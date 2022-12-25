The kids are on vacation this week, you have relatives over, and you are looking to get everyone out of the house and do something together that won't cost an arm and a leg. Good news, I've got you covered with some ideas. There are some events that charge an admission fee, and there are plenty of free events you can check out. It's also a good time to check out one of the holiday light displays if you haven't yet because this is the last week for most of them. I'm always happy to include your events, activities, fundraisers, and press releases in my weekly things to do. Email them to me at TheMaineWriter@outlook.com Have a great week!

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO