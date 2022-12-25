ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
charlotteonthecheap.com

Free Stand Up Comedy Show at Fonta Flora Brewery at Optimist Hall Jan 5

Fonta Flora Brewery is at Optimist Hall, 1115 Brevard Street, Charlotte, NC, joining other tenants like Boxcar Betty’s, Botiwalla Indian Street Grill, Billy Sunday and many more. Learn all about Optimist Hall. Fonta Flora Brewery is presenting a free Stand Up Comedy Show on Thursday, January 5th, 2022, from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

This North Carolina City Ranked Among The Best For Music Lovers

We LOVE music, the arts and creativity. As a matter of fact, Google searches for best “cities for street art” skyrocketed by 100 percent in the Unites States alone. This North Carolina city ranked among the best for music lovers in the country. Workamajig compiled a list of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Early Bird New Year’s Eve at NoDa Company Store

Celebrate a laid-back, inexpensive early New Year’s Eve at NoDa Company Store, 3221 Yadkin Avenue, Charlotte, NC. The Early Bird New Year’s Eve Party is free to attend and will take place Saturday, December 31st, 2022, from 6 to 10 p.m. NoDa Company Store will have the fire...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Seven people evacuated after massive house fire in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven people were evacuated from a home after it caught fire on Wednesday afternoon in Mooresville. The Mooresville Fire Department was called to the two-story home in the 100 block of Pink Orchard Drive in the Cherry Grove neighborhood. Everyone was evacuated safely, and no injuries...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Bella Rose

Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte

When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

This Is Why We Eat Greens And Black-Eyed Peas On New Years Day

It has been a tradition where I grew up in Rock Hill, South Carolina for as long as I can remember. This is why we eat greens, black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Years Day. Sure, it is a great meal, but it also has some origins you may not have known about till now.
ROCK HILL, SC
country1037fm.com

Five North Carolina Cities Made The List Of The Most Caring

When it comes to caring for people, places and animals the tar heel state is ranking pretty high these days. Five North Carolina cities made the list of the most caring in the country. WalletHub used their extensive research all over the country to determine who cares more. Some of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Here are 15+ Fun Things To Do This New Year’s Weekend In Charlotte

And that’s a wrap… 2022 is coming to a close, and what a year it’s been! We’re full of hope and optimism that 2023 will be just as good, if not better – and this weekend, we’re focused on festive ways to ring in the new year in the Queen City. Here are 15+ ways to spend this weekend, including the New Year’s holiday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina church erupts in flames hours after Christmas Day service

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A church in Gastonia was destroyed after it caught fire hours after holding its Christmas Day service Sunday, according to the Gastonia Fire Department.  Gaston County dispatch said the blaze was first reported around 3:00 p.m. on December 25.  Photos from the scene showed The Place Church, located at […]
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Second arrest made in northeast Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in the University City area on Dec. 14, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Katherine Kiker Road. Officers arrived to find David Lavell Manning dead on the side of the road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Dead After Christmas Eve Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police have made an arrest in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting inside a South Charlotte hotel. Danny McGowan is charged with the murder of Wilmer Olivas-Alvarez. Police say it happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday morning at the Marriott on Rexford Road. Medic took the victim...
