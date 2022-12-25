The San Antonio Spurs (10-22) have allowed opponents to score 121.3 points per game over their last three contests and play host to a Utah Jazz (19-16) side that has averaged the fourth-most points per game this season on Monday. The Jazz are just 1-6 in their last seven road games but are coming off consecutive wins in their last two games at Detroit and against Washington. Monday will be the first matchup between the two teams this year, but the Spurs won two of the three games last season.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO