Hohenwald, TN

Boil water notice issued for residents in Hohenwald

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WKRN) – City officials in Hohenwald are advising residents to boil their water prior to consumption after experiencing a wide water spread disruption.

On Christmas Eve, the Hohenwald Water System reportedly experienced an equipment failure at the water treatment plant which resulted in the loss of pressure in the drinking water.

In a Facebook post , city officials advised residents that a loss of system pressure could lead to disease-causing organisms like bacteria, viruses, and parasites being introduced in the water.

‘It screams inefficacy’: Nashville lawmakers say they are investigating power outages

Those who drink the potentially contaminated water face an increased risk of experiencing symptoms that include nausea, cramps, diarrhea and headaches.

As a result, the city has issued a “Code Red Call” stating that residents should not drink the water without boiling it first or use bottled water instead.

The Hohenwald Water System was actively making repairs at the water plant and announced on Christmas morning that the water had been restored system-wide.

Officials say residents will be informed when the water shows no bacteria and they no longer need to boil their water. According to Hohenwald Water System, workers anticipate that the problem will be resolved within seven days.

The city said residents should expect low water pressure in the upcoming days and continue to boil water prior to consumption.

For more information, please contact the Hohenwald Water System office at (931) 796-2231 .

WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

