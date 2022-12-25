Read full article on original website
After the storm: A Mainer’s resolve
OTTER CREEK, Maine (WABI) - Katie Massicotte lost her boyfriend of 20 years and father to her son just two months ago. “I felt bad because this is not how my 14-year old son wants to spend his Christmas, the first one without his dad. It was already hard enough and then you throw the no power thing into it. It’s not been the best of Christmas but at least we were together.”
A Simply Stunning Topping-Off Ceremony Was Held for Maine’s Tallest Building
Me? I'm not a big fan. I have tried to overcome my fear without a lot of success. However, it doesn't stop me from being absolutely fascinated with videos that will make any acrophobic's legs weaken. However, there was no way I was passing up an opportunity to truly test...
Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler Ruled A Homicide
Earlier this week, we learned that a three year old child from Edgecomb had died on Christmas Day. Now, we are learning more about the child's passing. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, following an autopsy and investigation, three year old Makinzlee Handrahan's death has been ruled a homicide.
6 Churches for Sale in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts You’ll Want as Your New Heavenly Home
If you're looking for a home that's rich in history, let's plenty of light in, has incredibly high ceilings, and is just a unique piece of property, then maybe you might want to consider a church. A church? Yup, there are churches out there in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts...
WCVB
Nine of 18 horses rescued from western Massachusetts farm up for adoption
METHUEN, Mass. — Half of the 18 horses that were rescued from a farm in western Massachusetts are now up for adoption, according to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said. MSPCA director Mike Keiley said nine of the rescued horses have been released from...
4 Places to Get Great Maine Seafood Tourists Don’t Know About
During Maine's summer tourist season, people "from away" flock to Maine to visit and have some of the best seafood in the country. Lobster is obviously one of the big choices, of course. I always find it funny when tourists are surprised that live lobsters aren't red. We don't help...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Maine
Maine is one of the snowiest and coldest states in the entire US. It’s the northern most state in the northeast and is an important part of New England and northeastern culture. Living in Maine requires learning to live with the snow, as we are about to find out. Let’s discover the snowiest place in Maine, plus a few other facts about the Pine Tree State!
Rescued Kittens Sent to Maine Are Looking for Forever Homes for Christmas
Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in Maine, New Hampshire in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
WCVB
Ted's Favorites: Donuts made from Maine potatoes in York County
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Holy Donut is a modern-day Maine phenomenon—donuts made from genuine Maine potatoes. Started by Leigh Kellis in Portland Maine in 2010, it has three stores today including Scarborough, Maine.
mainebiz.biz
Brickyard Hollow expands with restaurant in Sugarloaf-Flagstaff Lake region
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co., based in Yarmouth with five locations in southern Maine, will reach into new territory at Flagstaff Landing at 310 ME-27, Stratton-Eustis. The restaurant was set to open Dec. 26, just in time for the holidays. Brad Moll is the co-owner of the original Brickyard Hollow and lead developer for the Flagstaff Landing project.
NEWS CENTER Maine Christmas Special: Our favorite heartwarming stories of 2022
MAINE, USA — Lizzie Dickerson thought her rooster was gone "for good" when he went missing last spring. Despite distance and life events, a book club in Lebanon, Maine, has been meeting nearly every month for 46 years. The Pine Tree Curling Club hosts leagues and "Learn to Curl"...
wabi.tv
Line workers continue to restore power for Mainers
Maine (WABI) - For every instance of the lights coming back on - there is a power crew working out in the field to make it happen. Both Versant and Central Maine Power with hundreds to teams spanning the state to deal with the aftermath of the intense weekend winds and rain.
Maine Holiday Lights Display Named One Of The Best In America
Over the last few years, we have seen the popularity of Christmas / Holiday lights displays really take off. They had been gaining traction in the years leading up to 2020, but the pandemic really made them shine (no pun intended). They became a great, socially distanced, alternative to other forms of Christmas gatherings.
The Number of Earthquakes Maine Had in 2022 Might Surprise You
As the world nears the end of a tumultuous 2022, it turns out it was even shakier in Maine than you may have realized. Despite being known mainly for ice and snow, it turns out Vacationland experienced a mind-rattling number of earthquakes this year. According to the state’s official website,...
Top 10 Mexican Restaurants in Southern Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Do you ever get a craving for tacos, nachos, quesadillas, and a good margarita? Me too. One of my favorite vacations I've been lucky enough to...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming...
Things to do in Maine the Week of 12/26/22
The kids are on vacation this week, you have relatives over, and you are looking to get everyone out of the house and do something together that won't cost an arm and a leg. Good news, I've got you covered with some ideas. There are some events that charge an admission fee, and there are plenty of free events you can check out. It's also a good time to check out one of the holiday light displays if you haven't yet because this is the last week for most of them. I'm always happy to include your events, activities, fundraisers, and press releases in my weekly things to do. Email them to me at TheMaineWriter@outlook.com Have a great week!
