fox9.com
Cattle spotted on I-35 in Minnesota
MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. FOX 9 has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol for more information.
knsiradio.com
Blizzard is Over but Road Conditions Remain Iffy
(KNSI) — The blizzard is gone, but bad road conditions remain in several areas of the state. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says areas from Fargo up to the Canadian border to International Falls down to Ely through Virginia, Grand Rapids, and Fergus Falls are partly to mostly covered with snow. Roughly the southern third of the state from Marshall through Redwood Falls and Faribault down toward Rochester, Austin, and over to the South Dakota border are still slick and snow covered. Even some roads in the western part of the Twin Cities are reportedly icy.
voiceofalexandria.com
A wintry mix of precipitation is possible late tonight into Thursday
(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that portions of Minnesota could see some light snow and possibly a wintry mix late tonight into Thursday. The roads could be slick at times. Officials say that a mix of drizzle, freezing rain, and snow is possible on Thursday with the best chances in the afternoon and evening.
KAAL-TV
A Warmer New Year’s Weekend
We are all aware of how cold it can be, and has been, ringing in the New Year living in Minnesota & Iowa. That’s not the case this year however, as temperatures are in the middle 30s New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day during the afternoons. 30s, if not the upper 20s, remain in the forecast for the night time celebrations, along with a chance at seeing a light wintry mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain, & a little snow, New Year’s Eve evening/night. Right now, the models are trending this as a slight chance, with very minor snow & ice accumulations (little to none), meaning the overall impacts are expected to be pretty low as well.
Rain, snow Thursday; bigger storm potential next week
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on the warmer temps sticking around, the rain/snow mix set to hit the area Thursday, as well as a big storm potentially hitting Minnesota next week.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota
Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
10 Money Saving Tips for Minnesota Heating Costs This Winter
Experts are predicting an increase of somewhere between fifteen and twenty percent for heating costs in Minnesota this winter. That's the largest jump in more than a decade. And what Mother Nature decides to do to us over the next few months will determine just how hard of an impact that will be to our wallets.
More Cows on Minnesota Highways? Here are Laws on What to Do
As I was driving on 35 this morning on my way to work, traffic began to suddenly slow down. As I traveled through traffic to my surprise, I saw 3 cows standing in the ditch! What the heck! According to reports, Tuesday evening there was a crash involving a chevy pickup hauling a livestock trailer. The trailer was going northbound on Interstate 35 when it left the roadway near mile marker 14.
kfgo.com
Trout anglers can find winter fishing opportunities in southeast Minnesota
Trout anglers can find winter fishing opportunities in. Winter trout fishing is another way to enjoy the outdoors along streams that meander through the scenic bluffs and hills of southeastern Minnesota. Trout fishing is catch-and-release only from Saturday, Jan. 1, through Friday, April 14, at all designated trout streams in...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Minnesota, Superior, Hayward
Minnesota- The Department of Agriculture is urging residents to be mindful when disposing of holiday greens and Christmas trees. They say that diseases and invasive species can make their way into the landscape when trees and shrubs are transported to different parts of the state during the holiday season. When taking out the decor they say the best way is to use a local tree collection service or drop-off site. Don’t toss trees into the backyard or residential compost pile. As a last resort burning the greens is a fine way to dispose of them.
Minnesota National Guard helps dozens during winter storm
The Minnesota National Guard helped nearly two dozen stranded motorists while also providing shelter for 70 people in the Albert Lea, Willmar and Olivia areas over the weekend. The winter storm that hit the Midwest last week made for dangerous driving conditions for parts of the state. With more than...
voiceofalexandria.com
Snowfall totals released from Christmas Day into early Monday
(Undated)--The National Weather Service has released some of the snowfall totals from Sunday into early Monday across the state. Officials say that 1.5 to 4 inches was common across much of Minnesota. More snow is possible for later on this week. ...SNOWFALL REPORTS... Location Amount ...Minnesota... ...Blue Earth County... Mankato...
kfgo.com
ASK A TROOPER: “Prepared to Get Stuck or Prepared to Survive”
With winter upon us I felt the need to share some insight from our Department of Public Safety blog in reference to winter driving when the weather and road conditions deteriorate. “When the National Weather Service starts using words like “life-threatening,” our Homeland Security and Emergency Management division sits up...
7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota
Have you tried any of these 7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota?. Head Cheese: This ain't cheesy at all. No dairy. Just meaty parts from pig or cow heads that are boiled together in a gelatinous concoction and formed into loaves for your dining pleasure. Oh, sometimes they'd toss in the animal's tongues, hearts, and feet.
northernnewsnow.com
Snow to north, some could see freezing rain
TODAY: A warm front will bring a chance for snow showers, potentially mixed with rain and freezing rain at times. The best chance for snow will be along the borderlands of MN and Canada where a quick 1-3″ will be possible this morning into the early afternoon. Otherwise, up to 1/10 of an inch of ice is possible throughout the Northland today. Temperatures will slowly rise into the overnight hours.
Gas Prices Fall Again in Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Gas prices have fallen again in Minnesota. According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline in Minnesota has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.93. Prices in the state are 41.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
KAAL-TV
Southeast MN Casey’s out of gas following winter storm
(ABC 6 News) – A Kasson employee confirmed Monday that several Casey’s General Store locations in SE MN are out of gas, following shipment delays. The winter storm conditions Thursday-Saturday and continued road closures meant trucks carrying unleaded fuel were unable to reach the Kasson, Rochester, and Stewartville stores, the employee said Dec. 26.
boreal.org
Winter storm summary for NE Minnesota on December 21-24
Image: The Bay of Grand Marais had the strongest wind from this winter storm, with 74 mph reported - WDIO News. A powerful, cross-country winter storm originated in the Pacific Northwest on December 20, 2022, bringing up to two feet of snow to the Cascades. As the storm tracked east, it brought high snowfall accumulations, bitter cold temperatures, and power outages along with it.
CBS News
NEXT Weather: Cold sticks around, some snow possible for Christmas
MINNEAPOLIS -- It was still dangerously cold on Saturday, with blowing snow creating a number of issues, especially on the roads. The next snow chance is Sunday afternoon. The storm started on Wednesday, dropping upwards of 8 inches of snow in the Twin Cities, and the winds started to throw that snow around Thursday and Friday. Interstate 90 west of Albert Lea to the South Dakota border closed on Thursday and again on Friday. Many highways especially in the southwestern part of the state remain closed on Saturday morning and reopened in the afternoon.
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
