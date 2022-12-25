ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

5 Arrested in Deadly Shooting At Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police say five people have been arrested in a fatal shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges announced the arrests at a...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Young Minnesota Man Reported Missing Found Dead

Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The search for a missing Stillwater man has been called off after authorities located him deceased. The BCA announced the identification and discovery of the body of 20-year-old George Musser Sunday night. He was last seen at Brian’s Bar downtown Stillwater around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday.
STILLWATER, MN
Minneapolis Firefighter ‘Significantly’ Injured by Deadly Fire

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and a firefighter suffered significant injuries after a fire broke out in a vacant duplex this morning. Statements from the fire department indicate the home was boarded up and firefighters had to remove boards in order to engage the flames inside the older 2-1/2 story residence. The victim was found outside the structure, and despite life-saving efforts performed by emergency personnel at the scene, the person later died after being transported to a hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
World Snow Sculpting Championship Returns to Stillwater This January

After the success of last year's event, the World Snow Sculpting Championship will be returning to Stillwater, MN January 18th through the 22nd. The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the City of Stillwater, is honored to host the 2nd World Snow Sculpting Championship competition sanctioned by the Association Internationale de Sculpture sur Neige et Glace based in Finland. Teams from around the world will travel to Stillwater, Minnesota to create amazing snow sculptures while competing for prize money and the title of the World Champion.
STILLWATER, MN
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway

Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Christmas Snow Across Southern Minnesota Tonight

Snow will accumulate on Christmas Day from the afternoon into the overnight hours. The Owatonna and Faribault areas can expect a couple of inches of new snow this evening through tomorrow morning. The location of the bulk of the snow will be somewhere between the I-94 corridor and southwest Minnesota.
OWATONNA, MN
Southern Minnesota Weather Announcements for Friday 12/23

The following are southern Minnesota weather related announcements for Friday, December 23nd, 2022. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown: Closed Friday 12/23. A Child's Delight Too child care in Faribault is closed Friday 12/23. Buckham West coffee shop will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022. Buckham West will have no...
MINNESOTA STATE
Golden Gophers Facing Syracuse in Pinstripe Bowl

BRONX (WJON News) -- The Golden Gopher football team is getting ready to play in its bowl game. The Gophers will face Syracuse Thursday in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Minnesota has an 8-4 record overall and is making its 23rd all-time bowl appearance. The Orange...
BRONX, NY
City of Faribault Declares Snow Emergency

The City of Faribault has declared a Snow Emergency for Friday, December 23rd. No parking on city streets from 1:00 am to 8:00 am, or until plowed curb to curb, whichever occurs later. Unattended vehicles are subject to tagging and towing.
FARIBAULT, MN
