Ventura County, CA

Bellringer: Making Christmas bright for a family on the west side

By Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago
Working hard to make a better life for their family has always been the goal of Jose Luis and Griselda Vazquez, residents of the west side of Ventura County.

It hasn’t always been easy. With Jose Luis being the only breadwinner of the household, money was tight, but Griselda managed to make it stretch as far as she could. Throughout the years, the Vazquez family has gone through difficult financial hardships. During the holiday season, it always seemed there were more stresses to deal with leaving very little money for the children’s gifts.

During one Christmas when Jose Luis and Griselda’s children were young, they did not have any money for gifts. For the first time they turned to The Salvation Army for help. That year, the Vazquez children had the best Christmas. Jose Luis and Griselda were so grateful to The Salvation Army for helping them that year.

The Vazquez family never forgot how The Salvation Army helped them get through one of the hardest Christmas seasons. Twenty years later, the Vazquez family, plus their grandson, Eliaz, are now volunteers with The Salvation Army during the holiday season.

"I want other families to feel the support, like we did, from The Salvation Army," Griselda said. "I feel so happy when I see so many families receiving food for their family and gifts for their children. Christmas is about love and helping your neighbor. That is what The Salvation Army does.”

Donors

James and Diane S. White: $100, in memory of Audrey Sanchez and Marguerite White.

Anonymous: $1,000, in memory of my sister Ruth, who rang the bells for many years in Wilmington, Delaware.

Kent and Renate Jones: $250, in honor of the caring people who have purchased solar energy, electric cars, which reduce emissions of greenhouse gases that in excess amounts can cause death and destruction in the environment of planet earth.

Peter and Debra Williamson: $150

Donald and Joanne Worsley: $100

Tung-Shi and Hui-Fang R. Lee: $400. $200, in memory of parents Wei-Yu and Bin-Ran Wang and $200 in member of parents Ju-Kun Lee & Hsigo-Ya Lee.

Armine Bartle: $100, in memory of my husband Dale.

Anonymous: $400, in memory of Wauneta and Roxanne.

Judy K. Miller: $100, in loving memory of those who have gone before me and in hopes that we see peace in our future.

Karen A. Wu: $100, in memory of my wonderful husband, William. God brought us together and will do so again.

Margaret and Marvin Long: $50, in memory of Melvin and Freda Long.

Richard and Linda Watt: $75. We miss our loved ones all the time, but Christmas is when we all got together. Our angels in heaven are my parents, Ray and Neva Erwin and my brother Don Erwin and his wife Christina, my husband’s parents Donald and Peggy Watt and his brother Donnie Watt. Special friends Sue, Carol, Kathlyn and many more. Our newest angel is my cousin Janie Erwin Lott – gone to soon.

Nancy Lee McKinley: $200

Linda Romano: $50, in loving memory of Jerry Wright, Tracy Wilson and Jerry Romano. I miss you all so very much.

Judy P. Ibison: $100, in memory of John Ibison.

Dennis Higgins: $400

John C. Marshall: $200, in memory of my grandmother Mamie Conley, uncle Ed Samples, uncle Bill Law and mother Dicie Marshall.

Paula and Julia C. Griggs: $25, in memory of Brian Cook, a good neighbor and dog lover.

Robert and Beverly Millhouse: $250, in memory of our son Michael Obradovich, a veteran and firefighter. Love you and miss you. Blue skies always, Mom and Dad.

Nelda Gemmell: $25, in loving memory of my husband Bert Gemmell.

Huora L. Williams: $100, in memory of my mother and father, Juanita Piercy Williams and Julian Richmond Williams; my “other parents” Hattie Lee Rice and Harold Richmond Rice; my nephews Loren Dean Williams, Anthony Louis Rigali and Alexander William Rigali; and my brother, William “Billy Dee” Edward Williams. From: Aunt Ora.

Anonymous: $50, in memory of my wonderful husband of 40 years. You are missed and loved still. My Stormin’ Norman.

Melvyn and Helen Vigil: $75. We continue to miss our friend, Poppy Blakely. In her memory we contribute to the Salvation Army. From Marylou Haynes, Jan Maddox and Helen Vigil.

Bill and Anne Kohut: $100. Thanks to the Salvation Army for letting my family enjoy one week of summer camp during the depression.

Stacie N. Galang: $260, in honor of The Ventura County Star newsroom.

David Hilty: $250, in memory of dear friends lost this year, Danny and Captain Bat from David and Riki.

Nancy Binder: $500, in memory of my father, George Kroll, who died Dec. 23, 2011. He lived to give.

Laura Valdez: $100, Merry Christmas.

Sandra Montes-Cerna: $50. $25, in loving memory of my nephew, Carlos Andres Prado who was murdered at the young age of 19 on March 8, 2006, in Oxnard. Carlitos your murderers have not been brought to justice, but not a day goes by when you are not thought of or loved. In my lifetime, I will not rest until justice has been found. I miss you so much, mi niño preciosa. Te quiero mucho. $25, in loving memory of my daddy Roberto Perez Diaz. One of the hardest working and loving dads known to man. You loved us with all you had in you. Your family was everything. Nothing has been the same since you left us. I miss you each and every day of my life. I love you daddy.

This week's total: $5,560.

To donate online, visit https://give-sc.salvationarmy.org/campaign/the-salvation-army-or-julius-gius-bellringer-by-ventura-county-star/c429370 or mail donations to Bellringer Campaign, The Salvation Army Ventura, 650 S. Petit Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. Please include whether your donation is in honor or memory of someone. You may also donate anonymously.

VC Star | Ventura County Star

