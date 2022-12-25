Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Police Warns Kroger Customers in OhioBryan DijkhuizenMoraine, OH
IRS Delays New Tax Restrictions for Venmo and Paypal Business PaymentsC. Heslop
Related
WLWT 5
Kenwood Towne Centre again implements curfew for teens
CINCINNATI — Kenwood Towne Center is again implementing amandatory curfew for teens through the rest of the year. Officials with the shopping center said through Jan. 1, Parental Guidance Required hours will be in place, requiring guests under the age of 18 to have adult supervision. The program has...
WLWT 5
Christmas weekend plagued with more problems for Williamsburg apartment tenants
Tenants at a large apartment complex in Hamilton County spent the holiday weekend dealing with a host of maintenance issues. Dozens of tenants at the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartments spent Christmas Day and weekend without heat, without water, without both. A number of broken water pipes sent water rushing into apartments throughout the complex.
WLWT 5
Penguins will go on parade again this winter at Cincinnati Zoo
Penguins will again be on parade at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2023. Penguin Days will return to the zoo after the Festival of Lights, which includes penguins waddling through the zoo grounds. In 2023, the king penguins will march at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Holiday...
WLWT 5
First day of Kwanzaa: Celebrations underway in Cincinnati
Monday marks the first day of Kwanzaa. The weeklong celebrations honors a different principle each day.
WLWT 5
Daycare bandits at it again, targeting unlocked cars outside Mason child care centers
MASON, Ohio — Daycare bandits are at it again. In the last two weeks, thieves have targeted cars outside three daycare centers in Mason. "They absolutely know what they're doing," said Steve Spanagel, owner of All About Kids. "They got us and two of our competitors within a mile of here."
WLWT 5
City manager talks about efforts being done to help tenants at Williamsburg apartments
CINCINNATI — It is impossible to know if better days are ahead at the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartment complex. But on Wednesday, Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long spelled out what is being done to try to improve living conditions at the Hartwell complex. The way the city sees it,...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Warren Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Warren Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Waffle House employees' home catches fire Christmas morning, community now rallying around them
HAMILTON, Ohio — At the Waffle House in Hamilton Tuesday afternoon, customers received service with a smile. Employee Kayla Reichenbach greeted them with a smile and thanked them for coming in. What patrons probably didn't notice was the hardship Kayla Reichenbach and her husband Jeffery Reichenbach, who also works...
WLWT 5
One person injured in fire at the Stanley Rowe Tower apartments
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at the Stanley Rowe Towers apartments in the West End, Tuesday. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. One person was injured in the fire, their condition still unknown at this time. This...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Montfort Heights on North Bend Road. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
WLWT 5
Sugar n' Spice diner temporarily closing while under renovation
CINCINNATI — Sugar n' Spice Diner in Paddock Hills is temporarily closing to work on remodeling the space. The renovation will create a new entrance that includes an accessible ramp as well as reupholstered booths and replaced flooring, ceiling and lighting. There will also be a new pick-up window...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot
CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
FD: Water flow causes damage to elementary school in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ohio — An elementary school in Clarksville suffered damage Monday after crews were called out for a fire alarm with water flow. The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District said when crews arrived at Clinton - Massie Elementary School for a fire alarm, they saw nothing coming from the building.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Finch Lane in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Finch Lane in Milford. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
1 taken to hospital after shooting near shopping center in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Police say one person is in serious condition after a shooting in Colerain Township, Wednesday evening. According to Colerain police, the shooting occurred in the parking lot behind the Raising Cane's on Colerain Avenue near a shopping center. Police say a male sustained serious injuries and was...
WLWT 5
Disabled vehicle cleared on south I-71/75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle blocking traffic on south I-71/75 in Covington has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are on scene of a disabled vehicle blocking traffic on the interstate in Covington, Wednesday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation,...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Stevenson Road at Kimberly Drive in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Stevenson Road at Kimberly Drive in Erlanger. Sun hazard is creating an impairment for motorists. Use caution when traveling in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Archives: Drivers struggle up snowy Ridge Road hill
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati drivers struggling to drive after winter weather: A tale as old as time. After winter weather came through the area in 1989, drivers in Oakley had a difficult time getting up the hill on Ridge Road. One driver WLWT's Jeff Hirsch spoke with said she had...
WLWT 5
Disabled vehicle cleared on west I-275 exit ramp in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle vehicle blocking a lane of a west I-275 exit ramp in Erlanger has been cleared. All lanes along the exit ramp are now open for usual traffic. A disabled vehicle is partially blocking an interstate exit ramp in Erlanger, Wednesday evening. According...
Comments / 0