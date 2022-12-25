Police investigating homicide at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Thornton

A homicide is being investigated at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Courtesy, Thornton Police

Thornton Police Department is investigating a homicide at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Christmas morning, according to a Thornton Police Department tweet.

Thornton Police said they are investigating a shooting at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 951 Milky Way in Thornton Sunday morning.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department’s Hazardous Materials Unit is on scene as well.

Officials said there is no active threat and have not released any further information. The Denver Gazette will update this story as more information is released.