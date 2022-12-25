Report: Lane Johnson will receive MRI for groin/abdomen injury

The Eagles fell to the Cowboys on Christmas Eve 40-34 in a thrilling game, but the more important story is the health of the Eagles four-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro offensive tackle Lane Johnson.

The 32-year-old veteran is dealing with a groin/abdomen injury and will receive an MRI, according to ESPN's Tim McManus .

Johnson left Saturday's game in the fourth quarter and eventually went to the locker room early.

Johnson is one of the game's best tackles and has a gone a record 928 consecutive snaps without allowing a sack.

The Eagles will clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC by winning either of their final two games against the Saints and Giants, both at the Linc, so the priority for Johnson is the postseason.

