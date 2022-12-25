From stylers to hairbrushes to gravity, curls seem to defy almost everything — even classification. If you're a curl head, you'll know that boxing your hair into a single category is nearly impossible. For starters, no two curls in your wreath of a mane look the same. Moreover, each wash day leaves your curls looking different from the last. Can these freewheelers really be tamed into categories? Celebrity hairstylist Marilisa Sears posits, "The first rule of curl club is that the rules change ... constantly" (via InStyle). It's a good thing curlies aren't playing by the rules anymore. Gone are the days of using flat irons to fit our strands into society's limited notions of beauty. Our time is here — we're all about embracing our frizzy, juicy, imperfect, magnificent hair now!

