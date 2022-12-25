Charlene Marie (McKirahan) Graham “Charlie” age 77, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Advent Hospital in Ocala, Florida with her daughter, Deanne, by her side. Charlene was born on July 30, 1945, to Ada Aleine and Ralph McKirahan in Kenton, Ohio. She grew up in Naples, Florida and graduated from Naples High School in 1963. She was the youngest of 6 siblings, 3 have preceded her in death. Charlene married the late Larry Wayne Graham on August 21, 1963, and 1 child was born from this union; daughter, Deanne Marie Graham. She worked in banking then transitioned to working at one of her favorite places, “Ben Franklin Crafts” as a bookkeeper, where she eventually retired.

