chapelboro.com
With the Closing of the Asian Corner Mall, a Community Loses Its Gathering Place
David Thach’s first memory of Dragon Court was of the restaurant being built. His father, one of its three original investors, worked on its construction while Thach watched as a 4-year-old. Over time, Thach saw forest green chairs and large, family-style tables fill the open space. Now, employees roll...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Free Stand Up Comedy Show at Fonta Flora Brewery at Optimist Hall Jan 5
Fonta Flora Brewery is at Optimist Hall, 1115 Brevard Street, Charlotte, NC, joining other tenants like Boxcar Betty’s, Botiwalla Indian Street Grill, Billy Sunday and many more. Learn all about Optimist Hall. Fonta Flora Brewery is presenting a free Stand Up Comedy Show on Thursday, January 5th, 2022, from...
country1037fm.com
This North Carolina City Ranked Among The Best For Music Lovers
We LOVE music, the arts and creativity. As a matter of fact, Google searches for best “cities for street art” skyrocketed by 100 percent in the Unites States alone. This North Carolina city ranked among the best for music lovers in the country. Workamajig compiled a list of...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Food Rocket: Free Lyft ride voucher with alcohol delivery on New Year’s Eve
Food Rocket is a new local rapid delivery app that lets you order 7,000 grocery items online, including meats, fresh produce, dairy, and Circle K convenience items like snacks, alcohol and tobacco products, to get them delivered to their doors in 10 to 30 minutes. Deliver is free, and if...
2 North Carolina Eateries Among America's 40 Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Esquire compiled a list of the 40 best new dining spots around the country, including two in North Carolina.
Flood closes Cabarrus County Library
At one point, water flowed out of the front doors onto the street, creating ice sheets. The deputy immediately reported the flood.
WBTV
Charlotte-Douglas Airport has sea of unclaimed baggage following holidays
Livingstone College is mourning the loss of one of its students after he was killed in a car accident the day after Christmas, the school says. ‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard. Updated: 3 hours ago. As the state of New...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Early Bird New Year’s Eve at NoDa Company Store
Celebrate a laid-back, inexpensive early New Year’s Eve at NoDa Company Store, 3221 Yadkin Avenue, Charlotte, NC. The Early Bird New Year’s Eve Party is free to attend and will take place Saturday, December 31st, 2022, from 6 to 10 p.m. NoDa Company Store will have the fire...
WBTV
Seven people evacuated after massive house fire in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven people were evacuated from a home after it caught fire on Wednesday afternoon in Mooresville. The Mooresville Fire Department was called to the two-story home in the 100 block of Pink Orchard Drive in the Cherry Grove neighborhood. Everyone was evacuated safely, and no injuries...
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte
When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
country1037fm.com
This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day
It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
FBI assisting in investigation of business robberies, burglaries in Mecklenburg, Union counties
CHARLOTTE — The FBI is helping to investigate a string of robberies and burglaries at arcades and other businesses in Charlotte and Monroe. Channel 9 uncovered a court document laying out all of the businesses that have been targeted from May until November. There have been several burglaries and...
country1037fm.com
Five North Carolina Cities Made The List Of The Most Caring
When it comes to caring for people, places and animals the tar heel state is ranking pretty high these days. Five North Carolina cities made the list of the most caring in the country. WalletHub used their extensive research all over the country to determine who cares more. Some of...
scoopcharlotte.com
Here are 15+ Fun Things To Do This New Year’s Weekend In Charlotte
And that’s a wrap… 2022 is coming to a close, and what a year it’s been! We’re full of hope and optimism that 2023 will be just as good, if not better – and this weekend, we’re focused on festive ways to ring in the new year in the Queen City. Here are 15+ ways to spend this weekend, including the New Year’s holiday.
Police update public on search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old
Cornelius Police release video update on missing 11-year-old Madalina Cocojari.
North Carolina church erupts in flames hours after Christmas Day service
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A church in Gastonia was destroyed after it caught fire hours after holding its Christmas Day service Sunday, according to the Gastonia Fire Department. Gaston County dispatch said the blaze was first reported around 3:00 p.m. on December 25. Photos from the scene showed The Place Church, located at […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Buddy's Seafood is more than just a business. It's a tribute to family
Every morning, as Cornell Harris prepares to open up his seafood shop, the final thing he does is give a command to the automated home device that controls many of the electronics in the store. “Alexa, open the market,” he says. The response he gets comes not from those...
WBTV
Second arrest made in northeast Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in the University City area on Dec. 14, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Katherine Kiker Road. Officers arrived to find David Lavell Manning dead on the side of the road.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in North Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in North Carolina should be put on your list of places to eat.
wccbcharlotte.com
One Dead After Christmas Eve Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have made an arrest in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting inside a South Charlotte hotel. Danny McGowan is charged with the murder of Wilmer Olivas-Alvarez. Police say it happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday morning at the Marriott on Rexford Road. Medic took the victim...
