DENVER — This Saturday will mark eight years since a Denver father of three was found shot to death and his family is still waiting for answers about who is responsible for his death. "It's hard all year long," said Desi Mills. "There is not a day that goes...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man killed in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — No arrests have been made after a man was killed in a shooting in Aurora Thursday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Alton Street. Officers found the victim inside an apartment, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Suspect arrested after man fatally shot in Aurora early Wednesday

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested after a man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in Aurora. Around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of South Salem Street, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said in a release. That's near East Alameda Avenue and South Peoria Street.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Two dead in shooting at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Thornton

A Thornton neighborhood awoke Christmas morning to gunfire at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Milky Way. Thornton Police first responded to a call about a structure fire at the building around 9 a.m. Sunday. It was then reported that an adult male shot and killed an adult female then shot and killed himself, police said. Authorities later said that the man had killed his wife before turning the...
THORNTON, CO
9NEWS

8-year-old boy's death highlights flaws in Colorado's mandatory reporting laws

DENVER — An 8-year-old boy who was beaten to death in June missed 60 days of school in the year before he died, according to attendance records reviewed by 9NEWS. On June 3, Denver Police responded to an apartment for a call about a child who was unresponsive. That child 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson died from his injuries, and since his death, 9NEWS has been looking into the circumstances.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police seeking public's help identifying robbery suspect

Authorities in Denver are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.Police say the incident occurred on Dec. 23 at approximately 8:51 p.m. on the 4800 block of North Chambers Road. Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male between the age of 30-49, standing 5 foot 9 inches tall and possibly weighing 180 pounds.  Authorities encourage anyone with additional information on the suspect or the investigation to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Denver police say tippers remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

70-year-old man beaten to death after backing into car in parking lot

THORNTON, Colo. — A 70-year-old man died Monday after he was brutally attacked in a Thornton parking lot on Christmas Day, police said on Tuesday. Shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, Thornton Police officers were called to Thirsty's Pub at 1294 E. 104th Ave. When they arrived, they found the victim and learned that he had been punched and kicked after backing into another person's car.
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

1 dead in shooting on Crowne Boulevard in Denver

One person is dead after a shooting in the 4800 block of N Crowne Boulevard in Denver on Sunday night. According to DPD tweets, officers responded to the report of the shooting and found one person with a gunshot injury. They were taken to the hospital for treatment but later died. There death is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
DENVER, CO
