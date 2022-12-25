ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBC Sports

Monk makes vow to Kings fans after quiet performance vs. Nuggets

Malik Monk is taking accountability after the Kings’ 113-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. On a night where Sacramento needed someone to step up scoring-wise with Domantas Sabonis injured, Monk struggled to make shots. After the game, he took to Twitter to...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

How Porzingis' game is informed by analytics

WASHINGTON -- Kristaps Porzingis is intrigued by the numbers, to the degree he thinks through his offensive game in terms of points per possession, i.e. which types of plays are more efficient than others. He keeps an open mind with the Wizards' coaching staff when they present him with analytics and especially when that message comes from assistant coach Dean Oliver.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Jazz vs. Spurs odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 26 predictions from proven computer model

The San Antonio Spurs (10-22) have allowed opponents to score 121.3 points per game over their last three contests and play host to a Utah Jazz (19-16) side that has averaged the fourth-most points per game this season on Monday. The Jazz are just 1-6 in their last seven road games but are coming off consecutive wins in their last two games at Detroit and against Washington. Monday will be the first matchup between the two teams this year, but the Spurs won two of the three games last season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Braves' Hoy Park: DFA'd by Atlanta

Atlanta designated Park for assignment Wednesday. After being sent from Boston to Atlanta via trade nearly two weeks ago, Park has been pushed off the 40-man roster following a trade that sends Eli White from Texas to Atlanta. Park has now been DFA'd three times this offseason, and he will likely get claimed by another team in search of a young infielder. He spent most of his time in Triple-A Indianapolis last season, slashing .225/.332/.354 with 10 homers and collecting 37 RBI and 14 stolen bases in the process.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Out again Wednesday

Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota. Ingram hasn't played since Nov. 25 due to a left toe sprain. It's unclear when he'll return to game action, but his next chance to do so will arrive Friday against Philadelphia.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Braxton Key: Let go by Pistons

Key was waived by the Pistons on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Key joined the Pistons on a two-year, two-way contract in April of 2022, but he appeared in just three games with the parent club to begin the 2022-23 campaign. He'll be let go after the Pistons signed Jared Rhoden to a two-way deal Monday.
DETROIT, MI

