Serge Ibaka posted a series of tweets on Monday in response to Kendrick Perkins implying his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate lied about his age. Ibaka’s tweet was accompanied by a video which has since been deleted. The clip in question comes from a segment on ESPN’s First Take earlier today in which Perkins brought up his tenure with the Boston Celtics and Thunder before mentioning that the latter team consisted of young star players who went to the NBA Finals in 2012.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO