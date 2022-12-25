ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

95.5 KLAQ

What Are Kolaches and Where Can You Find the Best in El Paso?

I don't know why but for the longest time, Kolaches have been such a mystery to me. Have I eaten one before? Yeah, probably- because as I have learned in the last 24 hours that I began researching Kolaches; they're basically just a Czech pastry that can be filled with either fruit or meats and cheeses. So, I think I have eaten them before- I just never knew that they were called Kolaches!
95.5 KLAQ

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso

El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
KVIA ABC-7

Sacred Heart Church help migrants in Segundo Barrio, seek volunteers

EL PASO, Texas -- Sacred Hearth Church is looking for volunteers to help with migrants in Segundo Barrio as the influx continues. Migrants have been seen on the streets of Segundo Barrio lately. They've been helped by members of the community who have provided food and blankets. The Church has been hosting and feeding migrants The post Sacred Heart Church help migrants in Segundo Barrio, seek volunteers appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA

Machete attack in central El Paso leaves one person injured

EL PASO, Texas -- A person was attacked with a machete Tuesday, sending that person to the hospital with serious injuries. El Paso police say the call came in just before 9:30 p.m. They were called out to Noble Street and Myrtle Avenue. A separate scene related to the investigation...
KVIA

Sanitation crews clean up efforts in downtown El Paso with the migrant surge

EL PASO, Texas - City workers and sanitation crews arrived at the impromptu migrant camp in downtown El Paso to clean up massive amounts of clutter that had built up. This cleanup comes as title 42 could end as early as today after months of legal back and forth. It began when the Biden administration looked to end Title 42 back in the spring of this year and is expected to expire as early as today.
KTSM

Sanitation crews, police move to toss Downtown migrant camp sites

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) and crews with city’s Environmental Services Department (ESD) moved into Downtown El Paso Monday and began cleaning the impromptu camp that sprung up around the nearby shelter. According to our KTSM crew the operation at Father Rahm, just south of Sacred Heart, […]
Amarie M.

Mexican migrants stranded at U.S. border frustrated, El Paso Mayor making provisions for their shelter when they arrive

A news report confirms that a large group of migrants is frustrated at being stranded in Mexico at the U.S. border in Texas. They vow to stay and wait for the end of the Title 42 border health policy, which was extended past Dec. 21, 2022. This is so that they may be able to cross the border into the U.S. The Mayor of El Paso, Texas, Oscar Leeser, wants to prevent the migrants from having to sleep on the streets when they get here.
KVIA ABC-7

The Texas National Guard installs 2 miles of fencing

EL PASO, Texas-- The Texas National Guard installed more than 2 miles of fencing since the first feet of border fencing went up in the city last week. That’s according to a Texas National Guard Spokesperson, who said Monday that more fencing is expected to be installed. As of Monday, approximately 22,000 migrants were sleeping in The post The Texas National Guard installs 2 miles of fencing appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA ABC-7

Police investigate a stabbing in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas-- One woman is dead after being stabbed in central El Paso Sunday afternoon.  It happened on the 3700 block of Truman Avenue, near Travis Elementary School. Police say the call came at around 5 p.m. ABC-7 crews at the scene saw police blocking off the street. A police spokesman says the woman was in her The post Police investigate a stabbing in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
