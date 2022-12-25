ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haymarket, VA

Teenager dies after falling through ice on pond at Virginia golf course

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FEwp8_0juFeeZf00

A teenager died after falling through an icy pond in Virginia on Christmas Eve, according to authorities.

The 19-year-old man fell through the pond at the Piedmont Club golf course in Prince William County, say officials.

Rescue personnel responded to a water rescue in Haymarket, Virginia, at around 10pm on Saturday night.

Firefighters pulled the man from the pond and he was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The teenager’s identity has not been released by police, who say that other adults who tried to help rescue the man suffered non-life-threatening exposure injuries.

“Ice recreation is best sought on skating rinks, pavilions, or other locations specifically designed for that purpose, and not the dangerous, naturally occurring ice that forms on area waters,” Prince William County Fire and Rescue Chief Tim Keen said in a statement.

Prince William County police have warned residents to stay off ice in the area.

America is facing the coldest Christmas in modern memory as at least 24 people have died and more than 175,000 homes are still without power as storm Elliot grips the country.

Comments / 54

Karen
2d ago

Totally preventable. The weather in Virginia is seldom conducive to solid safe ice. People should not venture out on any lakes there.

Reply
9
Dennis Abell
3d ago

I'm going to go with poor parenting .not teaching their kids about winter .ice on ponds. if the parents can't even teach their kids what gender they are today. how are they going to teach them common sense of how to stay safe in the winter weather

Reply(1)
9
Cynthia Smith
2d ago

19 seems more like an adult than a teenager. The young almost always believe they are immortal until they are not.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Fire in former church turned home in Loudoun County

HILLSBORO, Va. (DC News Now) — After a fire in a fomer church in Hillsboro on Tuesday morning, two people were evaluated for injuries and the building’s roof sustained damage. Firefighters from Loudoun Heights, Purcellville, Round Hill, Hamilton, Leesburg and Lovettsville responded to the fire in the 36900 block of Charlestown Pike just after 9:30 […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

34-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C. Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 34-year-old Rynell Bradford was shot and killed on Tuesday night in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 9:41 pm, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 1500 Block of Anacostia Avenue for a shooting report. There, police found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Bradford was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 34-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

The Independent

998K+
Followers
319K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy