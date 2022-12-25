ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

After the storm: A Mainer’s resolve

OTTER CREEK, Maine (WABI) - Katie Massicotte lost her boyfriend of 20 years and father to her son just two months ago. “I felt bad because this is not how my 14-year old son wants to spend his Christmas, the first one without his dad. It was already hard enough and then you throw the no power thing into it. It’s not been the best of Christmas but at least we were together.”
MAINE STATE
Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler Ruled A Homicide

Earlier this week, we learned that a three year old child from Edgecomb had died on Christmas Day. Now, we are learning more about the child's passing. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, following an autopsy and investigation, three year old Makinzlee Handrahan's death has been ruled a homicide.
EDGECOMB, ME
Discover the Snowiest Place in Maine

Maine is one of the snowiest and coldest states in the entire US. It’s the northern most state in the northeast and is an important part of New England and northeastern culture. Living in Maine requires learning to live with the snow, as we are about to find out. Let’s discover the snowiest place in Maine, plus a few other facts about the Pine Tree State!
MAINE STATE
Rescued Kittens Sent to Maine Are Looking for Forever Homes for Christmas

Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
KENNEBUNK, ME
Brickyard Hollow expands with restaurant in Sugarloaf-Flagstaff Lake region

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co., based in Yarmouth with five locations in southern Maine, will reach into new territory at Flagstaff Landing at 310 ME-27, Stratton-Eustis. The restaurant was set to open Dec. 26, just in time for the holidays. Brad Moll is the co-owner of the original Brickyard Hollow and lead developer for the Flagstaff Landing project.
YARMOUTH, ME
Line workers continue to restore power for Mainers

Maine (WABI) - For every instance of the lights coming back on - there is a power crew working out in the field to make it happen. Both Versant and Central Maine Power with hundreds to teams spanning the state to deal with the aftermath of the intense weekend winds and rain.
MAINE STATE
Maine Holiday Lights Display Named One Of The Best In America

Over the last few years, we have seen the popularity of Christmas / Holiday lights displays really take off. They had been gaining traction in the years leading up to 2020, but the pandemic really made them shine (no pun intended). They became a great, socially distanced, alternative to other forms of Christmas gatherings.
MAINE STATE
Top 10 Mexican Restaurants in Southern Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Do you ever get a craving for tacos, nachos, quesadillas, and a good margarita? Me too. One of my favorite vacations I've been lucky enough to...
MAINE STATE
Things to do in Maine the Week of 12/26/22

The kids are on vacation this week, you have relatives over, and you are looking to get everyone out of the house and do something together that won't cost an arm and a leg. Good news, I've got you covered with some ideas. There are some events that charge an admission fee, and there are plenty of free events you can check out. It's also a good time to check out one of the holiday light displays if you haven't yet because this is the last week for most of them. I'm always happy to include your events, activities, fundraisers, and press releases in my weekly things to do. Email them to me at TheMaineWriter@outlook.com Have a great week!
MAINE STATE
Augusta, ME
