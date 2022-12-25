ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

WLWT 5

Kenwood Towne Centre again implements curfew for teens

CINCINNATI — Kenwood Towne Center is again implementing amandatory curfew for teens through the rest of the year. Officials with the shopping center said through Jan. 1, Parental Guidance Required hours will be in place, requiring guests under the age of 18 to have adult supervision. The program has...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Christmas weekend plagued with more problems for Williamsburg apartment tenants

Tenants at a large apartment complex in Hamilton County spent the holiday weekend dealing with a host of maintenance issues. Dozens of tenants at the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartments spent Christmas Day and weekend without heat, without water, without both. A number of broken water pipes sent water rushing into apartments throughout the complex.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Penguins will go on parade again this winter at Cincinnati Zoo﻿

Penguins will again be on parade at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2023. Penguin Days will return to the zoo after the Festival of Lights, which includes penguins waddling through the zoo grounds. In 2023, the king penguins will march at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Holiday...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Warren Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Warren Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

One person injured in fire at the Stanley Rowe Tower apartments

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at the Stanley Rowe Towers apartments in the West End, Tuesday. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. One person was injured in the fire, their condition still unknown at this time. This...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
TAYLOR MILL, KY
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road﻿

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Sugar n' Spice diner temporarily closing while under renovation

CINCINNATI — Sugar n' Spice Diner in Paddock Hills is temporarily closing to work on remodeling the space. The renovation will create a new entrance that includes an accessible ramp as well as reupholstered booths and replaced flooring, ceiling and lighting. There will also be a new pick-up window...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
CHEVIOT, OH
WLWT 5

FD: Water flow causes damage to elementary school in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ohio — An elementary school in Clarksville suffered damage Monday after crews were called out for a fire alarm with water flow. The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District said when crews arrived at Clinton - Massie Elementary School for a fire alarm, they saw nothing coming from the building.
CLARKSVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a structure fire on Finch Lane in Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Finch Lane in Milford. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Disabled vehicle cleared on south I-71/75 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle blocking traffic on south I-71/75 in Covington has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are on scene of a disabled vehicle blocking traffic on the interstate in Covington, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation,...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Stevenson Road at Kimberly Drive in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Stevenson Road at Kimberly Drive in Erlanger. Sun hazard is creating an impairment for motorists. Use caution when traveling in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Archives: Drivers struggle up snowy Ridge Road hill

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati drivers struggling to drive after winter weather: A tale as old as time. After winter weather came through the area in 1989, drivers in Oakley had a difficult time getting up the hill on Ridge Road. One driver WLWT's Jeff Hirsch spoke with said she had...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Disabled vehicle cleared on west I-275 exit ramp in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle vehicle blocking a lane of a west I-275 exit ramp in Erlanger has been cleared. All lanes along the exit ramp are now open for usual traffic. A disabled vehicle is partially blocking an interstate exit ramp in Erlanger, Wednesday evening. According...
ERLANGER, KY

