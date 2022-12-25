Read full article on original website
Related
How To Dress Up An Oversized Blazer
It's official: oversized fashion is back. "We're seeing a return of '90s trends in general, and we really love to see the re-emergence of hugely oversized pieces — they can be so fun to play with," celebrity stylist Zadrian Smith explains to Vogue. Larger-than-life blazers, in particular, quickly took over 2022, sported by the likes of Gigi Hadid (via Elle) and Lily Collins, per People. In the words of Dāl the Label founder Dana Mortada, "A blazer is one of the most transcendent pieces a woman can own" (via Harper's Bazaar).
All The Different Curl Types Explained
From stylers to hairbrushes to gravity, curls seem to defy almost everything — even classification. If you're a curl head, you'll know that boxing your hair into a single category is nearly impossible. For starters, no two curls in your wreath of a mane look the same. Moreover, each wash day leaves your curls looking different from the last. Can these freewheelers really be tamed into categories? Celebrity hairstylist Marilisa Sears posits, "The first rule of curl club is that the rules change ... constantly" (via InStyle). It's a good thing curlies aren't playing by the rules anymore. Gone are the days of using flat irons to fit our strands into society's limited notions of beauty. Our time is here — we're all about embracing our frizzy, juicy, imperfect, magnificent hair now!
Fans Tell The List Their Favorite Style Of Sleeveless Top - Exclusive Survey
A sleeveless top is a simple fashion choice that speaks volumes. There's a certain confidence to baring your shoulders and showing off the toned muscles in your arms that can only be achieved when you rock a top without sleeves. According to The New York Times, King Princess relies on classic tank tops to craft their signature look that ascends gendered fashion norms. "I feel so powerful when I wear a tank top," the musician shared, stating that the classic look reminds them of the '90s trendy grunge aesthetic.
How To Get The 'Dark Mermaid' Look Going Into 2023
At first mention, the "dark mermaid" hair, makeup, and fashion trend might sound slightly disconcerting. Does it entail scales and a fishtail? Must we swim out to the depths of the ocean and wait in a hidden cove for centuries, to accost an unsuspecting sailor? The good news is that, no, none of these things are requirements. And the other good news (there is no bad news!) is that the dark mermaid trend is cool, achievable, and one to keep on your radar for 2023.
The List
60K+
Followers
42K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0