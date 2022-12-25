Read full article on original website
Related
KSLA
1 dead after shooting in Vivian
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - One person is dead after a shooting in Vivian Thursday afternoon. It happened Dec. 29 sometime before noon on W Atlanta Avenue between N Cypress and N Hickory streets. Officials with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office say one male victim was shot and taken to the hospital. Officials confirm he later died.
Magnolia man arrested for the November 2022 homicide of a Shreveport man
Magnolia man, Rico Rose, was arrested by the Magnolia Police for the November 2022 homicide of Shreveport native, Demontray Hall.
KSLA
Police looking for package thief caught on surveillance camera
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with identifying a man seen in surveillance video, whom they say stole a package off of a porch. According to officials, the theft happened on Dec. 28 around 5 p.m. at a home...
KTBS
Bail set at $500K each for 2 suspects in Dec. 4 Texarkana shootings
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Two Texarkana murder suspects’ bail has been set at $500,000 each for homicides in early December. Both homicides were fatal shootings on the same day, Dec. 4, in Texarkana, Ark. Daevion Marquez Williams, 22, and Jamauri Martavious Davis, 18, are both currently held at the...
Texarkana Police Seeking Christmas Day Murder Suspect – Can You Help?
Texarkana Arkansas Police are warning area residents to be on the lookout for this Christmas Day murder suspect. Arkansas-side police Criminal Investigation Division has issued an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Tarus Walker. Walker is a black male, stands 5 foot 5 inches tall, and weighs 170 pounds. Walker is wanted for Capitol Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Person.
ktalnews.com
Police: Texarkana woman stole co-worker’s debit card info, racked up charges
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas are asking for the public’s help finding and arresting a woman they say used a co-worker’s debit card information without permission and went on a spending spree. Kenya Moore is wanted on a felony warrant for fraudulent use of...
magnoliareporter.com
Collision in Hope kills driver, injures another
Robert Chism, 59, of Nashville was killed about 8:07 a.m. Wednesday in a two-vehicle wreck on the northwest side of Hope. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Chism was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado east on U.S. 278, just west of the Arkansas 32 intersection. His vehicle crossed...
ktoy1047.com
TAPD: Suspect wanted in Christmas Day shooting
24-year-old Tarus Walker is wanted for Capital Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons in the shooting death of 40-year-old Aaron Bruce of Texarkana. The shooting occurred around 9:50 a.m. at 2511 East 24th Street. Walker is a black male who is 5’5” tall and weighs approximately 170...
What’s It Like Being A Cop? Find Out In TAPD ‘Citizens Police Academy’
There's no question being a Police Officer is one of the toughest jobs there is. But how curious are you? Curious enough to do a course called the Texarkana Arkansas Citizens Police Academy?. Don't worry, you won't have to make any actual arrests or be put in truly harmful situations,...
easttexasradio.com
Mt Pleasant Woman Faces Dallas Robbery Charge
Titus County arrested 29-year-old Jakysia Schianne Rodgers of Mt. Pleasant on a Smith County warrant for Aggravated Robbery. She’s in the Titus County jail instead of a $300,000 bond.
swarkansasnews.com
Nashville man dies after Hempstead County wreck
A Nashville man died in a Little Rock hospital the morning of Thursday, Dec. 29 after being involved in a two-vehicle wreck in Hope, according to the Arkansas State Police. Robert Chism, 59, succumbed to his injuries he received in the accident, which was reported around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Highway 278 and west of Highway 32 in Hempstead County.
38 Arrested Christmas Week – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
For Christmas week you would hope that the criminal would take a break this time of year, unfortunately, that's not the way it works. Bowie County arrests thankfully were down last week with 38 total arrested in Bowie County. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 11 of those, 27 arrests were by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here is last week's report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. Looking forward to the New Year!
KSLA
Juvenile detention center in Miller Co. closing its doors for good
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A local lockup for juvenile offenders is closing its doors and now, these juveniles are being shipped to other areas for housing, leaving some employees without a job. For nearly 30 years, incarcerated juveniles were locked behind the doors at the facility, but not anymore....
ktoy1047.com
Juvenile detention center closed for business
Closing the center has been debated by Miller County for over a year now with county leaders contending that, when the center was being built, the City of Texarkana agreed to shoulder some of the financial burden, but have failed to do so in recent years. With the closure of the facility, juvenile offenders from Miller County will be transported to a detention center in Pine Bluff.
ktoy1047.com
Hope man injured in accident in Columbia County
The Arkansas State Police report that 35-year-old Christopher Wilson of Hope was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram on US 82 in Magnolia when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck 47-year-old George Critton’s 2015 Dodge Ram and 51-year-old David McClellan’s 2002 Porsche. Wilson and Critton received treatment for their injuries at an area hospital. McClellan, a resident of El Dorado, died on the scene.
KTSA
Paxton’s Criminal Prosecution Division secures 7-year sentence for convicted child abuser
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Criminal Prosecution Division is announcing a seven-year prison sentence for a Texarkana man convicted of child abuse in Bowie County, Texas. David Ernest Fant, 59, pleaded guilty to Indecency With a Child and was sentenced to seven years...
magnoliareporter.com
Three-vehicle collision in Magnolia kills El Dorado man
An El Dorado man was killed and two other drivers were hurt in a three-vehicle collision in Magnolia about 7:02 a.m. Tuesday. The wreck happened on U.S. 82 east of the U.S. 79-East Main intersection. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2018 model Dodge Ram driven by...
q973radio.com
Free Bottled Water For Those in Shreveport
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need, due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water will be delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it will be distributed. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., families will be allowed one case of 24 bottles. This water will be distributed by personnel employed by the City of Shreveport.
Texarkana New Year Reminder – Fireworks Are Dangerous And Illegal
It doesn't matter how many times we remind you, some people still seem to forget about the whole "illegal-fireworks-inside-the-city-limits" thing. It's true, and it can cost you money and more. Fireworks are fun, fireworks are loud, and fireworks make you say funny things like Ooooo and Ahhhhh. But fireworks are...
Comments / 1