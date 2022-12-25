We are all aware of how cold it can be, and has been, ringing in the New Year living in Minnesota & Iowa. That’s not the case this year however, as temperatures are in the middle 30s New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day during the afternoons. 30s, if not the upper 20s, remain in the forecast for the night time celebrations, along with a chance at seeing a light wintry mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain, & a little snow, New Year’s Eve evening/night. Right now, the models are trending this as a slight chance, with very minor snow & ice accumulations (little to none), meaning the overall impacts are expected to be pretty low as well.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO