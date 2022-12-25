Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Local Farm-to-Table Grocery Store Reveals New Program for SNAP Members!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
NBC Sports
Monk makes vow to Kings fans after quiet performance vs. Nuggets
Malik Monk is taking accountability after the Kings’ 113-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center. On a night where Sacramento needed someone to step up scoring-wise with Domantas Sabonis injured, Monk struggled to make shots. After the game, he took to Twitter to...
NBC Sports
How Porzingis' game is informed by analytics
WASHINGTON -- Kristaps Porzingis is intrigued by the numbers, to the degree he thinks through his offensive game in terms of points per possession, i.e. which types of plays are more efficient than others. He keeps an open mind with the Wizards' coaching staff when they present him with analytics and especially when that message comes from assistant coach Dean Oliver.
CBS Sports
Jazz vs. Spurs odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 26 predictions from proven computer model
The San Antonio Spurs (10-22) have allowed opponents to score 121.3 points per game over their last three contests and play host to a Utah Jazz (19-16) side that has averaged the fourth-most points per game this season on Monday. The Jazz are just 1-6 in their last seven road games but are coming off consecutive wins in their last two games at Detroit and against Washington. Monday will be the first matchup between the two teams this year, but the Spurs won two of the three games last season.
CBS Sports
Tyrese Maxey's return to 76ers lineup brings about interesting decision regarding rotation for Philadelphia
Tyrese Maxey's imminent return to Philadelphia's active lineup begets a difficult decision for the Sixers coaching staff -- whether Maxey should be reinserted into the team's starting lineup, or if they should try to bring the electric young guard off of the bench as the sixth man. On the surface,...
College football games today: Bowl game schedule for Thursday, how to watch
College football bowl season takes another giant leap forward today with three notable games on Thursday involving Power Five teams. It all kicks off from the Bronx at Yankee Stadium with a notable ACC vs. Big Ten game between Syracuse and Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. Going bowling: College ...
CBS Sports
Braves' Hoy Park: DFA'd by Atlanta
Atlanta designated Park for assignment Wednesday. After being sent from Boston to Atlanta via trade nearly two weeks ago, Park has been pushed off the 40-man roster following a trade that sends Eli White from Texas to Atlanta. Park has now been DFA'd three times this offseason, and he will likely get claimed by another team in search of a young infielder. He spent most of his time in Triple-A Indianapolis last season, slashing .225/.332/.354 with 10 homers and collecting 37 RBI and 14 stolen bases in the process.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Out again Wednesday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota. Ingram hasn't played since Nov. 25 due to a left toe sprain. It's unclear when he'll return to game action, but his next chance to do so will arrive Friday against Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Braxton Key: Let go by Pistons
Key was waived by the Pistons on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Key joined the Pistons on a two-year, two-way contract in April of 2022, but he appeared in just three games with the parent club to begin the 2022-23 campaign. He'll be let go after the Pistons signed Jared Rhoden to a two-way deal Monday.
Chicago Blackhawks at Carolina Hurricanes odds, picks and predictions
The Chicago Blackhawks (8-20-4) take on the Carolina Hurricanes (22-6-6) at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Blackhawks vs. Hurricanes odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Blackhawks picked...
