Charlene Marie Graham
Charlene Marie (McKirahan) Graham “Charlie” age 77, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Advent Hospital in Ocala, Florida with her daughter, Deanne, by her side. Charlene was born on July 30, 1945, to Ada Aleine and Ralph McKirahan in Kenton, Ohio. She grew up in Naples, Florida and graduated from Naples High School in 1963. She was the youngest of 6 siblings, 3 have preceded her in death. Charlene married the late Larry Wayne Graham on August 21, 1963, and 1 child was born from this union; daughter, Deanne Marie Graham. She worked in banking then transitioned to working at one of her favorite places, “Ben Franklin Crafts” as a bookkeeper, where she eventually retired.
ocala-news.com
Lois Agnes Rosmarin
Lois Agnes Rosmarin, 85, of Belleview, Florida passed away December 19, 202,2 at her Belleview, Florida home. Lois was a native of Hamilton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Alfred and Esther Ernst. Lois moved to Florida in 1962 and took residence in Belleview, FL in 1969. She had dropped...
ocala-news.com
Paul B. Lorentz
Paul B. Lorentz, 98, of Dunnellon, FL, died December 22, 2022. Paul was born on Sept 28, 1924 in Marietta, Ohio. His parents were Paul E. and Winifred G. Lorentz. Paul settled in Kalamazoo, Mich. where he attended college and married. He worked for the Upjohn Company, now Pfizer. He retired at age 58 and moved to Florida.
ocala-news.com
‘Long Legs & Fragility’ art exhibit opens next week at Ocala City Hall
A new exhibit by artist Cara Van Leuven will soon be on display at Ocala City Hall, and it will feature horses with long legs. The free exhibit, titled “Long Legs & Fragility,” will open to the public on Friday, January 6, and it will remain on display at Ocala City Hall (110 SE Watula Avenue) through Friday, March 31.
ocala-news.com
Fort King to kick off 2023 Historic Homesteading classes in January
The Fort King National Historic Landmark’s series of historic cooking and crafting classes is set to return in January. The first class in the 2023 Historic Homesteading series, Rag Rugs, will be held on Saturday, January 7, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Fort King National Historic Landmark located at 3925 E Fort King Street in Ocala.
ocala-news.com
Bluegrass and BBQ event returns to Ocala next month with Appalachian Road Show, The Wandering Hours
The City of Ocala’s Bluegrass and BBQ will return to Tuscawilla Art Park on Friday, January 20, 2023, and it will feature the music of International Bluegrass Award-winning artists Appalachian Road Show with The Wandering Hours. Appalachian Road Show includes Grammy-nominated banjoist Barry Abernathy, Grammy-winning fiddler Jim VanCleve, esteemed...
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Sun Halo Over Oak Run In Ocala
This beautiful sun halo was visible amongst the clouds on Christmas Eve day in Ocala’s Oak Run community. Thanks to Maria Criscuolo for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Ocala seeks artists for ‘Art in City Spaces’ program
The City of Ocala has put out a call to artists for the “Art in City Spaces” exhibition program. The city is currently accepting proposals for art exhibitions in various mediums that will be displayed at the following gallery spaces:. City Hall (first and second floor lobbies) –...
ocala-news.com
Mary Sue Rich Community Center to host youth, teen basketball leagues
The Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place is preparing to host fun and competitive basketball leagues for local children and teenagers. The Jr. Hoopz basketball league (ages 5 to 12) will be held on Monday, January 9 through Friday, February 24. This league will focus on the fundamentals, teamwork, and sportsmanship of basketball.
ocala-news.com
Child hosts annual appreciation event for Ocala’s first responders
For the fifth consecutive year, a child from Ocala showed her appreciation for local first responders by hosting an event outside of her family’s residence. During Aubryn’s annual First Responder Appreciation Event, she greeted every first responder who stopped by, and she offered them pastries and a cup of coffee or hot cocoa.
ocala-news.com
Sunrise Before Storm Over Ocala’s Summercrest Neighborhood
Check out this beautiful sunrise taken while looking towards Baseline Road from the Summercrest neighborhood in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
ocala-news.com
Ocala PR professional chosen for prestigious leadership program
Ocala resident Christopher Bradford has been selected for LeadershipFPRA, an intensive Florida Public Relations Association leadership program featuring seminar-style training classes from a faculty comprised of accomplished professionals in the state. This leadership program is designed to further strengthen public relations roles and the communities and industries where public relations...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after breaking into vacant apartment to use shower, toilet
A 39-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to breaking into a vacant apartment several times to take a shower and use the bathroom. On Thursday, December 22, an MCSO deputy responded to an apartment complex located on NW 40th Avenue Road...
ocala-news.com
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash at intersection in Marion County
A 37-year-old man from Tampa was killed on Monday afternoon after his motorcycle struck a car at an intersection in Marion County. Shortly before 2:10 p.m., a sedan was traveling eastbound on County Road 484. When the vehicle approached the intersection of County Road 467, the driver began to make a left turn through the intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
ocala-news.com
Silver Springs resident voices concerns on loud vehicles
For over eight years, I have been complaining about the loud bass coming from vehicles during all hours of the day and night. Plus, I have been woken up over 100 times within those eight years, and three times since the law against it took effect on July 1, 2022.
ocala-news.com
Marion County task force to host Human Trafficking Awareness event on January 12
The Marion County Human Trafficking Task Force is inviting members of the community to attend an educational event that will raise awareness on the harmful issue of human trafficking. The informative event will take place on January 12, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Ocala Police Department...
ocala-news.com
Ocala contractor arrested on fraud charge after taking money without completing work
A 50-year-old contractor from Ocala was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of taking $4,000 from the victim without completing the work that was agreed upon in their contract. On Sunday, December 11, an MCSO deputy responded to a local residence in reference to...
ocala-news.com
Two Belleview men jailed after attempting to get rid of stolen vehicle
Two men from Belleview were arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after they attempted to get rid of a stolen vehicle. On Tuesday, an MCSO corporal responded to the 11300 block of SE 40th Avenue in Belleview in reference to a stolen vehicle. A male reportee had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that a stolen vehicle was located on his property.
ocala-news.com
Marion County firefighters battle back-to-back residential fires on Christmas
Firefighters were busy on Christmas Day as they battled back-to-back residential fires in the south end of Marion County. Shortly before 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, December 25, Marion County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the 5400 block of SE 30th Court in reference to a mobile home that was on fire. In less than five minutes, MCFR’s Rescue 518 unit from Belleview Station #18 arrived at the mobile home and reported that the fire was “50% involved.”
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident displaced after home catches fire
An Ocala resident was displaced on Tuesday afternoon after a fire ignited inside their home. Shortly after 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 3, and 5, Rescue 5, Tower 1, and Battalion Chiefs 11 and 22 were dispatched to the 1400 block of NE 24th Street due to reports of a residential structure fire.
