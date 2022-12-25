Report: James Harden 'seriously considering' a return to Houston

James Harden is "seriously considering" leaving Philadelphia and returning to Houston this July, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski .

Harden requested and received a trade out of Houston less than two years ago.

Harden, 33, signed a two-year, $68.6 million contract with the Sixers this past offseason, including a player option for 2023-24, that would allow him to reenter free-agency if he chooses.

Of course, the report comes as Harden and the Sixers are playing some of their best basketball. The Sixers have won seven straight games, improving to 19-12, fifth in the East, but just three games behind the first place Celtics.

Individually, Harden—who has missed 14 games due to injury—is averaging 21.4 points and a career-high 10.9 assists per game, coming off of a career-high 21 assist performance on Friday against the Clippers.

Woj reports Harden's relationship with head coach Doc Rivers and All-Star center Joel Embiid is "something closer to a work in progress," compared to his relationship with 76ers president of operations Daryl Morey.

Woj also reports that Harden is "expected to remain a priority," for the Sixers this offseason.

